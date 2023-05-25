Rose Byrne Would 'of Course' Make a 'Bridesmaids' Sequel 'If All the Girls Were In' (Exclusive)

Rose Byrne is ready to slip back into another Fritz Bernaise gown.

The actress, 43, says in the new issue of PEOPLE that she’d “of course” make a sequel to the hit comedy Bridesmaids. “If all the girls were in, I absolutely would."

The 2011 movie stars Maya Rudolph as newly engaged Lillian. For her wedding party, she enlists lifelong best friend Annie (Kristen Wiig), newer pal Helen (Byrne), cousin Rita (Wendi McLendon-Covey), coworker Becca (Ellie Kemper) and Megan (Melissa McCarthy), the sister of her husband-to-be.

During the lead-up to the wedding, the folksy Annie clashes in spectacular fashion with the polished and posh Helen, whom Annie thinks is encroaching on her friendship with Lillian.

Fans flocked to see the film, which raked in more than $300 million at the box office and earned two Academy Award nominations: Best Supporting Actress for McCarthy and Best Original Screenplay for co-writers Wiig and Annie Mumolo.

Amanda Stronza/Getty

Because of its smash success, Byrne, who stars in the new Apple TV+ comedy series Platonic with Seth Rogen, acknowledges following it up will be tough. “It’s a hard act to follow because the first film was so great,” she says. “It was so magical and so beloved.”

“Maybe we could do a different movie together,” she says. “A re-imagining of something. But I miss them all. I saw Kristen Wiig recently. It was so lovely to see her. I hadn't seen her for so long, and they've all got such a special place in my heart.”

Byrne — who shares Rocco, 7, and Rafa, 5, with longtime partner Bobby Cannavale, 53 — says she’s not often approached by fans because she can go “under the radar,” but when she is recognized, she can often guess what they will bring up.

“It depends on the demographic, honestly. But if there's a young girl or a woman between the ages of about 25 and 45, 50, I know it's going to be a Bridesmaids reference,” she says.

McCarthy, who costarred with Byrne in the 2015 comedy Spy, recently told PEOPLE she’d also be open to making a follow-up to Bridesmaids.

"I would do a Bridesmaids sequel this afternoon, right now," she said. "That group of women was the most magical thing ever. Almost all of us were really good friends already. I think it was such a magical time."

Even if the cast are “all in our 90s and [writers] Kristen [Wiig] and Annie [Mumolo] are like, ‘Should we team back up?’ I'd be like, ‘Yes. Yeah, we should,’ ” said the 52-year-old.

McCarthy, McLendon-Covey, Byrne, Kemper, Wiig and Rudolph in 'Bridesmaids'. Everett Collection

Her favorite memories from the production? “Oh my God. Just being around that many funny people where truly it was like people dropping to the ground because we couldn't get air in,” McCarthy recalled. “From a distance, it must have looked like we all had food poisoning because there was just times where we'd be like... You can't be around that group of humans and not just be beside yourself."

McCarthy admitted the cast was a bit “hesitant” to shoot one of the most memorable scenes in the film when the group of friends all go wedding dress shopping and all except Helen get sick from food poisoning.

"It just ended up being so funny. Also, just Kristen shoving 72 Jordan almonds in her mouth. There was a take where she must have had 40 in there," the actress said. “And we were like, ‘Kristen's going to choke.’ It was also terribly unprofessional acting because anyone who wasn't on-camera was usually bent over and just shaking. None of us were behaving.”

For more on Rose Byrne, pick up the new issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

