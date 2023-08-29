Rosie O’Donnell 'Freaked Out' Over Finding Silver Clothes for Beyoncé’s Tour: ‘Don’t Want to Disobey'

The comedian asked TikTok users for help on finding the perfect outfit to match the singer’s dress code: “If anyone has any ideas, leave me a little note here because I’m going to see her”

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 29, 2023 11:19AM EDT
Rosie OâDonnell Gets Help Finding Silver Clothes for Beyonceâs âRenaissanceâ Tour: âDonât Want to Disobey the Queen Beeâ
Rosie O'Donnell on TikTok asking about silver clothes for Beyonce's upcoming tour. Photo:

Rosie O'Donnell TikTok

Rosie O’Donnell "freaked out" when she learned about Beyoncé's latest dress code for her upcoming Renaissance World Tour show — so she asked for help.

The former talk show host, 61, took to social media to tell fans about her hunt to find silver clothing on Sunday.

“I’ve been told by a fairly reliable source that Beyoncé wants everyone who’s coming to see her on Labor Day to wear silver clothes," O’Donnell told fans in a TikTok video over the weekend. “Does anyone know where I can get silver clothes to wear? I mean, like a silver shirt maybe? I mean, I want to be part of the cool kids. I don’t want to disobey the queen bee. You know what I’m saying?”

“So, I’m looking for silver clothes,” she added. “If anyone has any ideas, leave me a little note here because I’m going to see her, and I’ve never seen her perform. And I’ve been a fan of hers forever, and she was on my show a bunch of times. She’s a delicious human being, and I think she’s uber-talented, and I can’t wait.”

The League of Their Own actress noted "is it true?" in the caption of her post. “#beyonce fans - about wearing silver in la on labor day for her concert ?!?!?! someone has to know the deal ... #silverclothes #saturdaynight."

Earlier this month, Beyoncé announced a suggested dress code for her shows on Aug. 23 through Sept. 22 — in honor of her birthday on Sept. 4.

“Virgo season is upon us,” read a memo on Beyoncé’s website. “This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 – 9.22! We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other’s joy. Virgo season together in the House of Chrome.”

Luckily, O'Donnell received suggestions from her followers — and thanked them in a follow-up video. “I don’t know why I had to be so freaked out,” she admitted. “I just — I’ve never owned anything silver. I couldn’t imagine myself in silver. But you had some wonderful ideas, so thank you.” 

Beyonce Renaissance World Tour Las Vegas 08 26 23
Beyonce at her Renaissance World Tour in Las Vegas on Aug. 26, 2023.

Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Parkwood/Shutterstock

The comedian told fans she thinks she’s “going with white pants, a thin white hoodie, and a puffer vest that is bright metallic silver,” asking, “Will I be too hot in a puffer vest, you think?”

"GOT ME SOME SILVER – thank u all,” she captioned the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Beyoncé's “Virgo season” wish comes ahead of her much-celebrated tour wrapping in Kansas City in October. The tour has been attended by many high-profile stars, including Oprah Winfrey, Vice President Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff, Madonna, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Ariana Grande, Salma Hayek, Naomi Campbell, Selena Gomez, Paul McCartney, Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé's sister, Solange Knowles.

Related Articles
Austin Butler Kaia Gerber
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Hold Hands During Date Night in Beverly Hills
Amal Clooney and George Clooney are seen arriving ahead of the 80th Venice International Film Festival 2023 on August 29, 2023 in Venice, Italy.
George Clooney and Amal Clooney Make Stylish Arrival in Venice Ahead of Her Latest Honor
Chris Olsen, Tana Mongeau, Bryce Hall
Chris Olsen Is 'Team Tana' Mongeau in Her Feud with Bryce Hall: 'I've Loved Her Forever' (Exclusive)
Barstool Sports' Brianna Chickenfry Confirms She's Dating Zach Bryan
Zach Bryan and Brianna Chickenfry's Relationship Timeline
Lupita Nyong'o Shares Emotional Tribute to Chadwick Boseman 3 Years After His Death
Lupita Nyong'o Remembers Chadwick Boseman's 'Suave Flare' in Emotional Tribute 3 Years After His Death
Brianna Chickenfry attends the 2023 Streamy Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on August 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Brianna Chickenfry Laughs Off Haters Criticizing Her Romance with Zach Bryan: I'm 'Eating It Up' (Exclusive)
Dylan Mulvaney at The 2023 Streamy Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel
Dylan Mulvaney Says Winning Her First Streamy Award Was the 'Best Moment of My Year So Far' (Exclusive)
The Price Is Right-1987
Watch Bob Barker Get a Standing Ovation When He Debuts His Gray Hair on 'The Price Is Right' in 1987
Joe Manganiello
Joe Manganiello Gets New Statement Tattoo Following Split from Sofia Vergara
Martha Stewart pool selfie
Martha Stewart Teases Whether She Will Upload a 'Thirst Trap' Before Summer's End (Exclusive)
Miley Cyrusâ Mickey Mouse Shirt Pays Tribute to Her Disney Past in Emotional âUsed to Be Youngâ Video
Miley Cyrus' Mickey Mouse Shirt Pays Tribute to Her Disney Past in Emotional 'Used to Be Young' Video
Pinkydoll
Pinkydoll Strikes a Pose at the 2023 Streamy Awards in an Icy Blue Catsuit — and Bejeweled Pedicure!
Michigan house that was listed for $1 and sold for $52K
Viral Michigan House Dubbed "World's Cheapest Home" and Listed for $1 Sells for $52,000
What Is the Egg Crack Challenge: Parents Outraged Over Viral Trend Involving Young Kids
What Is the Egg Crack Challenge?: Parents Outraged Over Viral Trend Involving Young Kids
Sofia Richie Celebrates Her 25th Birthday with a Fun TikTok â and Sister Nicole Makes a Cameo!
Sofia Richie Celebrates Her 25th Birthday with a Fun TikTok — and Sister Nicole Makes a Cameo!
Beauty couch influencer dead atlanta instagram 08 18 23
Body of Instagram Influencer, 22, Found Near Burned Vehicle in Georgia: 'Foul Play Is Suspected' (Police)