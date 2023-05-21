Lifestyle Fashion These Cloud Slides That Come in 19 Colors Are Popular on Amazon — and You Can Get Them for 50% Off Right Now They're "more comfy and cushy" than name-brand options By Clara McMahon Clara McMahon Instagram Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. She joined Dotdash Meredith in 2023. When she's not shopping or hunting for deals, she's cooking, spending time with friends, or either watching or quoting a Nora Ephron movie. Clara graduated with a BA in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 21, 2023 08:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Reese Herrington With Memorial Day Weekend around the corner, you may be rushing to stock up on summer accessories like sunglasses and swimsuit cover-ups. But don’t forget an important part of any beach, pool, or barbeque outfit: comfortable footwear. According to Amazon’s Movers and Shakers fashion chart — a hub for the retailer’s trending clothing, shoes, and jewelry — shoppers are adding the Rosyclo Cloud Slide Sandals to their carts right now. The slides have earned more than 8,400 perfect ratings plus a best-seller status. And if you act fast, you can shop them on sale for 50 percent off ahead of the unofficial start of summer. This Birkenstock Sale Has Celebrity-Worn Styles Starting at Just $60 The sandals feature a wide upper strap for a secure fit and a thick, ergonomic sole made from a cushiony, flexible, and lightweight material that gives cloud slides their dreamy name. Over time, the sole adapts to the shape of your foot, giving you a custom fit. The slides are so comfortable that one shopper wore them while “walking all day in Palm Springs” and raved that their feet “never hurt” in their review. Amazon Buy It! Rosyclo Cloud Slide Sandals in White, $19.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com The durable slides also have an anti-slip insole and outsole, according to the brand. So you can wear them at the pool in your bathroom. Plus, they’re easy to clean; simply rinse them with water or wipe away scuffs and stains. Currently on sale for $20, the sandals are available in women’s sizes 5.5 to 16 and men’s sizes 5 to 14.5. They come in 19 colors, including beige milk tea, deep navy, and other neutral colors for everyday wear, as well as bolder hues like pink and yellow. Amazon Buy It! Rosyclo Cloud Slide Sandals in Pink, $19.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com J.Crew Marked Down Hundreds of Summer-Ready Styles for an Additional 50% Off Ahead of Memorial Day The slides have garnered tons of positive feedback from shoppers, with one saying that they are “more comfy and cushy than [their] Adidas slides.” Another reviewer said wearing them feels like “walking on a cloud” and called them “perfect for summer,” while a third reviewer wrote that they are “very versatile and can be worn in or out of the house.” Keep scrolling to see more colors and don’t miss Amazon’s steep discount on the Rosyclo Cloud Slide Sandals — your summer escapades will thank you for it. Amazon Buy It! Rosyclo Cloud Slide Sandals in Milk Tea, $19.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Rosyclo Cloud Slide Sandals in Deep Navy, $19.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Rosyclo Cloud Slide Sandals in Yellow, $19.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Amazon Sells a Weber Grill That Can Turn Anyone ‘from Grill Amateur to Grill Master,’ and It’s on Sale This Celebrity-Worn Sneaker Brand Just Dropped an Ultra-Comfy Style in Summer's Favorite Color These Popular Outdoor String Lights Have 'Transformed' Patios and Backyards, and They're on Sale