The Tiaras We Never See! The Glitziest Headpieces Hidden Away in the Royal Vault

Princess Kate and Queen Camilla have their favorite tiaras, but see the headpieces that have been kept out of the public eye — sometimes for decades

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

Published on August 7, 2023 10:04AM EDT
The Queen Wearing An Aquamarine And Diamond Tiara, Necklace And Earrings Given To Her By The People Of Brazil As A Gift On Her Marriage
Queen Elizabeth shimmers in the Brazilian Aquamarine Tiara in 1986. Photo:

im Graham Photo Library via Getty

The British royal family may have the keys to the world’s best jewelry box. Queen Elizabeth sparkled in a slew of tiaras throughout her historic reign, though the exact number she owned remains a mystery.

While jewelry enthusiasts are familiar with the tiaras Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla frequently reach for — the Princess of Wales favors the Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot, while the Queen likes the Greville Tiara — there are many more choices in the royal vault. Adding to the allure, some haven’t been seen for decades — possibly giving Princess Charlotte an enviable selection when she grows up.

Look back in time at the glitziest tiaras tucked in storage — with hopes that perhaps they’ll shimmer in the public eye again someday.

Teck Crescent Tiara

Princess Mary Adelaide Wilhelmina Elizabeth of Cambridge, Duchess of Teck (1833 - 1897), circa 1866. She married Francis, Duke of Teck in 1866, and gave birth to Mary, the future consort of King George V of England.
Princess Mary Adelaide, Duchess of Teck, wears the Teck Crescent Tiara.

Hulton Archive/Getty

The Teck Crescent Tiara is a true hidden treasure and was first worn by Princess Mary Adelaide of Cambridge, The Court Jeweller reports.

It can be worn with or without the double rows of base diamonds, and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother opted for only the celestial band in the 1930s.

Strathmore Rose Tiara

Grab Cut Insert Cut F:PHOTOMediaFactory ActionsRequests DropBox32705#getty50679438.jpg
Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, wears the Strathmore Rose Tiara. Time Life Pictures/Getty

A real-life flower crown, the Queen Mother received the Strathmore Rose Tiara as a wedding gift from her parents when she married Prince Albert, the Duke of York (the future King George VI) in 1923.

The tiara was among the popular predictions for whatMeghan Markle might wear when she married Prince Harry in 2018. However, the Duchess of Sussex instead borrowed the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau.

Brazilian Aquamarine Tiara

CANTON, CHINA - OCTOBER 15: The Queen Wearing An Aquamarine And Diamond Tiara, Necklace And Earrings Given To Her By The People Of Brazil As A Gift On Her Marriag
Queen Elizabeth wears the Brazilian Aquamarine Tiara.

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

The Brazilian Aquamarine Tiara must be seen to be believed! According to the Court Jeweller, Queen Elizabeth commissioned Garrard & Co. to make the eye-popping headtopper in 1957 to round out a suite.

The Queen was gifted a dazzling aquamarine and diamond necklace and earrings from the president of Brazil in honor of her coronation in 1953, and the tiara made the parure complete.

Queen Alexandra's Kokoshnik Tiara

Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth wears Queen Alexandra's Kokoshnik Tiara. Tim Graham/Getty

Though the Russian-inspired kokoshnik design trended towards the end of the 19th century, we think it’s truly timeless! While she was the Princess of Wales, Queen Alexandra requested that a special accessory be made to commemorate her silver wedding anniversary in 1888.

The piece was passed down to Queen Mary, then inherited by Queen Elizabeth in 1953, the blog said.

Burmese Ruby and Diamond Tiara

Queen Elizabeth II, wearing the Queen Burmese Ruby Tiara, attends a banquet on June 09, 1992 in Paris, France.
Queen Elizabeth wears the Burmese Ruby Tiara.

Anwar Hussein/Getty

Queen Elizabeth commissioned Garrard to make the Burmese Ruby and Diamond Tiara in 1973. The sparkler shines with rubies that were a present from Burma when she married Prince Philip — and a special number of gems was sent for a meaningful reason. 

“The 96 rubies are a symbolic gesture, as rubies in Burmese culture protect from illness and evil — in this case, to protect the wearer from the 96 diseases that can afflict humans,” the luxury jeweler said in a statement.

Cartier Indian Tiara

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 15: The Duchess Of Gloucester At The State Opening Of Parliament
Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, wears the Cartier Indian Tiara.

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

The Cartier Indian Tiara is deceiving! It was acquired by Princess Marie Louise from Cartier — not India — for the 1937 coronation of King George VI, Queen Elizabeth’s father, and its name is inspired by Indian kings and architecture, Royal Watcher reports. 

The tiara passed to Marie Louise's godson Prince Richard, and his wife, Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, has since sported it for special occasions.

Persian Turquoise Tiara

Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon in the foyer of the Odean Theatre, Leicester Square, London, at the royal film performance of "The Taming of the Shrew". She attended wearing a Persian Turquoise Tiara (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images)
Princess Margaret wears the Persian Turquoise Tiara in 1993 and 1967.

PA Images/Alamy Stock Photo; getty

Queen Mary bought the Persian Turquoise Tiara (plus a suite of matching jewels) from Garrard, and the parure passed to her daughter-in-law Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother. In an ultimate birthday gift, she gave the set to her daughter Princess Margaret when she turned 21 in 1951, the Court Jeweller reported.

While much of Margaret’s jewelry was auctioned following her death in 2002, this tiara is thought to remain in royal possession — hopefully hinting it will be seen again one day.

Grand Duchess Vladimir Tiara

Queen Elizabeth II at a state banquet in Bangkok, where she dined with Thailand's King Bhumibol. (Photo by John Stillwell - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth wears the Grand Duchess Vladimir Tiara.

PA Images/Alamy Stock Photo; getty

The dazzling Grand Duchess Vladimir Tiara comes complete with a dramatic past as a relic of a lost monarchy. It originally belonged to Grand Duchess Vladimir, the aunt of Nicholas II, the last tsar of Russia. She was temporarily separated from the tiara after fleeing St. Petersburg during the Russian Revolution but was reunited with the piece a few years later when a British Secret Intelligence Service member rescued her jewels.

She later gave the tiara to her daughter, Princess Nicholas of Greece, who went on to sell it to Queen Mary. When Mary died, Queen Elizabeth inherited it — adding her own royal sparkle by making it possible to swap out the pearls with other gems, such as emeralds.

