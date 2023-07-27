From Kate Middleton to King Charles, Here's Where the Royals Love to Go on Vacation

From Scotland to Jordan, members of the royal family all have their favorite destinations

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 27, 2023 04:03PM EDT
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave Tresco on 'Pegasus' during a visit to Cornwall on September 2, 2016 in Tresco, England.
Kate Middleton and Prince William in Tresco, Isles of Scilly in 2016. Photo:

Alex Huckle/GC Images

Kate Middleton, Prince William, King Charles and Queen Camilla haven't been out and about for many official engagements lately — as they’re probably off having fun! Members of the royal family typically take private vacations between July and August to relax, recharge and return ready for the fall.

Wondering where they are? Grab a tropical cocktail (or a cup of tea) and read on for an all-inclusive guide to some of their favorite places.

01 of 14

Birkhall at Balmoral

Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Charles, Prince of Wales is presented with one of the first copies of 'Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, The Official Biography' by author William Shawcross in the garden at Birkhall the Scottish home of the Prince and Duchess of Cornwall on September 2, 2009, Balmoral Estate, Scotland. The book which was written by the renowned author, took six years to complete and tells the story of the Queen Mother through the 20th century.
Queen Elizabeth and then-Prince Charles at Birkhall at Balmoral in 2009.

John Stillwell-WPA Pool/Getty

While Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, is synonymous with Queen Elizabeth’s summer retreats, the neighboring Birkhall Estate is lesser-known on royal radars. Queen Victoria’s husband Prince Albert bought the property shortly after he purchased Balmoral (and its 50,000 acre-enclave) in 1852, Country Life reported.

King Charles inherited Birkhall following the death of his beloved grandmother Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother in 2002, and reportedly honeymooned there with Camilla in 2005. The couple is known to spend summers at the 18th-century home, and Charles was interviewed there for the 2018 documentary Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70.

02 of 14

Highgrove House

King Charles Highgrove House
King Charles and Highgrove House.

getty (2)

Two and a half hours from London is the King and Queen’s "family home" in Gloucestershire, England, known as Highgrove House. The property was purchased in 1980 and is owned by the Duchy of Cornwall.

Charles, an ardent gardener, has worked diligently on Highgrove's grounds for four decades, which he designed to "please the eye and sit in harmony with nature.” Since the early 1980s, he has invited groups, schools and charities to tour the gardens, and used the home to host briefings and receptions.

03 of 14

Ray Mill House

Just 15 minutes down the road from Highgrove is Ray Mill House, Queen Camilla’s private residence in Wiltshire. According to The Sun, she purchased the property in 1996 following her divorce from Andrew Parker Bowles and lived there until 2003.

Though she has access to Charles’ vast portfolio of real estate, Ray Mill House is said to hold a special place in her heart and serve as a favorite gathering place for children and grandchildren.

Fans got a glimpse of the gardens last summer when Camilla graced (and guest edited) a special edition of Country Life — calling on Kate Middleton to take her picture.

04 of 14

Isles of Scilly

rince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit the Island of St Martin's in the Scilly Isles on September 2, 2016 in St Martins, England. The Duke and Duches's visit to the Scilly Isles was delayed this morninbg due to bad weather.
Prince William and Kate Middleton visit the Island of St Martin's in the Scilly Isles in 2016.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

Princess Kate and Prince William are known to frequent the Isles of Scilly during the summer months with Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. The Prince of Wales has long visited the islands off the southwest tip of England and vacationed there as a boy with Princess Diana, Prince Charles and Prince Harry.

Embracing island energy, William and Kate surprised locals a few summers ago when they biked in Tresco with their kids!

"William and Kate were riding their bicycles, having a laugh. They looked so happy enjoying the weather. I did do a double-take. They were really friendly and said hello,” an onlooker told the Daily Mirror.

05 of 14

Amner Hall

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: In this screengrab, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge clap for NHS carers as part of the BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief 'Big Night In at London on April 23, 2020 in London, England.The 'Big Night In' brings the nation an evening of unforgettable entertainment in a way we've never seen before. Raising money for and paying tribute to those on the front line fighting Covid-19 and all the unsung heroes supporting their communities. (Photo by Comic Relief/BBC Children in Need/Comic Relief via Getty Images)
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis join the "Clap for Carers" campaign from Amner Hall in Norfolk during an appearance that aired on the BBC in April 2020. Comic Relief/BBC Children in Need/Comic Relief via Getty

For school breaks, weekends and holidays, Amner Hall in Norfolk is another favorite escape for the Wales family. Prince William and Princess Kate received the country home on the Sandringham Estate as a wedding present from Queen Elizabeth in 2011, and they used the property as their primary residence from 2015 to 2017 during Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s baby days, Hello! reported.

Princess Kate is said to feel most at home at Amner Hall, and the family isolated there during the coronavirus pandemic.

06 of 14

Jordan

It’s a little-known fact that Kate lived in Jordan as a child for a few years with her family, perhaps inspiring a vacation there decades later. Kate and William revealed that they took George, Charlotte and Louis to Jordan with the release of their 2021 Christmas card, and shared another shot of the prince with his kids on the following Father’s Day.

William, George, Charlotte and Louis looked relaxed in casual clothes with wide smiles, and Louis even playfully sat on his dad's shoulders.

07 of 14

Botswana

Harry & Meghan Netflix Documentary
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Botswana in 2016. Netflix

Prince Harry holds Botswana dear as a true refuge and focus of longstanding conservation work, so it was only natural that he invited Meghan Markle there while they dated in 2016.

“I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana. We camped out with each other under the stars. She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic,” Harry said in their engagement interview with the BBC in November 2017.

The prince even chose a diamond from Botswana for the center gem of Meghan’s three-stone engagement ring, which is hugged by two smaller diamonds from Princess Diana’s personal collection — a piece Meghan has called “perfect.”

Fans got an intimate glimpse of the couple’s trip to Botswana — which doubled as their third date — in the Netflix series Harry & Meghan, which debuted in December.

08 of 14

The Mediterranean

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Vacation
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018; the Mediterranean.

Samir Hussein/WireImage, Federico Scotto/Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan tied the knot in May 2018, and he revealed their honeymoon location in his memoir Spare.

“Our honeymoon was a closely guarded secret. We left London in a car disguised as a removals van, the windows covered with cardboard, and went to the Mediterranean for ten days. Glorious to be away, on the sea, in the sun,” Prince Harry wrote in the groundbreaking book, published in January.

09 of 14

Saint-Tropez

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi seen at the Club 55 Beach in Saint-Tropez, France
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in Saint-Tropez, France on July 26.

TheImageDirect.com; Getty


Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were spotted in Saint-Tropez on Wednesday, marking a return to a favorite getaway. France is a special spot for the couple, who celebrated their third wedding anniversary on July 17.

After Beatrice and Edo tied the knot in 2020, a source told PEOPLE that the newlyweds had a "small honeymoon in France" with a "longer, more luxurious honeymoon" planned.

10 of 14

Portugal

On the latest episode of her podcast Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah, Sarah Ferguson revealed that Princess Eugenie was in Portugal with her sons August, 2, and Ernest, 2 months, who she shares with her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

Last year, Jack started a new job that called for the family to split time between the U.K. and Portugal. The latest trip might mark a milestone for Ernest, who was born May 30 — the first stamp in his passport for his first trip abroad!

11 of 14

Mustique

Princess Margaret â Mustique
Princess Margaret and Les Jolies Eaux in Mustique.

getty; shutterstock

Princess Margaret found a haven in Mustique when her marriage to Anthony Armstrong-Jones turned turbulent in the 1970s. Queen Elizabeth’s younger sister was gifted a 10-acre parcel of land on the private Caribbean island and built a vacation home, christened Les Jolies Eaux — French for “the beautiful waters.”

According to Marie Claire, Margaret made the space her second home for nearly 30 years, and she put the island on the map as a glamorous getaway. She went on to gift the villa to her son David Armstrong-Jones as a wedding present in the 1990s, and he eventually sold it. Today, Les Jolies Eaux is available to rent.

12 of 14

The Caribbean

The Princess of Wales enjoys the waves at Indian Castle Beach on January 2, 1993 while vacationing on Nevis.
Princess Diana splashes in Nevis in 1993.

 PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/getty

Princess Diana was known to love visiting the Caribbean, from Richard Branson’s private Necker Island to Nevis (where she’s pictured splashing here in 1993).

13 of 14

Balmoral Castle

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, walking on their Balmoral Estate in Scotland, on their Silver Wedding anniversary year, UK, 27th September 1972.
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip at Balmoral in 1972.

Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty

Queen Elizabeth had the keys to many royal residences, but none quite so special as Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands. The royal family has owned the hideaway since 1845, and Prince Philip chose it to propose.

Balmoral was truly the Queen's summer sanctuary and she traditionally spent every August there. Family and friends convened at the castle and made the most of the grounds with hunting, fishing, horseback riding, picnics and hikes.

14 of 14

Favorite Escape

Baby Prince Andrew perches on Prince Philip's lap during a picnic on the grounds of Balmoral Castle. Looking on are Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, and Princess Anne.
Princess Anne, Prince Philip, Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles at Balmoral. Bettmann

"I think Granny is the most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands," her granddaughter Princess Eugenie said of Balmoral in the 2016 documentary, Our Queen at Ninety.

Queen Elizabeth died at Balmoral at age 96 on Sept. 8, 2022.

Related Articles
Catherine, Princess of Wales applauds the players at the trophy presentation after the Gentlemen's Singles Final match on Centre Court during the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon on July 16, 2023, in London, England
Find Out Why Kate Middleton Just Got a Shout-Out from Parliament
Prince Harry 03 30 23 court tout
Prince Harry's Illegal Information Gathering Claim Against The Sun Will Go to Trial, Phone Hacking Dismissed
Princess Charlotte of Wales watches an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Coronation of King Charles III & Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023
When Will Princess Charlotte Wear Her First Tiara? (It May Be Sooner Than Mom Kate Middleton!)
King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive for a visit to the Sandringham Flower Show
King Charles and Queen Camilla Arrive in Style at Sandringham Flower Show in a Horse-Drawn Carriage!
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales , Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023
Why Prince Louis Hasn't Joined Kate Middleton and Prince William on Royal Tour...Yet
Prince William, Prince of Wales visits Maindee Primary School on June 26, 2023 in London, England. The Prince of Wales has launched Homeward, a five-year programme delivered by the Royal Foundation, which will aim to demonstrate the possibility of ending homelessness.
Prince William Announces New Patronage at Hospital Where George, Charlotte and Louis Were Born
Colonel Johnny Thompson
Who Is Major Johnny Thompson? All About King Charles' Equerry — and Why He's Gone Viral!
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles during a visit to the 2022 RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London on May 23, 2022. - The Chelsea flower show is held annually in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea.
National Memorial for Queen Elizabeth Will Be Commissioned by New Committee: Report
Sarah Ferguson arrives at the UK premiere of "Marlowe"; Princess Eugenie Welcomes Second Baby
Sarah Ferguson Shares Handwritten Note Celebrating Birth of Grandson Ernest: 'Our New Little Lion Cub'
Prince George Is Dad Prince Williamâs Twin in New Birthday Portrait âÂ See Them Side-by-Side at Age 10
Prince George Is Dad Prince William's Twin in New Birthday Portrait! See Them Side-by-Side at Age 10
Prince George King Charles coronation
Prince George's Birthday Celebrated by Westminster Abbey with a Rare Photo from King Charles' Coronation
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Latest Announcement Relates to Their Lives as Parents to Archie and Lilibet
King Charles III inspects the 200th Sovereign's parade at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst
Why King Charles Is Getting a Pay Bump from U.K. Taxpayers — and How Much It Will Be
Princess Elisabeth of Belgium attends the Te Deum mass; Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the the Wimbledon Women's Singles Final
Princess Elisabeth of Belgium Pairs Yellow Dress with Straw Hat — Just Like Kate Middleton!
Queen Camilla and King Charles III during Brecknock Agricultural Society's annual show in a field next to Theatr Brycheiniog
King Charles Gets Upstaged at Plaque Unveiling in Wales — by a Gust of Wind! See His Reaction
Two mounted troopers of the Household Cavalry on horseback at Horse Guards Parade in Central London
King Charles' Guard Goes Viral with Warm Gesture for Young Man with Down Syndrome