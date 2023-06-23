All the Best Looks (and Whimsical Hats!) of Royal Ascot from Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla, and More

Kate Middleton, Prince William, King Charles, Queen Camilla and more put the "royal" in Royal Ascot!

While the horse racing event was closely linked to Queen Elizabeth during her historic 70-year reign, members of the royal family carried on her legacy when the event was held for the first time since her death in September. King Charles and Queen Camilla led the Royal Procession each day in a horse-drawn carriage, joined by members of the family supporting them.

Queen Elizabeth was clearly on their minds, with Zara Tindall remembering her grandmother following a win for one of King Charles and Queen Camilla's race horses. She said, "To think how proud our grandmother the Queen would have been, but to have a winner for Charles and Camilla and keep the dream alive was incredible."

And, as always, the fashion — including the men's top hats and women's eye-catching headpieces — was a highlight of the event. Princess Kate sported her boldest Royal Ascot look ever, while Princess Anne and Queen Camilla went into their closets to recycle favorite pieces.

Check out the best photos from Royal Ascot 2023.