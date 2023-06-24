Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Celebrates Son Jack's 6th Birthday: 'My Favorite Human Being'

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is celebrating her son Jack Oscar's sixth birthday.

"Happy birthday to my favorite human being! Jack 🤍" the model, 36, captioned an adorable black and white photo on Instagram, in which she can be seen kissing her son.

Huntington-Whiteley also posted a pixelated video of Jack dancing in the passenger seat of a car along with her fiancé, Jason Statham, before then posting a photo of her daughter Isabella James, 16 months, holding a set of colorful balloons.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley/Instagram

Earlier this year on Father's Day, Huntington-Whiteley posted a cute photo of Statham, 55, holding their daughter at a restaurant.

"Happy Fathers Day to our King. Thank you for being such an amazing Daddy to our babies," she wrote. "I love you forever. 🤍."

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley/Instagram

Back in December, Hungtington-Whiteley shared a series of photos on Instagram that included some sweet shots featuring her children.

In one of the sweet snaps, Jack holds a gray and white floral umbrella above his head, shielding his face from the camera. He looks adorable in a light brown raincoat and gray joggers as he stands outside on a rainy day.

Another photo in the carousel shows Huntington-Whiteley and her baby girl making faces at one another for a cute mirror selfie. The mom of two purses her lips at the infant while Isabella seems to giggle.

"Some 🤍 things," she captioned her post.

