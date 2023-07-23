Rosario Dawson, Tiffany Haddish Were 'Besides Ourselves' Working with Jamie Lee Curtis on 'Haunted Mansion' (Exclusive)

Rosario Dawson, Tiffany Haddish, Jamie Lee Curtis star among a number of high-profile actors in Disney's new 'Haunted Mansion' movie, in theaters July 28

Published on July 23, 2023
Why Rosario Dawson and Tiffany Haddish Were 'Besides Ourselves' Working with Jamie Lee Curtis (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish, Rosario Dawson, Jamie Lee Curtis. Photo:

Kevin Mazur/Getty, Gary Gershoff/WireImage, Unique Nicole/WireImage

Rosario Dawson's new Haunted Mansion movie has a star-studded cast, but there was one performer in particular she was excited to work with.

As Dawson, 44, spoke with PEOPLE recently — before the Screen Actors Guild went on strike July 13 — she named Jamie Lee Curtis as one actress she and costar Tiffany Haddish were particularly excited to work with.

“Jamie, you know, me and Tiffany were definitely besides ourselves being around [her]," Dawson says, adding that working with the Oscar winner, 64, was part of "the beauty of" making the movie on location in New Orleans.

"We did get to actually spend time with each other that wasn’t just on set," she says of the cast's bonding sessions. "It was really beautiful how [director Justin Simien] kind of brought us together and gave us all crystals and we were reading the script together and just creating these nice moments."

"Tiffany would have these house parties where she would be getting her nails and her henna done, and [Danny Devito] would come over with Jeff, our costumer," Dawson tells PEOPLE. LaKeith Stanfield even hosted a game night, though Dawson says she was not able to attend.

Chase Dillon and Rosario Dawson in 'Haunted Mansion'
Chase Dillon and Rosario Dawson in 'Haunted Mansion'.

Disney

“Chase kept throwing parties,” she adds of her young costar Chase W. Dillon, who plays her son in the movie. "Chase threw our wrap party. He’s so incredible. We just had fun.” 

Dawson, who has grown acquainted with Disney productions through playing Ashoka Tano in recent Star Wars Disney+ series, adds that she called everyone in the cast to congratulate them on the film once she had seen the final cut.

Jamie Lee Curtis in Haunted Mansion
Jamie Lee Curtis in Haunted Mansion.

Disney

“And Jamie texted me after she had seen it, you know, and just — we're really stoked about it,” Dawson says of Curtis. She adds that she enjoyed getting to know Owen Wilson while working on the project, as well.

“I think it’s a really special film, and it is really different from the [2003 Haunted Mansion movie starring Eddie Murphy]," she adds. "It has a totally different vibe, and [Simien] will say it’s very Black, it’s very New Orleans."

Tiffany Haddish in 'Haunted Mansion'
Tiffany Haddish in 'Haunted Mansion'.

Disney

The movie held its world premiere at Disneyland last Saturday, though Dawson and her costars were not able to walk the red carpet due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The movie follows Dawson's character Gabby and her son (Dillon), who recruit a team of supernatural experts and investigators to rid their newly acquired home of ghosts, including the villainous Hatbox Ghost (Jared Leto). Both this Haunted Mansion movies and the 2003 film are based on the iconic Disney attraction and ride of the same name.

Haunted Mansion is in theaters July 28.

