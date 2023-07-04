Rosie O'Donnell Says Madonna Is 'Good' and 'Recovering at Home' After Hospitalization: 'She Is Very Strong'

O'Donnell praised her 'very strong' friend Madonna after sharing a throwback image of the pair starring in 1992's 'A League of Their Own'

By Escher Walcott
Published on July 4, 2023 01:14PM EDT
Rosie O'Donnell and Madonna during Madonna and Rosie O'Donnell Backstage at "Taboo" at The Plymouth Theater in New York
Rosie O'Donnell and Madonna. Photo:

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Rosie O'Donnell is sharing a health update on her friend Madonna.

The comedian, 61, said the Queen of Pop, 64, is "good" and “recovering at home” as she responded to fans asking for an update on the singer's health via Instagram, following her hospitalization for a "serious bacterial infection" last week.

“She is recovering at home — she is very strong in general,” O’Donnell replied to one follower.

“God bless her hope she’s ok, I don’t care about the tour,” another Instagram user wrote, to which the former talk show host responded, “She’s good.”

A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN, Madonna, Rosie O'Donnell, 1992
Madonna and Rosie O'Donnell in 1992's 'A League of Their Own'.

Columbia Pictures/ Courtesy: Everett Collection

O’Donnell’s positive update came after she posted a photo of herself acting alongside Madonna in the 1992 film A League of Their Own.  In the sports movie, Madonna plays dancer Mae Mordabito, while O’Donnell acts as her best friend Doris Murphy, both of whom join the Rockford Peaches baseball team amid World War II.

“Remember when? #league #mo,” O'Donnell captioned the post. In March, the comedian spoke about her close friendship with Madonna, which has continued over the decades since the film's release, on TikTok, noting that they're "still going strong."

Last Wednesday, the Queen of Pop's manager Guy Oseary revealed that Madonna had been battling a “serious bacterial infection” in hospital — just weeks before her hotly anticipated Celebration Tour was slated to launch.

“She ignored some symptoms of illness for quite a while because she thought they would go away. But she didn’t want to take time away from rehearsals," a music source told PEOPLE earlier this week. "She was rundown and not feeling 100 percent for a while in anticipation of her tour. She is relentless in her quest to be the best, to wow her fans and to do what others before her have not done.”

Madonna Hospitalized for 'Serious Bacterial Infection,' Halts Tour: 'Full Recovery Expected'
Madonna.

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

A second music source added at the time, "Madonna has been very busy for a long time and not taking care of herself. She just continues to push herself beyond the limit."

Madonna was set to kick off her tour — which will celebrate her boundary-breaking, 40-year career — in Vancouver on July 15.

"I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," Madonna said in January, when she announced the tour.

Madonna speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Madonna. Kevin Winter/Getty

Last week, Oseary revealed on Instagram that “on Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which [led] to a several day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

At the time, a source told PEOPLE "she is out of the ICU and now recovering," and by Thursday, a source confirmed "she's back home and feeling better."

Just four days before she was hospitalized, Madonna shared rehearsal photos on Instagram: "The Calm Before The Storm………" she captioned the behind-the-scenes look at her set.

