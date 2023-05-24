Rose Byrne 'Definitely' Plans to Marry Partner Bobby Cannavale: 'We'll Get Around to It' (Exclusive)

The pair already call themselves husband and wife, but have yet to tie the knot after 11 years together

By Liza Esquibias
and Eric Andersson
Published on May 24, 2023 10:00 AM
Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale, from the film Seriously Red, pose at the Variety Studio at SXSW 2022 at JW Marriott Austin on March 13, 2022 in Austin, Texas.
Photo:

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty 

Rose Byrne has been a bridesmaid before, but she might be the bride next! 

The actress, 43, and her longtime love Bobby Cannavale, 53, have been together for over a decade — and even call each other husband and wife — but they haven't gotten around to making it official just yet. 

“I'm more married to him than anybody I've ever been with my whole life,” Byrne tells PEOPLE exclusively. 

The couple, who share sons Rocco, 7, and Raphael, 5, met through mutual friends in 2012 and publicly confirmed their relationship in 2013. Byrne says she and Cannavale will “absolutely” tie the knot, but “scheduling” makes it hard to find the right time to do it.

“Definitely something that we will do,” says the actress, who is currently starring in Platonic (May 24) on Apple TV+. “We'll get around to it.”

RELATED: Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale's Relationship Timeline

Looking ahead to her future nuptials, Byrne says she loves weddings and finds them “very moving” — and, she always has fun on the dance floor. "I love going to weddings," she adds. "I've been a bridesmaid twice, I loved it. Everyone else is so over being a bridesmaid and I'm like, I loved it. I found it so entertaining."

Byrne and Cannavale make a good team at home raising their children, and they also work on films together as well. The Physical star adds that their “collaborations are always fun” because her partner is “a true artist.”

Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

“I love working with him,” she says. “I was a fan of his work before we were friends, before we were together. And so it felt very seamless to do. I hope we get to work together again.”

Byrne and the Boardwalk Empire alum have appeared in more than six movies together — most recently, the two wrapped filming Inappropriate Behavior, a comedy directed by Tony Goldwyn starring Robert De Niro, which Byrne describes as a “special project.”

In 2020, the two performed in Australian writer-director Simon Stone’s Medea play before it was shut down due to the pandemic. Byrne says she and Cannavale would practice the script at home together while doing chores around the house to “really learn them.”

RELATED: Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale Call Each Other Husband and Wife Although They're Not Married

“We would constantly run lines,” says Byrne “We were just always doing the dishes, and that was so great. It was awesome.”

Still, the Spy star adds that the couple puts parenting first when they would return home after a long day of working together.

Rose Byrne Bobby Cannavale
Bobby Cannavale/Instagram

“It's just all that conversation that every married couple with children is having about the scheduling — that takes precedent in the house rather than the trauma of what we did that night.”

Byrne says the only time she brings work home with her is when she plays a role she thinks her kids would enjoy watching. She recently did the voice of a character on Bluey, an animated show about a healer dog on Disney+, and she says her children are so excited they constantly ask her when it is going to be released.

“We keep checking, ‘Is it on yet? Is it on yet?’” she says.

Platonic is out May 24 on Apple TV+.

