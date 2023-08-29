Rosie O’Donnell "freaked out" when she learned about Beyoncé's latest dress code for her upcoming Renaissance World Tour show — so she asked for help.

The former talk show host, 61, took to social media to tell fans about her hunt to find silver clothing on Sunday.

“I’ve been told by a fairly reliable source that Beyoncé wants everyone who’s coming to see her on Labor Day to wear silver clothes," O’Donnell told fans in a TikTok video over the weekend. “Does anyone know where I can get silver clothes to wear? I mean, like a silver shirt maybe? I mean, I want to be part of the cool kids. I don’t want to disobey the queen bee. You know what I’m saying?”

“So, I’m looking for silver clothes,” she added. “If anyone has any ideas, leave me a little note here because I’m going to see her, and I’ve never seen her perform. And I’ve been a fan of hers forever, and she was on my show a bunch of times. She’s a delicious human being, and I think she’s uber-talented, and I can’t wait.”

The League of Their Own actress noted "is it true?" in the caption of her post. “#beyonce fans - about wearing silver in la on labor day for her concert ?!?!?! someone has to know the deal ... #silverclothes #saturdaynight."

Earlier this month, Beyoncé announced a suggested dress code for her shows on Aug. 23 through Sept. 22 — in honor of her birthday on Sept. 4.



“Virgo season is upon us,” read a memo on Beyoncé’s website. “This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 – 9.22! We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other’s joy. Virgo season together in the House of Chrome.”

Luckily, O'Donnell received suggestions from her followers — and thanked them in a follow-up video. “I don’t know why I had to be so freaked out,” she admitted. “I just — I’ve never owned anything silver. I couldn’t imagine myself in silver. But you had some wonderful ideas, so thank you.”

Beyonce at her Renaissance World Tour in Las Vegas on Aug. 26, 2023. Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Parkwood/Shutterstock

The comedian told fans she thinks she’s “going with white pants, a thin white hoodie, and a puffer vest that is bright metallic silver,” asking, “Will I be too hot in a puffer vest, you think?”

"GOT ME SOME SILVER – thank u all,” she captioned the post.

Beyoncé's “Virgo season” wish comes ahead of her much-celebrated tour wrapping in Kansas City in October. The tour has been attended by many high-profile stars, including Oprah Winfrey, Vice President Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff, Madonna, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Ariana Grande, Salma Hayek, Naomi Campbell, Selena Gomez, Paul McCartney, Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé's sister, Solange Knowles.