Roy Orbison Jr. and Pregnant Wife Asa Reveal Sex of Baby No. 4: 'Very Blessed' (Exclusive)

"My dad Roy Orbison had five boys so I think this runs in the family," Orbison Jr. tells PEOPLE

By Hannah Sacks
Published on September 7, 2023 01:31PM EDT
Roy Orbison Jr. and wife Asa Hallgren announce baby number 4
Photo:

Jen Rosenstein

The Orbison family is adding another boy to their brood!

Roy Orbison Jr., 52, and his wife Asa are expecting another baby boy together, a rep for the couple confirms exclusively to PEOPLE. This is the fourth baby for the couple, who is already parents to sons Roy Orbison III, 7, Bo, 5, and Love, 17 months.

"My dad Roy Orbison had five boys so I think this runs in the family," Orbison Jr. tells PEOPLE. "We weren't super surprised when we found out we were expecting one more boy, but we are very excited!"

Roy Orbison Jr. and wife Asa Hallgren announce baby number 4

Jen Rosenstein

Although Orbison Jr. isn't ready to reveal the name the couple has chosen for their baby boy, he says that he'll be sure to share it with the world as soon as possible. "I told you when we were expecting our third baby boy Love we were already running out of boys names — imagine this time around!"

"Luckily, something came to us quite early on and we will share it with you as soon as he has entered the world," says Orbison Jr.

"My last pregnancy, I still had hopes and thoughts of maybe one more," Asa reveals. "We joke and say, 'Three wasn't quite enough and four is too many.'"

"We are very lucky to fill up our home and lives with these amazing kids and both Roy and I take a lot of pride and honor in devoting ourselves to raising them the best we can."

"I don't know anyone who spends as much time together as a family as we do. We are very blessed to be able to do so," adds Asa.

Roy Orbison Jr. and wife Asa Hallgren announce baby number 4

Jen Rosenstein

In May, the couple announced exclusively to PEOPLE that they were expecting their fourth baby.

"We're more than halfway through this pregnancy and with Mother's Day coming up, we are so excited to share the news that we are expecting another baby in September," the couple told PEOPLE at the time.

The pair, who welcomed son Love in April 2022, noted that their youngest had changed the "dynamic of our group."

"He is our 'family baby' and we've turned into this little community — a really tight little group of people, helping each other out and just having so much fun together!"

"We are so excited for one more person to join this group we've created. There's truly nothing better than spending time together!" they add.

