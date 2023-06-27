British Actor Ross Kemp Turned Down Seat on ‘Titan’ Sub After Being Warned About Safety

Actor Ross Kemp nearly rode aboard the Titan last year but scrapped his plan due to safety concerns regarding the submersible.

The former EastEnders star, 58, was interested in making a documentary marking the Titanic’s 110th anniversary when he contemplated the trip in 2022, according to The Guardian.

However, Atlantic Productions, the production company behind the project, advised against it, the newspaper reported.

“I am relieved that Ross did not participate but I am obviously reassured by the professionalism of those companies we were working with that they didn’t suggest that he go on the submarine,” Kemp’s agent, Jonathan Shalit, told PA Media, per The Guardian.

Addressing what happened during a recent episode of Lorraine, Kemp said. “I’m not an expert on submarines and I would never make a decision about whether I would be fit or not fit to go down in that said submarine."

“My main feelings are for the families because they’re grieving now," he added, per The Independent.

In a follow-up message on Twitter over the weekend, his agent said the trip "was rejected as UNSAFE."

He went on to call the expedition, which culminated in the deaths of five men aboard the Titan, a "terrible tragedy."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In 2020, Atlantic Productions released a one-hour documentary about the Titanic but relied on a deep-exploration team led by explorer Victor Vescovo and his two-man submersible vessel, Limiting Factor, according to the BBC.

The documentary shared 4K footage “using specially adapted cameras to produce footage and stills of the Titanic wreck,” according to a synopsis.

Last week, Vescovo told PEOPLE that he had spoken with with passengers Hamish Harding and Paul-Henri Nargeolet about the risks of deep-sea exploration.

“I warned Hamish and PH Nargeolet about the dangers of OceanGate, and they nodded and agreed, but that was the only submersible operation that was visiting Titanic,” Vescovo said. “PH loved diving the Titanic, and Hamish very, very much wanted to see Titanic. He actually asked me in the past if I could take him there, but that’s not what my submersibles were designed for.”

