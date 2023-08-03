Rosario Dawson Opens Up About ‘Very Girly’ Daughter Isabella: ‘I Love Her So Much’ (Exclusive)

Rosario Dawson is appreciating a new kind of mother-daughter relationship with her daughter as she settles into young adulthood.

Serving as the host of SHISEIDO Blue Project’s Third Annual Beach Clean-Up, in partnership with WSL One Ocean and WILDCOAST, Dawson tells PEOPLE her 20-year-old daughter Isabella is a big fan of the beach and "is a mermaid like I am."

"I was watching this thing of, the people you go on vacation with are either people who like wanna do a lot of things or just wanna lay and do nothing. My daughter is the lay and do nothing [on the] beach," Dawson tells PEOPLE.

"It's all about that! I've made some masterful sand mermaid tails on her. I have to say. You know, lay right there kid. Just stick your head out. And she's got that beautiful curly hair. She's my mermaid."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock

Of her daughter, The Mandalorian actress, 44, says she's "just so proud of her."

"I love her so much and she's such a good person. And I love that she's very girly," she continues. "She's always been that since very romantic and you know, she loves her jewelry and you know, playing dress up."

"But she's always been the girl who likes to get dirty and like in there in the mud and that's my kind of girl," she adds, laughing.



Even as a young adult, Dawson appreciates that her daughter "always keeps me on my toes."

"That one... I'm never bored," she laughs. "When you have an Aquarius child, you're never bored."



Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media/Getty

In 2021, Dawson — who adopted Isa at age 12 in 2014 — talked with PEOPLE about Isabella's relationship with her biological relatives, including her birth mother.

"We've had a chance to talk to her a couple times early on, but she kind of disappeared again," she shared. "We absolutely would love to be able to have that, especially because Isabella has siblings. ... That's part of our conversation regularly of, like, just being prepared. She feels like an only child, but technically, she's really not."

"She's got several siblings and just to really take this time to really work on herself and her own trauma and her challenges, because at some point those other family members are going to be there. And it's really important to be able to be open to that experience when it comes, but that's not your responsibility," she added.

"Her responsibility is to really heal herself and the generational trauma we've all ... because I've got trauma from growing up in my biological family," continued Dawson. "Our growing-up stories are all very different, but often times have a lot of things in common. And so these past couple of years, she's taught me so much about transforming and developing the benefits of therapy and being really conscious and intentional about self-care and boundaries."