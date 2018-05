12 Outfits Meghan Markle Wore on Suits That Will Give You Serious Workwear Inspiration

Style runs in the family! The attorney chats with her dapper dad in a black peplum top and natural-tone skirt.

Get the look:

Cupcakes and Cashmere Abriella Sleeveless Lace Peplum Top, $90; neimanmarcus.com

Three Dots Women’s Eyelet Knit Sleeveless Short Tank, $12-$75; amazon.com

Ann Taylor Pleated Waist Pencil Skirt, $89; anntaylor.com