Royal Family Changes Official Website Again After Prince Harry's 'His Royal Highness' Title Removed

The Duke of Sussex's HRH styling disappeared from the royal website

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

Published on August 23, 2023 01:23PM EDT
Britain's King Charles III (L) walks with his son Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex as they arrive at St George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022, ahead of the Committal Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles and Prince Harry on the day of Queen Elizabeth's funeral, September 2022. Photo: DAVID ROSE/POOL/AFP via Getty

King Charles may be in vacation mode at Balmoral Castle, but his team is busy behind the scenes.

On Tuesday, Gert’s Royals pointed out on X (formerly Twitter) that the royal family’s Royal.UK website has been refreshed to feature four other official web pages. The update comes after Prince Harry’s “His Royal Highness” title was stripped from the royal family’s website in early August.

The new “Royal Websites” menu on the Royal.UK page toggles to The Royal Collection Trust (manager of the royal art collection and public openings of royal residences), The Prince's Trust (King Charles’ longstanding charity dedicated to at-risk youth), The Royal Foundation (Prince William and Kate Middleton’s charity) and The Duke of Edinburgh's Award (a youth awards program founded by Prince Philip and headed today by Prince Edward, the new Duke of Edinburgh).

The drop-down has a prominent spot at the top of the website and debuted alongside another new feature. Readers can now click on “Their Majesties' work as Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall,” which links to an archive of speeches, messages, press releases and news from the Clarence House website.

Royal Family Continues to Update Official Website After Prince Harry's 'His Royal Highness' Titles Are Removed
The Royal.UK website.

www.royal.uk

King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 76, have lived at Clarence House since 2003 and operated their office under the banner of the same name until Charles’ accession in September 2022. Days after Queen Elizabeth’s death, courtiers announced that the couple would pivot to using the official Royal Family social media pages instead. While the Clarence House accounts are still accessible on Twitter and Instagram, the bios now read, "This account is no longer being updated. Please follow @theroyalfamily for updates on His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty The Queen Consort."

The Royal.UK website has yet to be updated in full following the death of Queen Elizabeth, and an explainer on proper protocol for greeting a member of the royal family still refers to her as the sovereign.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (wearing the uniform of Colonel of the Welsh Guards) and Queen Elizabeth II watch a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 2, 2022
Then-Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth during Trooping the Colour, June 2022.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

However, King Charles’ team appears to have made new changes, dropping references to Charles as “the Prince of Wales” (a title he gave to Prince William upon his accession) and calling William and Kate Middleton the Prince and Princess of Wales instead of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the titles they went by before the Queen’s death. According to the Express, such errors were live as of Aug. 4.

In a possible explanation for the delays, Buckingham Palace said in a statement reported by Express: “The Royal Family website contains over five thousand pages of information about the life and work of the Royal Family. Following the death of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, content has been revisited and updated periodically. Some content may be out of date until this process is complete.”

The latest tweaks to the royal family website come two weeks after Prince Harry’s "His Royal Highness" title was removed from his bio. According to the Express, sometime between Aug. 4 and Aug. 9, two mentions of the appellation were pulled from his page. Both references were tied to his work to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS in 2016. The title is now replaced with "the Duke" or "the Duke of Sussex" — although he did not receive his dukedom from his grandmother Queen Elizabeth until his May 2018 wedding to Meghan Markle.

Meghan and Harry’s biographies remain on the main Royal Family tab of the Royal.UK site, with their profiles last on the landing page.

The fate of the couple’s Sussex titles was revealed shortly after they announced they were stepping back as working members of the royal family in 2020.

Following the Sandringham Summit, when Prince Harry met with Queen Elizabeth, the then-Prince Charles and Prince William to discuss the next chapter, Buckingham Palace revealed, "The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family."

Prince Harry and Meghan, 42, would still be referred to formally as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and called Harry, the Duke of Sussex and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry Meghan markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the National Service of Thanksgiving during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, June 2022.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Today, they use the titles on their Archewell website but have often introduced themselves as "Harry" and "Meghan" since relocating to her home state of California. The couple first referred to their children's royal titlesPrince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2 — while confirming the news of their daughter’s christening in March.

"The children's titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became monarch," a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told PEOPLE at the time. "This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace."

Upon the death of Queen Elizabeth in September, Harry's father became King Charles — and as grandchildren of the monarch, Archie and Lili were afforded the titles of prince and princess. PEOPLE understands that the titles will be used in formal settings and not in everyday use.

