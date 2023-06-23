All the Best Looks (and Whimsical Hats!) of Royal Ascot from Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla, and More

Members of the royal family put on their best headpieces for the horse racing at Royal Ascot as the event was held for the first time since Queen Elizabeth's death

Published on June 23, 2023 10:59AM EDT
Members of the British Royal Family arrive in carriages to Day 4 of The Royal Ascot Races
Photo:

Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com

Kate MiddletonPrince William, King CharlesQueen Camilla and more put the "royal" in Royal Ascot!

While the horse racing event was closely linked to Queen Elizabeth during her historic 70-year reign, members of the royal family carried on her legacy when the event was held for the first time since her death in September. King Charles and Queen Camilla led the Royal Procession each day in a horse-drawn carriage, joined by members of the family supporting them.

Queen Elizabeth was clearly on their minds, with Zara Tindall remembering her grandmother following a win for one of King Charles and Queen Camilla's race horses. She said, "To think how proud our grandmother the Queen would have been, but to have a winner for Charles and Camilla and keep the dream alive was incredible."

And, as always, the fashion — including the men's top hats and women's eye-catching headpieces — was a highlight of the event. Princess Kate sported her boldest Royal Ascot look ever, while Princess Anne and Queen Camilla went into their closets to recycle favorite pieces.

Check out the best photos from Royal Ascot 2023.

01 of 17

Prince William and Kate Middleton

Members of the British Royal Family arrive in carriages to Day 4 of The Royal Ascot Races
Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive at Royal Ascot 2023.

Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com

William and Kate made their Royal Ascot debut as the Prince and Princess of Wales on June 23, riding in a horse-drawn carriage in the Royal Procession with Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

02 of 17

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse
Kate Middleton chats at Royal Ascot 2023.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Royal Ascot

Princess Kate wore her boldest Royal Ascot ensemble yet: a red dress by Alexander McQueen (her royal wedding dress designer!) paired with a matching hat by Philip Treacy. 

03 of 17

King Charles

King Charles III arrives with Queen Camilla in The Royal Procession during day two of Royal Ascot 2023
King Charles arrives at Royal Ascot 2023.

Alex Pantling/Getty Images

King Charles arrives at the parade ring on the second day of Royal Ascot, which fell on his son Prince William's 41st birthday.

04 of 17

Queen Camilla and King Charles

Queen Camilla and King Charles III watch a race during day two of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 21, 2023 in Ascot, England.
Queen Camilla and King Charles watch a race with binoculars at Royal Ascot 2023.

Chris Jackson/Getty 

Queen Camilla and King Charles didn't miss a moment of the action on June 21, using binoculars to watch a horse race.

05 of 17

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend day four of Royal Ascot 2023
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend Royal Ascot 2023.

Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images for Royal Ascot

Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, sat with her cousin Prince William and Princess Kate during the Royal Procession carriage ride on June 23.

06 of 17

Kate Middleton and Princess Beatrice

Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) speaks with Britain's Princess Beatrice of York (R) ahead of racing on the fourth day of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting in Ascot
Kate Middleton and Princess Beatrice at Royal Ascot 2023.

HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

Princess Beatrice wore a white lace dress with floral elements paired with a matching hat.

07 of 17

King Charles and Queen Camilla

King Charles III and Queen Camilla during the trophy presentation after Desert Hero wins the King George V Stakes during day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire. Picture date: Thursday June 22, 2023
King Charles and Queen Camilla win at Royal Ascot 2023.

David Davies/PA Images

When King Charles and Queen Camilla's horse Desert Hero won his race, Camilla was wearing a special brooch that might have been their lucky charm: the diamond pin previously belonged to Queen Elizabeth.

08 of 17

David Mills and Judi Dench

Judi Dench (R) and her partner David Mills (L) arrive in a horse-drawn carriage, part of the Royal Procession on the fourth day of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting in Ascot
David Mills and Judi Dench at Royal Ascot 2023.

HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

Dame Judi Dench and her partner, David Mills, took part in the Royal Procession on June 23.

09 of 17

Zara and Mike Tindall

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall attend day 3 'Ladies Day' of Royal Ascot 2023
Zara and Mike Tindall attend Royal Ascot 2023.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Zara and Mike Tindall were regulars at the horse racing event — after all, she is a silver medal equestrian from the 2012 Olympics!

10 of 17

King Charles and Queen Camilla

King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend day two of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 21, 2023
King Charles and Queen Camilla attend 2023 Royal Ascot.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

On June 21, Queen Camilla wore a pale pink coat dress by Anna Valentine — the same outfit that she wore to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's May 2018 royal wedding. 

11 of 17

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh Attends Royal Ascot with a Special Guest: Her Dad! Â 
Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh and Christopher Rhys Jones attend day three of Royal Ascot 2023.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh sported a white silk tea dress with colorful pansy print by Suzannah London and bespoke blue hat by Jane Taylor for a day at the race with a special guest: her dad!

12 of 17

Zara Tindall and Princess Anne

Zara Tindall (left) and The Princess Royal arrive during day two of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire
Zara Tindall and Princess Anne chat at Royal Ascot 2023.

Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty

Zara Tindall and her mom, Princess Anne, shared a chat in the parade ring on June 21. Anne made a sustainable style statement in a blue dress that she's worn before — back in 1978!

13 of 17

King Charles and Queen Camilla

Queen Camilla (R) waves as they arrive in a horse-drawn carriage, part of the Royal Procession on the fourth day of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting in Ascot
King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive at Royal Ascot 2023.

HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

King Charles and Queen Camilla gave a smile and wave as they entered the parade ring for the fourth day running. The Queen wore a white dress by Anna Valentine with a hat by Philip Treacy and gloves.

14 of 17

Zara and Mike Tindall

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall attend day one of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse
Zara and Mike Tindall attend Royal Ascot 2023.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

For day one of Royal Ascot, Zara wore a boater hat that rivaled Mike's top hat.

15 of 17

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends day four of Royal Ascot 2023
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends day four of Royal Ascot 2023.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh was pretty in pink for day four of the races.

16 of 17

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Zara Tindall

Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber Zara Tindall attend day two of Royal Ascot 2023
Andrew Lloyd Webber and Zara Tindall attend day two of Royal Ascot 2023.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Andrew Lloyd Webber had a chat with Zara Tindall in the parade ring after they both rode in the Royal Procession on day two of Royal Ascot 2023.

17 of 17

King Charles

King Charles III attends day one of Royal Ascot 2023
King Charles attends Royal Ascot 2023.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

King Charles looked dapper at his debut as monarch at the beloved horse racing event on June 20 with a top hat and umbrella.

