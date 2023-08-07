The Tiaras We Never See! The Glitziest Headpieces Hidden Away in the Royal Vault

Look back in time at the glitziest tiaras tucked in storage — with hopes that perhaps they’ll shimmer in the public eye again someday.

While jewelry enthusiasts are familiar with the tiaras Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla frequently reach for — the Princess of Wales favors the Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot , while the Queen likes the Greville Tiara — there are many more choices in the royal vault. Adding to the allure, some haven’t been seen for decades — possibly giving Princess Charlotte an enviable selection when she grows up.

The British royal family may have the keys to the world’s best jewelry box . Queen Elizabeth sparkled in a slew of tiaras throughout her historic reign, though the exact number she owned remains a mystery.

01 of 08 Teck Crescent Tiara Princess Mary Adelaide, Duchess of Teck, wears the Teck Crescent Tiara. Hulton Archive/Getty The Teck Crescent Tiara is a true hidden treasure and was first worn by Princess Mary Adelaide of Cambridge, The Court Jeweller reports. It can be worn with or without the double rows of base diamonds, and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother opted for only the celestial band in the 1930s.

02 of 08 Strathmore Rose Tiara Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, wears the Strathmore Rose Tiara. Time Life Pictures/Getty A real-life flower crown, the Queen Mother received the Strathmore Rose Tiara as a wedding gift from her parents when she married Prince Albert, the Duke of York (the future King George VI) in 1923. The tiara was among the popular predictions for whatMeghan Markle might wear when she married Prince Harry in 2018. However, the Duchess of Sussex instead borrowed the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau.

03 of 08 Brazilian Aquamarine Tiara Queen Elizabeth wears the Brazilian Aquamarine Tiara. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty The Brazilian Aquamarine Tiara must be seen to be believed! According to the Court Jeweller, Queen Elizabeth commissioned Garrard & Co. to make the eye-popping headtopper in 1957 to round out a suite. The Queen was gifted a dazzling aquamarine and diamond necklace and earrings from the president of Brazil in honor of her coronation in 1953, and the tiara made the parure complete.

04 of 08 Queen Alexandra's Kokoshnik Tiara Queen Elizabeth wears Queen Alexandra's Kokoshnik Tiara. Tim Graham/Getty Though the Russian-inspired kokoshnik design trended towards the end of the 19th century, we think it’s truly timeless! While she was the Princess of Wales, Queen Alexandra requested that a special accessory be made to commemorate her silver wedding anniversary in 1888. The piece was passed down to Queen Mary, then inherited by Queen Elizabeth in 1953, the blog said.

05 of 08 Burmese Ruby and Diamond Tiara Queen Elizabeth wears the Burmese Ruby Tiara. Anwar Hussein/Getty Queen Elizabeth commissioned Garrard to make the Burmese Ruby and Diamond Tiara in 1973. The sparkler shines with rubies that were a present from Burma when she married Prince Philip — and a special number of gems was sent for a meaningful reason. “The 96 rubies are a symbolic gesture, as rubies in Burmese culture protect from illness and evil — in this case, to protect the wearer from the 96 diseases that can afflict humans,” the luxury jeweler said in a statement.

06 of 08 Cartier Indian Tiara Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, wears the Cartier Indian Tiara. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty The Cartier Indian Tiara is deceiving! It was acquired by Princess Marie Louise from Cartier — not India — for the 1937 coronation of King George VI, Queen Elizabeth’s father, and its name is inspired by Indian kings and architecture, Royal Watcher reports. The tiara passed to Marie Louise's godson Prince Richard, and his wife, Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, has since sported it for special occasions.

07 of 08 Persian Turquoise Tiara Princess Margaret wears the Persian Turquoise Tiara in 1993 and 1967. PA Images/Alamy Stock Photo; getty Queen Mary bought the Persian Turquoise Tiara (plus a suite of matching jewels) from Garrard, and the parure passed to her daughter-in-law Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother. In an ultimate birthday gift, she gave the set to her daughter Princess Margaret when she turned 21 in 1951, the Court Jeweller reported. While much of Margaret’s jewelry was auctioned following her death in 2002, this tiara is thought to remain in royal possession — hopefully hinting it will be seen again one day.

