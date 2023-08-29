Royal Family Didn't Want Meghan Markle to Say Certain Word on 'Suits,' Show Creator Claims

'Suits' creator Aaron Korsh says he was guided away from having Meghan say the phrase in character as Rachel Zane

Published on August 29, 2023
Suits -- "Zane vs. Zane" Episode 213 -- Pictured: Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane
Meghan Markle playing Rachel Zane on “Suits," which aired on USA Network from 2011 to 2019. Photo:

Ben Mark Holzberg/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Meghan Markle shot to stardom on Suits before she married Prince Harry, and the show’s creator claims there was a certain turn of phrase the royal family didn’t want her to say.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, published Tuesday, Suits creator Aaron Korsh claimed he was advised against incorporating the word “poppycock” into Meghan’s lines. The Duchess of Sussex, 42, played Rachel Zane in the legal drama from 2011 to 2018 during the show’s original run on USA Network.

Shortly after she and Prince Harry announced their engagement in November 2017, the cable channel announced the seventh season would be her last. While Suits concluded after season 9 in 2019, it’s had a resurgence this summer and smashed streaming records since hitting Netflix in June.

According to Korsh, the word “poppycock” (parlance for nonsense) is an inside joke with his in-laws and he planned to have Meghan say in a scene with her costar Patrick J. Adams, who played Mike Ross.

Meghan Markle's Best Suits Style Moments: See the Future Duchess's Hottest Looks from the Trending Series!
Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle acting in “Suits.".

Christos Kalohoridis/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

“So, in the episode, Mike and Rachel were going to have a thing, and as a nod to my in-laws, we were going to have her say, ‘My family would say poppycock.’ And the royal family did not want her saying the word. They didn’t want to put the word ‘poppycock’ in her mouth,” Korsh told The Hollywood Reporter. “I presume because they didn’t want people cutting things together of her saying ‘cock.’ So, we had to change it… and I did not like it because I’d told my in-laws that [poppycock] was going to be in the show.”

The 56-year-old producer added that he did not know how the palace supposedly got ahold of the scripts.

“I was aware that they were reading them because I got the feedback, but I don’t remember the process by which they got them,” he shared, and clarified that the tweak did not come from the future duchess.

SUITS -- Script Reading Presented by USA Network
Aaron Korsh, Meghan Markle and Gina Torres at a script reading in 2017.

Rick Kern/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

“No, Meghan did not call me. I can’t remember. It might have been the directing producer at the time, or her agent. Whoever it was, they didn’t like having to tell me any more than I liked having to hear it,” Korsh told The Hollywood Reporter. “But listen, when they explained it that way, and I’m pretty sure it got explained to me that it was about that [splicing potential], I had some sympathy because I wouldn’t want somebody doing that to her either. And the thing is, I didn’t think anybody really would, but also I don’t know. People are crazy.”

Executive producer Aaron Korsh, actress Meghan Markle, actor Patrick J. Adams, actor Gabriel Macht, actress Gina Torres, actor Rick Hoffman, and actress Sarah Rafferty of the television show "Suits" speak during the NBC Universal portion of the 2014 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Langham Hotel on January 18, 2014 in Pasadena, California.
Aaron Korsh, Meghan Markle, Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Gina Torres, Rick Hoffman and Sarah Raferty at 2014 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour in 2014.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty 

The Suits creator attended Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in May 2018, as did her costars Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman, Gabriel Macht, Gina Torres, Abigail Spencer, Jacinda Barrett and Adams — who became Meghan’s on-screen husband when their characters tied the knot during the Suits season 7 finale.

In her joint engagement interview with Prince Harry in November 2017, Meghan confirmed she would no longer be acting.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend an official photocall to announce their engagement at The Sunken Gardens, Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017 in London, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been a couple officially since November 2016 and are due to marry in Spring 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the official photocall announcing their engagement in November 2017. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

"I don’t see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change,” she said in the BBC News special. “It’s a new chapter, right? And also, keep in mind, I’ve been working on [Suits] for seven years. We were very, very fortunate to have that sort of longevity on a series. I’ve ticked this box, and I feel very proud of the work I’ve done there, and now it’s time to work with [Harry] as a team.”

According to Variety, viewers binged 20.31 billion minutes of Suits from June 19 to July 30 between Netflix and Peacock, per Nielsen data. The draw secured Suits’ spot as Nielsen’s second most-streamed series for viewership totals over six consecutive weeks, behind Stranger Things’ season 4 debut last summer.

