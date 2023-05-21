These Cloud Slides That Come in 19 Colors Are Popular on Amazon — and You Can Get Them for 50% Off Right Now

With Memorial Day Weekend around the corner, you may be rushing to stock up on summer accessories like sunglasses and swimsuit cover-ups. But don’t forget an important part of any beach, pool, or barbeque outfit: comfortable footwear.

According to Amazon’s Movers and Shakers fashion chart — a hub for the retailer’s trending clothing, shoes, and jewelry — shoppers are adding the Rosyclo Cloud Slide Sandals to their carts right now. The slides have earned more than 8,400 perfect ratings plus a best-seller status. And if you act fast, you can shop them on sale for 50 percent off ahead of the unofficial start of summer.

The sandals feature a wide upper strap for a secure fit and a thick, ergonomic sole made from a cushiony, flexible, and lightweight material that gives cloud slides their dreamy name. Over time, the sole adapts to the shape of your foot, giving you a custom fit. The slides are so comfortable that one shopper wore them while “walking all day in Palm Springs” and raved that their feet “never hurt” in their review.

Amazon

Buy It! Rosyclo Cloud Slide Sandals in White, $19.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

The durable slides also have an anti-slip insole and outsole, according to the brand. So you can wear them at the pool in your bathroom. Plus, they’re easy to clean; simply rinse them with water or wipe away scuffs and stains.

Currently on sale for $20, the sandals are available in women’s sizes 5.5 to 16 and men’s sizes 5 to 14.5. They come in 19 colors, including beige milk tea, deep navy, and other neutral colors for everyday wear, as well as bolder hues like pink and yellow.

Amazon

The slides have garnered tons of positive feedback from shoppers, with one saying that they are “more comfy and cushy than [their] Adidas slides.” Another reviewer said wearing them feels like “walking on a cloud” and called them “perfect for summer,” while a third reviewer wrote that they are “very versatile and can be worn in or out of the house.”

Keep scrolling to see more colors and don’t miss Amazon’s steep discount on the Rosyclo Cloud Slide Sandals — your summer escapades will thank you for it.

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

