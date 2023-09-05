Royal Baby Alert! Belgium's Prince Amedeo and Princess Elisabetta Welcome Third Child — a Girl Named Alix

But the new addition won't be known as "Princess Alix"

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Editor, Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on September 5, 2023 02:55PM EDT
Prince Amadeo and Princess Elisabetta
Prince Amadeo and Princess Elisabetta in 2022. Photo:

 Olivier Matthys/Getty

Prince Amedeo and Princess Elisabetta of Belgium are now parents of three!

The couple, who wed in July 2014, welcomed their third child on Saturday. The baby girl, named Alix, joins big sister Anna-Astrid, born in May 2016, and big brother Maximilian, born in September 2019.

The Belgian Royal Palace announced the exciting news on social media: "Prince Amedeo and Princess Elisabetta are delighted to announce the birth of their daughter Alix. She was born in Brussels on Saturday 2 September, weighs 3.4 kg and, like her mother, is doing well. Their families share in this great happiness." The post was accompanied by a photo of the infant dressed in white.

Prince Amedeo, the eldest son of Princess Astrid and the first grandchild of former King Albert and Queen Paola, is sixth in line for the country’s throne. He is followed by his children — making little Alix ninth in the line of succession.

However, the family's new addition won't be known as Princess Alix. Instead, she'll have the title of Archduchess Alix of Austria-Este.

Archduchess Alix will likely witness a first for her country: Belgium's first queen regnant. If Princess Elisabeth — the heir apparent to her father, King Philippe — accedes as expected, she will be the nation's first-ever female ruler by birth.

Ten years before Princess Elisabeth was born in 1991, a new act of succession introduced absolute primogeniture in Belgium, meaning a daughter would not be overtaken in the line of succession in favor of a younger brother.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium attends the Te Deum mass in the Cathedral
Princess Elisabeth of Belgium.

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

In 2020, Princess Elisabeth began training at the Royal Military Academy in Brussels.

"These 18 years have been filled with many rewarding moments that have made me the person I am today," the royal said in a speech surrounding her milestone 18th birthday. "[It is] a step that I take with great optimism. I realize that I still have a lot to learn. I will also focus on that in the coming years: trying to understand the world better — and helping to improve it, by giving the best of myself."

She continued, “The country can count on me."

Related Articles
Princess Stephanie of Monacoâs Daughter Escapes Burning Man as Floods Dampen Event: âWeâre Outâ
Princess Stephanie of Monaco's Daughter Escapes Burning Man as Rain Dampens Event: 'We're Out'
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (R) and his wife Meghan Duchess of Sussex arrive at the United Nations for the 2020 UN Nelson Mandela Prize at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 18 July 2022
See What Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Job Titles Were Listed As at Los Angeles Soccer Match
HRH the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, and The Duchess Of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles in silk dress by Robinson Valentine and head-dress by Philip Treacy, leaves the Service of Prayer and Dedication blessing their marriage at Windsor Castle
'The Crown' Teases a 'Hint' at Final Season Covering a Huge Event for King Charles and Queen Camilla
Kerry Washington, Kelly Rowland and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at SoFi Stadium
Meghan Markle Steps Out for Second Beyoncé Concert of Weekend with Kerry Washington and Kelly Rowland
Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, and Prince Harry at Lionel MessiÃ¢ÂÂs Game Against LAFC
Prince Harry Joins ‘It’s Always Sunny’ Stars Glenn Howerton and Rob McElhenney at Lionel Messi’s Game
Ruffus a Cardiganshire Corgi takes part in a parade of corgi dogs in memory of the late Queen Elizabeth II, outside Buckingham Palace, in London, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023
Corgis Parade Outside Buckingham Palace in Tribute to Queen Elizabeth Ahead of First Anniversary of Her Death
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales react as they visit the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team as part of a tour in Wales, on April 27, 2023
Kate Middleton and Prince William Set to Travel to France — to Cheer for Different Teams!
Kate Middleton and Prince William
Prince William Edges Out Kate Middleton as Most Popular in New Poll: See Where the Other Royals Landed
Harry, second from right, Duke of Sussex, watches along with Los Angeles FC co-owner Larry Berg, left, during the first half of a Major League Soccer match between Los Angeles FC and Inter Miami
Prince Harry Watches Lionel Messi Play Soccer at Star-Studded Game in Los Angeles
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Among Star-Studded Audience at Beyonceâs Los Angeles Show
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Attend Beyoncé’s Star-Studded Renaissance World Tour Show in L.A.
Mohamed Al-Fayed attends "Chanel Collection des Metiers d'Art 2016/17
Mohamed Al-Fayed, Whose Son Dodi Died in Paris Car Crash Alongside Princess Diana, Dead at 94
King Charles at Braemar Games
King Charles Attends First Braemar Games of Reign Before Anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's Death
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Queen Elizabeth II arrive at a drinks reception for Queen Elizabeth II and G7 leaders at The Eden Project during the G7 Summit on June 11, 2021 in St Austell, Cornwall, England.
Boris Johnson Recalls Queen Elizabeth's Hilarious Reply to His Nightmare That He Was Late: 'Were You Naked?'
U.K.âs Oldest Woman Wore a Crown to Receive Her 114th Birthday Card from King Charles
U.K.'s Oldest Woman Wears a Crown to Open 114th Birthday Card from King Charles — See the Video!
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis (C), accompanied by their parents the Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School
Will We See a First Day of School Photo for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis This Year?
Sarah Ferguson Shares How Her Breast Cancer Surgery Stopped Her from Comparing Herself to Princess Diana
Sarah Ferguson Shares How Breast Cancer Diagnosis Stopped Her from Comparing Herself to Princess Diana