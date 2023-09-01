Routine Dental Visit Leaves San Diego Woman in the Hospital for More Than a Week

What was supposed to be a typical crown replacement for one San Diego woman led to a severe infection and an 8-day hospital stay

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Published on September 1, 2023 10:08AM EDT
Female dentist examining young woman's teeth.
San Diego woman says she ended up with an infection from a dentist visit. Photo:

Getty

San Diego resident Traci Parker spent 8 days in Sharp Memorial Hospital with a severe infection following a dentist visit for a crown placement  — and she says her dentist didn’t listen to her when she said something had gone wrong.

After getting a crown — a tooth-shaped cap that goes over a damaged tooth or implant — on August 3, Parker was in pain and reached out to her dentist, according to a report from CBS-8.

“I called the following week, the 16th, and said, ‘My pain is getting worse’,” Parker said. “I feel like it's infected. I feel like there's something else going on besides just crown pain and she said, ‘You probably just need a bite adjustment.’ ” 

dentist tools
Dental instruments.

Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Pain after a crown is unusual, according to the Cleveland Clinic, which notes, “While it’s normal to have some sensitivity after crown placement, you shouldn’t have pain or discomfort that keeps you up at night.”

And tooth infections, such as an abscess, can spread to the body, the Mayo Clinic says, leading to severe complications like sepsis, a “life-threatening infection that spreads throughout your body.”

After Parker returned for a crown adjustment, however, she says the pain didn’t go away — it got worse.

"I asked the dentist, 'Also can I please maybe get some antibiotics, I feel like there's something else going on,' [but] she declined and gave me some Tylenol cream instead. But then by that Sunday the pain was so bad that my entire face hurt," Parker said.

Longish automobile light trails of the traffic on highway 163 at Sharp Memorial Hospital in Birdland, San Diego
Sharp Hospital in San Diego.

Frank Duenzl/picture-alliance/dpa/AP

She said she reached out to her dentist’s answering service, but she never heard back until she left a negative review on their website.

Parker visited a specialist, who she says "took one look at me and said, ‘You need to go to the ER immediately.’”

She went to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego, where she ended up staying for more than a week.

"I just urge physicians and dentists to listen to their patients when they think there’s something else going on. Listen to their patients because I shouldn’t be in this position just because I'm getting a crown put on," said Parker.

Related Articles
Jaime King Spotted with Bright Cherry Red Hair During Friend Lunch Outing
Jaime King Spotted with Bright Cherry-Red Hair During Outing in Los Angeles
General Hospital's Haley Pullos Seen Leaving Court After Felony DUI Charge
'General Hospital' Alumna Haley Pullos Seen Leaving Court After Felony DUI Charge
Oprah Winfrey, Dwayne Johnson Launch Fund - with $10 Million to Start - for Those Affected by Maui Fires
Oprah Winfrey, Dwayne Johnson Launch Fund — with $10 Million Donation — for Those Affected by Maui Fires
Fish oil supplements
Fish Oil Supplements Claim to Boost Heart Health — But Researchers Say the Benefits Are Overstated
Natalia Bryant to Throw Ceremonial First Pitch at Dodger Stadium for âLakers Nightâ
Natalia Bryant to Throw Ceremonial First Pitch at Dodger Stadium for ‘Lakers Night’
Beyonce performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia
Beyoncé to Become Honorary Mayor of Santa Clara, Will Be Given a Key to the City Ahead of 'Renaissance' Tour Stop
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019
Miley Cyrus Says She and Ex Liam Hemsworth's Malibu Home That Burned Down 'Had So Much Magic to It'
Heather Rae El Moussa and Bre Tiesi Have Beach Picnic with Their Baby Boys
Heather Rae El Moussa and Bre Tiesi Have Beach Picnic with Their Baby Boys: ‘The Cutest Set Up!’
Austin Butler Kaia Gerber
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Hold Hands During Date Night in Beverly Hills
Human Neural Larva Migrans Caused by Ophidascaris robertsi Ascarid Surgeon Finds Live 3-Inch Worm in Womanâs Brain After She Becomes âAccidental Hostâ
Surgeon Finds Live 3-Inch Worm in Woman’s Brain After She Becomes ‘Accidental Host’
Sherri Papini leaves the federal courthouse after Federal Judge William Shubb sentenced her to 18 months in federal prison, in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Sherri Papini Released from Prison After Sentence for Faking Kidnapping
Competitors take part in "Tough Mudder" in Sonoma, California, United States on August 28, 2022.
Sonoma County Tough Mudder Event — Where Some Claimed to Smell ‘Cow Manure’ on Field — Sickens Hundreds
Who Is Tish Cyrus's FiancÃ©? All About 'Prison Break' Star Dominic Purcell
Inside Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell’s 'Magical' Malibu Wedding
Chris Hemsworth Posts Shirtless 'Full Body' Workout Video: 'Feeling Good'
Chris Hemsworth Posts Shirtless 'Full Body' Workout Video: 'Feeling Good'
Zendaya and Tom Holland Show off Basketball Skills While Visiting Oakland Non-Profit
Zendaya and Tom Holland Show off Basketball Skills While Visiting Oakland School
Melbourne mother Sandeep Kaur was told her 16-month-old daughterâs symptoms were nothing to worry about. The toddler ended up spending two months in the intensive care unit, suffering kidney failure and swelling so intense she could no longer walk.
Toddler Ends Up in ICU After Strep A Infection Is Dismissed as 'Just a Fever'