Rosanna Arquette Seen Out with Sister Patricia in First Sighting Since Crashing Car Into Shopping Center

Rosanna Arquette has been spotted for the first time since crashing her car into a shopping center in Malibu, California.

The Pulp Fiction star, 63, was photographed out and about in Malibu on Sunday, alongside younger sister Patricia Arquette.

Both Rosanna and fellow actress Patricia, 55, were dressed casually, with the latter in sneakers, khaki shorts and a blue David Bowie graphic tee.

Patricia also carried several shopping bags, while Rosanna — dressed in a black graphic tank top and hot-pink leggings — toted several items in her hands, including a water bottle.

Rosanna Arquette in Los Angeles on April 13, 2023; Point Dume Village Shopping Center in Malibu, California. Unique Nicole/Getty Images; Point Dume Village Instagram

The appearance comes 12 days after Rosanna crashed her car into the Point Dume Village shopping center in Malibu, California, police confirmed to PEOPLE on July 14.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said that on July 11, officials including the Malibu/Lost Sheriff’s Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to an incident in Malibu that involved a vehicle which had crashed into the Point Dume Village shopping center. The incident took place near Lily’s Malibu, a restaurant in the complex.

“We can confirm Rosanna Arquette was involved in a traffic incident in Malibu,” Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told PEOPLE of the Desperately Seeking Susan actress. Representatives for Rosanna and a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.



On July 13, Malibu/Lost Hill's Sheriff's Deputy Navarro told Fox News that "it appeared that the driver had possibly lost control of her vehicle," and added that "at the time of the incident, it did not appear that she had any injuries."



Rosanna Arquette in Los Angeles on Jan. 13, 2023. Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Los Angeles Fire Station 71 Captain Mike Rivera told The Malibu Times that the individual who crashed the vehicle was taken to the hospital as a precaution. “She was a little shook up about what happened,” he told the outlet, before noting that the crash appeared to be a result of a failed attempt by the driver to park her car.

“Around 9:45 a.m., a vehicle that was attempting to park, it was unknown exactly what happened, but instead of backing out, it went forward, and took out three pillars that support the roof," Rivera said. "Luckily no one was injured. We had two tables nearby but luckily no one was sitting there."

At the time, Rivera noted that fire officials were waiting for engineers to arrive on the scene in order to deem the building safe for use. “We’re here making sure it doesn’t collapse,” he told The Malibu Times.

Officials confirmed to Fox News that the cause of the crash was "pending investigation" and confirmed the driver had no impairment due to alcohol or drugs.