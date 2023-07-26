Rosanna Arquette Seen Out with Sister Patricia in First Sighting Since Crashing Car Into Shopping Center

The "Pulp Fiction" star and her sister, fellow actress Patricia Arquette, were spotted out and about shopping on Sunday in the seaside California town

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau is a News and Movies Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She started at the brand in 2016 and has more than 15 years' professional writing experience.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 26, 2023 02:17PM EDT
Rosanna Arquette was spotted for the first time after she got out of the hospital. Her car crashed into a Malibu shopping center after she mistakenly hit the gas pedal instead of the brakes while parking. A photo is included of the destruction her car caused and how they fixed it. Rosanna could be seen shopping with her sister Patricia.
Rosanna (L) and Patricia Arquette in Malibu, California, on July 23, 2023. Photo:

Calm / BACKGRID

Rosanna Arquette has been spotted for the first time since crashing her car into a shopping center in Malibu, California.

The Pulp Fiction star, 63, was photographed out and about in Malibu on Sunday, alongside younger sister Patricia Arquette.

Both Rosanna and fellow actress Patricia, 55, were dressed casually, with the latter in sneakers, khaki shorts and a blue David Bowie graphic tee.

Patricia also carried several shopping bags, while Rosanna — dressed in a black graphic tank top and hot-pink leggings — toted several items in her hands, including a water bottle.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Rosanna Arquette attends the Peacock's "Mrs. Davis" Los Angeles Premiere; Point Dume Village Shopping Center
Rosanna Arquette in Los Angeles on April 13, 2023; Point Dume Village Shopping Center in Malibu, California.

Unique Nicole/Getty Images; Point Dume Village Instagram

The appearance comes 12 days after Rosanna crashed her car into the Point Dume Village shopping center in Malibu, California, police confirmed to PEOPLE on July 14.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said that on July 11, officials including the Malibu/Lost Sheriff’s Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to an incident in Malibu that involved a vehicle which had crashed into the Point Dume Village shopping center. The incident took place near Lily’s Malibu, a restaurant in the complex. 

“We can confirm Rosanna Arquette was involved in a traffic incident in Malibu,” Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told PEOPLE of the Desperately Seeking Susan actress. Representatives for Rosanna and a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

On July 13, Malibu/Lost Hill's Sheriff's Deputy Navarro told Fox News that "it appeared that the driver had possibly lost control of her vehicle," and added that "at the time of the incident, it did not appear that she had any injuries."

Rosanna Arquette
Rosanna Arquette in Los Angeles on Jan. 13, 2023.

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Los Angeles Fire Station 71 Captain Mike Rivera told The Malibu Times that the individual who crashed the vehicle was taken to the hospital as a precaution. “She was a little shook up about what happened,” he told the outlet, before noting that the crash appeared to be a result of a failed attempt by the driver to park her car.

“Around 9:45 a.m., a vehicle that was attempting to park, it was unknown exactly what happened, but instead of backing out, it went forward, and took out three pillars that support the roof," Rivera said. "Luckily no one was injured. We had two tables nearby but luckily no one was sitting there."

At the time, Rivera noted that fire officials were waiting for engineers to arrive on the scene in order to deem the building safe for use. “We’re here making sure it doesn’t collapse,” he told The Malibu Times. 

Officials confirmed to Fox News that the cause of the crash was "pending investigation" and confirmed the driver had no impairment due to alcohol or drugs.

Related Articles
Julie D. Skeen, Hannah Fetters, Grace Fetters, Portland fatal car crash
Mom Driving for DoorDash Is Killed Along with 2 Twin 18-Year-Olds in Crash; Teens Were Street-Racing
Actress Cameron Diaz makes aÂ rareÂ appearance as she is seen chatting with her friend in the valet parking area in Beverly Hills.
Cameron Diaz Seen Smiling While Out in Beverly Hills During Rare Appearance
Steven Spielberg attends "Back To The Future: The Musical" gala performance; Sir Paul McCartney and Mary McCartney attend the UK Premiere of "The Beatles: Get Back"
Steven Spielberg and Paul McCartney Go to the Movies Together for 'Oppenheimer' in the Hamptons
The Grand Ditch cuts a path along the Never Summer Mountains to deliver Colorado River water across the Continental Divide into Eastern Colorado
Mummified Remains Found at Remote Colorado Campsite Identified as Two Sisters and Teen Boy 'Living Off Grid'
3 People Hospitalized After Small Plane Crashes into Texas Home
3 People Survive After Small Plane Crashes Into Texas Home: 'A Complete Miracle'
Firefighter rescues dog
Oregon Firefighters Rescue Dog While Battling Forest Fire and Reunite Pup with Her Family
Eagle-Eyed Historians Spot Mistake in 'Oppenheimer' Involving the American Flag
Eagle-Eyed Historians Spot Mistake in 'Oppenheimer' Involving the American Flag
Florida Governor and 2024 Republican Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis speaks with voters and residents in border-adjacent communities during a campaign event
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Involved in Car Crash During Tennessee Campaign Stop
Indigenous Mom Whose Daughter Was Murdered Fights for Custody of Granddaughter, 4
Indigenous Mom Whose Daughter Was Murdered Granted Custody of 4-Year-Old Granddaughter for Second Time
Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and Michael J. Fox pose at the Michael J. Fox Foundation opening night gala performance "Back to the Future: The Musical"
Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, More 'Back to the Future' Stars Reunite at Gala for Broadway Musical
Pete Davidson attends Paramount's "Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts" New York Premiere
Pete Davidson Ordered to Complete 50 Hours of Community Service After Beverly Hills House Crash
Man Who Died in Death Valley Spoke to Reporting About Hiking in Extreme Heat Hours Earlier
Hiker Who Died in Death Valley Spoke to Reporter About Risking Extreme Heat Hours Earlier: 'Why Not?'
Taylor Swift and HAIM perform onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Lumen Field on July 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington
Taylor Swift Swaps ''Tis the Damn Season' for 'No Body, No Crime' as Haim Joins Eras Tour in Seattle
This photo provided by North Slope Borough shows an aerial view of a shallow lake where a helicopter crashed on Alaska's North Slope near Utqiagvik
4 People Confirmed Dead in Helicopter Crash at Remote Alaska Lake
Cinnamon American Black Bear poses on a large boulder
Woman Dead After ‘Apparent Bear Encounter’ Near Yellowstone National Park
In this undated photo released by the U.S Department of Justice is a "Help Me!" sign used by a 13-year-old girl kidnapped in Texas. The girl was rescued in Southern California on July 9, 2023, when passersby saw her hold up the sign in a parked car, police said. The rescue occurred in Long Beach when officers responded to a trouble call and found the "visibly emotional and distressed girl," police said in a press release Thursday, July 20.
‘Help Me!’: 13-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped in Texas Uses Sign to Get Rescued in California