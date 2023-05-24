Roseanne Cash Pays Tribute to Mom Vivian Liberto on 18th Anniversary of Her Death: ‘Miss Her Terribly’

"She is with me in powerful longing...," Cash wrote of her mother, who died on Cash's birthday in 2005

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 24, 2023 09:31 AM
Rosanne Cash attends the Guild Hall Of East Hampton: Academy Of The Arts Lifetime Achievement Awards
Photo:

Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

Roseanne Cash is remembering her mother.

The Grammy winning country star and daughter of the late Johnny Cash — who celebrated her 68th birthday on Wednesday — opened up on Instagram Tuesday about her feelings toward her mother Vivian Liberto’s death, which coincided with the day.

“This is my mom, Vivian,” Cash wrote alongside an old picture of her mother sitting on a chair in a yellow skirt and sweater. 

“Tomorrow is my birthday,” she continued. “My mom died on my birthday 18 years ago, and every year since I’ve always acknowledged my sadness about her passing to myself, privately, and tried not to let it color a celebration of my birthday because she would not in a million years have wanted to take my birthday away from me.”

The singer, who is also the eldest of Johnny Cash's four daughters, went on to reflect on her mother’s impact on her life and what the loss meant to her. 

“But this year I just want to say out loud that I miss her terribly and I thank her for bringing me into the world (after only four hours of labor. I was in a hurry to get things rolling.),” she said. 

“Tomorrow, I will enjoy the day, and let her be a part of my thoughts with gratitude and joy, but today she is with me in powerful longing, and I wish so much that she could see her great-grandchildren. 💕,” she ended the post. 

In 2019, the “Hold On” singer got candid with PEOPLE about the highs and lows of growing up with her superstar father and the toll of her father's meteoric rise to fame in the 1950s and '60s took on their family life.

"My childhood was chaotic, number one," Cash told PEOPLE. "I understood from a really young age that [my dad] was an artist and that his mind worked differently. And … that scared my mother."

johnny cash portrait
Johnny Cash, 1969. Image courtesy of Getty Images / The Hulton Archive

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Liberto filed for divorce in 1966 after suspecting Johnny's affair with fellow country star June Carter who was part of his touring ensemble. Cash said she learned a lot from both Liberto and Carter, whom Johnny married after he got clean.

"I had two really good examples from women in my life. My mom gave me this powerful sense of discipline, family, mothering and detail orientation,” she said. “And June gave me this sense of expansiveness and how to live life as a performer."

Related Articles
Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini Brings Boyfriend Chase Stokes Back Home to Her Knoxville High School
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani Is 'So Proud' of Blake Shelton as He Reflects on 'Bittersweet' Final 'Voice' Episode
https://www.instagram.com/p/CsOgmvcuUo9/?hl=en Alan Jackson's Daughter Mattie Marries Fiance
Alan Jackson's Daughter Mattie Marries Connor Smith 4 Years After Death of First Husband
Madison Denning travis denning wedding. Credit: Eusebio Media
Travis Denning Marries Madison Montgomery in Romantic Tenn. Wedding: See the Photos
DYLAN MARLOWE WEDS FIANCÉ
Dylan Marlowe Marries Natalie Barber and Dedicates a Song to Her on Wedding Day: 'My Sweet Side'
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughters Praise Her for 45th Birthday amid Divorce: 'Strongest Woman I Know'
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughters Send Birthday Praise amid Divorce: 'Strongest Woman I Know'
Keith Urban Praises Taylor Swift
Keith Urban Praises Taylor Swift's Eras Tour as the 'Best of the Best': 'An Amazing Show' (Exclusive)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Cash Warren and Jessica Alba attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Jessica Alba Celebrates 15 Years of Marriage with Cash Warren: 'Te Amo'
keith urban
Keith Urban Says Returning to 'American Idol' as a Mentor for Finale Will Be 'Incredible' (Exclusive)
Parker McCollum Hallie Ray Light
Parker McCollum Talks Marriage to 'One in a Million' Wife: 'It's Hard Not to Write Songs About Her' (Exclusive)
Blake Shelton, Grace West and Noivas
Why Blake Shelton's Contestants Want to Make Him Proud on His Final Season of 'The Voice' (Exclusive)
HunterGirl
HunterGirl Reveals Her 'True Love' in 'Lonely Outta You' Music Video — Watch! (Exclusive)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 02: (L-R) Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale attend the Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards on April 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Jimmie Allen Apologizes to Wife Alexis for 'Humiliating Her with My Affair' Following Sexual Assault Lawsuit
Toni Cornell
Toni Cornell Pays Tribute to Late Dad Chris Cornell on 6th Anniversary of His Death: 'Miss You'
Honoree Garth Brooks (L) and recording artist Steven Tyler pose backstage at the 50th Academy of Country Music Awards at AT&T Stadium on April 19, 2015 in Arlington, Texas.
Garth Brooks Recalls Time He Accidentally Showered with Steven Tyler: 'How Many People Get to Say That?'
Jimmie Allen attends the 53rd annual CMA Awards at the Music City Center on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jimmie Allen Returns to Instagram with 'This Too Shall Pass' Comment amid Sexual Assault Allegations