Rosario Dawson Opens Up About ‘Very Girly’ Daughter Isabella: ‘I Love Her So Much’ (Exclusive)

Rosario Dawson's bond with her daughter continues to blossom as she settles into young adult life

By
Abby Stern
Abby Stern Author hoto
Abby Stern

Abby Stern is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She’s been writing about entertainment, fashion, beauty, and other lifestyle content for over fifteen years.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 3, 2023 11:57AM EDT
Rosario Dawson poses at Beach Clean-Up 2023
Rosario Dawson poses at Beach Clean-Up 2023. Photo:

Phillip Faraone/Getty

Rosario Dawson is appreciating a new kind of mother-daughter relationship with her daughter as she settles into young adulthood.

Serving as the host of SHISEIDO Blue Project’s Third Annual Beach Clean-Up, in partnership with WSL One Ocean and WILDCOAST, Dawson tells PEOPLE her 20-year-old daughter Isabella is a big fan of the beach and "is a mermaid like I am."

"I was watching this thing of, the people you go on vacation with are either people who like wanna do a lot of things or just wanna lay and do nothing. My daughter is the lay and do nothing [on the] beach," Dawson tells PEOPLE.

"It's all about that! I've made some masterful sand mermaid tails on her. I have to say. You know, lay right there kid. Just stick your head out. And she's got that beautiful curly hair. She's my mermaid."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.  

Lola Dawson and mother Rosario Dawson 'Refinery 29's 3rd Annual '29ROOMS: TURN IT INTO ART' Opening Night

Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock 

Of her daughter, The Mandalorian actress, 44, says she's "just so proud of her."

"I love her so much and she's such a good person. And I love that she's very girly," she continues. "She's always been that since very romantic and you know, she loves her jewelry and you know, playing dress up."

"But she's always been the girl who likes to get dirty and like in there in the mud and that's my kind of girl," she adds, laughing.

Even as a young adult, Dawson appreciates that her daughter "always keeps me on my toes."

"That one... I'm never bored," she laughs. "When you have an Aquarius child, you're never bored."

Lola Dawson and mother Rosario Dawson

Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media/Getty

In 2021, Dawson — who adopted Isa at age 12 in 2014 — talked with PEOPLE about Isabella's relationship with her biological relatives, including her birth mother.

"We've had a chance to talk to her a couple times early on, but she kind of disappeared again," she shared. "We absolutely would love to be able to have that, especially because Isabella has siblings. ... That's part of our conversation regularly of, like, just being prepared. She feels like an only child, but technically, she's really not."

"She's got several siblings and just to really take this time to really work on herself and her own trauma and her challenges, because at some point those other family members are going to be there. And it's really important to be able to be open to that experience when it comes, but that's not your responsibility," she added.

"Her responsibility is to really heal herself and the generational trauma we've all ... because I've got trauma from growing up in my biological family," continued Dawson. "Our growing-up stories are all very different, but often times have a lot of things in common. And so these past couple of years, she's taught me so much about transforming and developing the benefits of therapy and being really conscious and intentional about self-care and boundaries."

Related Articles
Rick Springfield shirtless on stage
Rick Springfield Reveals His Secret to Staying Sexy at 73 — See His Shirtless Thirst Trap (Exclusive)
Def Leppard, Tommy Lee
Def Leppard Jokes Mötley Crüe Rocker Tommy Lee Smuggles 'Plants Now Instead of Cocaine' on Tour (Exclusive)
Brittany Cartwright Cauchi Cruz Jax Taylor
Jax Taylor Says He and Wife Brittany Cartwright Want 'At Least One More' Kid (Exclusive)
Olympic Gymnast MyKayla Skinner Poses for Maternity Photos: 'Couldn't Be More Excited'
Pregnant Olympic Gymnast MyKayla Skinner Poses for Maternity Photos: 'Can't Wait' (Exclusive)
Ciara Gap x LoveShackFancy interview
Ciara Says Kids Future, 9, and Sienna, 6, Were ‘Rock Stars’ While Shooting New Campaign (Exclusive)
Shaquil Barrett daughter
Shaquil Barrett Says It's Been a 'Daily Battle' Since Death of Daughter: 'There's No Replacing Arrayah'
Robert Rodriguez en la premiere de Machete, Festival Internacional de Venecia 2010.
Robert Rodriguez Opens Up About Working with Son Racer on 'Spy Kids': 'Most Valued Collaborator' (Exclusive)
Terry Dubrow Talks Supporting Son Ace After He Came Out as Transgender: 'Envelop Them in Love
Terry Dubrow Talks Supporting Son Ace, 12, After He Came Out as Transgender: 'Envelop Them in Love'
Itzy
Itzy Open Up About New Album, Getting in Their Feelings and Being the Cool-Girl BFFs of K-Pop (Exclusive)
Nikki Sixx celebrates daughter's birthday
Nikki Sixx and Wife Courtney Throw Daughter Ruby a 'Sleeping Beauty'-Themed 4th Birthday Bash (Exclusive)
Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter Mila Leaps Into Mom's Arms as She Picks Her Up from Sleepaway Summer Camp
Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter Mila Leaps Into Mom's Arms as She Picks Her Up from Sleepaway Camp
Maria Menounos Shares Hospital Video from Her Earliest Moments
Maria Menounos Shares Hospital Video from Earliest Moments with Baby Athena: 'So Grateful' (Exclusive)
Jersey Shore Sammi Sweetheart
Sammi 'Sweetheart' Reveals How She Felt Seeing Ronnie on 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' (Exclusive)
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt attend WE tv Celebrates the 100th Episode of the "Marriage Boot Camp" reality stars franchise and the premiere of "Marriage Boot Camp Family Edition" at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on October 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California
The Hills' Heidi and Spencer Pratt Will Dig into the 'Dirt' with New Hollywood Insider Podcast (Exclusive)
Carly Rae Jepsen Press Shots
Carly Rae Jepsen Details Making New Song 'So Right' with Boyfriend Cole MGN: 'Our First Little Baby' (Exclusive)
Matteo Bocelli, Ed Sheeran, Andrea Bocelli
Matteo Bocelli Says He Was 'Super Excited' to Work with Ed Sheeran on New Single 'Chasing Stars' (Exclusive)