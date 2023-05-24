Roseanne Cash Pays Tribute to Mom Vivian Liberto on 18th Anniversary of Her Death: ‘Miss Her Terribly’

Roseanne Cash is remembering her mother.

The Grammy winning country star and daughter of the late Johnny Cash — who celebrated her 68th birthday on Wednesday — opened up on Instagram Tuesday about her feelings toward her mother Vivian Liberto’s death, which coincided with the day.

“This is my mom, Vivian,” Cash wrote alongside an old picture of her mother sitting on a chair in a yellow skirt and sweater.

“Tomorrow is my birthday,” she continued. “My mom died on my birthday 18 years ago, and every year since I’ve always acknowledged my sadness about her passing to myself, privately, and tried not to let it color a celebration of my birthday because she would not in a million years have wanted to take my birthday away from me.”

The singer, who is also the eldest of Johnny Cash's four daughters, went on to reflect on her mother’s impact on her life and what the loss meant to her.

“But this year I just want to say out loud that I miss her terribly and I thank her for bringing me into the world (after only four hours of labor. I was in a hurry to get things rolling.),” she said.

“Tomorrow, I will enjoy the day, and let her be a part of my thoughts with gratitude and joy, but today she is with me in powerful longing, and I wish so much that she could see her great-grandchildren. 💕,” she ended the post.

In 2019, the “Hold On” singer got candid with PEOPLE about the highs and lows of growing up with her superstar father and the toll of her father's meteoric rise to fame in the 1950s and '60s took on their family life.

"My childhood was chaotic, number one," Cash told PEOPLE. "I understood from a really young age that [my dad] was an artist and that his mind worked differently. And … that scared my mother."

Johnny Cash, 1969. Image courtesy of Getty Images / The Hulton Archive

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Liberto filed for divorce in 1966 after suspecting Johnny's affair with fellow country star June Carter who was part of his touring ensemble. Cash said she learned a lot from both Liberto and Carter, whom Johnny married after he got clean.

"I had two really good examples from women in my life. My mom gave me this powerful sense of discipline, family, mothering and detail orientation,” she said. “And June gave me this sense of expansiveness and how to live life as a performer."

