Royal Etiquette and Sunglasses: When Can Kate Middleton Sport Sunnies — and When Are Shades Banned?

Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte both made a splash in stylish sunglasses at Wimbledon

Updated on August 11, 2023
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men's final on Centre Court during day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships
Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte at Wimbledon in July 2023. Photo:

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Sunglasses may be a summer staple, but members of the royal family limit when they sport their eyewear.

Princess Charlotte recently made a style statement in a pair of sunglasses during her Wimbledon debut. The 8-year-old royal kept a close eye on the tennis action between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic despite the summer sun with her funky shades — while mom Kate Middleton and dad Prince William also wore sunglasses during the match (but Prince George went without the accessory).

However, the royals only wore their sunglasses while watching the game. When meeting staff, volunteers, ball boys and girls and others before the start of the match, their sunglasses were nowhere in sight.

Likewise, when they headed inside to congratulate Alcaraz on his win, the accessories were all stored.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the Men's Singles Final at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Kate Middleton at Wimbledon 2022.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

While Princess Kate often wears sunglasses at Wimbledon, it's not a common practice during her public outings. She and other members of the royal family are known to go without sunnies during official engagements because they hide their eyes when they are greeting the people they meet.

However, the sunglasses come out for less formal outdoor occasions. Kate recently sported shades while watching Prince William compete in a charity polo match, wearing them as a headband on her head before the game and removing them completely to award her husband and others with prizes afterward.

Kate also was spotted in sunglasses during the couple's March 2022 tour of the Caribbean, wearing two pairs of sunglasses over eight days.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Abaco on March 26, 2022 in Great Abaco,
Kate Middleton on the Caribbean tour in March 2022.

Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage

Princess Kate is known to often support British designers with her eyewear choices, from Victoria Beckham to Finlay.

Kate isn't the only member of the royal family to sport sunnies from time to time. King Charles and Queen Camilla protect their eyes with glasses during sunny events, and even Queen Elizabeth was a fan. While she usually skipped sunglasses while on royal duty, the late monarch would occasionally wear them for outdoor events like garden parties at royal residences such as Buckingham Palace.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives for a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London on May 31, 2018
Queen Elizabeth at a 2018 garden party.

YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty 

Sunglasses have even been at the center of minor royal controversies. President Joe Biden was criticized for wearing his sunglasses when he met Queen Elizabeth in 2021.

Grant Harrold, a former royal butler, told Newsweek: "It's fine for Biden to have had sunglasses on, but he should have removed them when he actually met the Queen"

Harrold added, "Everyone else has to, it doesn't matter who you are — even royals remove sunglasses when they meet royals."

President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle on June 13, 2021 in Windsor, England
President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and Queen Elizabeth in 2021. Chris Jackson/Getty

Myka Meier, an etiquette expert and the author of the book Modern Etiquette Made Easy, has shared some tips for wearing sunglasses on her popular Instagram page.

She advises removing sunglasses when heading indoors, writing, "Wearing sunglasses indoors can be seen as disrespectful or that you are hiding something and deemed untrustworthy."

Meier also shared the catchy phrase: "If they aren’t on your face then they should be in your case." Instead of putting sunglasses in your shirt, pocket or head, she says, "If you’re not wearing sunglasses, they go in their case not only to protect them from scratches and damage, but it also shows respect for the investment you’ve made in them."

As long as you're remembering your manners, sunglasses are a key part of your summer wardrobe. Shop some of the British royal family's favorite looks below.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose next to a prayer wheel on the trek up to Tiger's Nest during a visit to Bhutan on the 15th April 2016
Prince William and Kate Middleton visit Bhutan in 2016.

Chris Jackson/Getty

