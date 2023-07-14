Rosanna Arquette Crashes Car Into Malibu Shopping Center, No One Injured: Police

Rosanna Arquette crashed her car into the Point Dume Village shopping center in Malibu on Tuesday, police have confirmed to PEOPLE.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Friday that on July 11, officials including the Malibu/Lost Sheriff’s Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to an incident in Malibu that involved a vehicle which had crashed into the Point Dume Village shopping center. The incident took place near Lily’s Malibu, a restaurant in the complex.

“We can confirm Rosanna Arquette was involved in a traffic incident in Malibu,” Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told PEOPLE of the Desperately Seeking Susan actress, 63. Representatives for Arquette and a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.



On Thursday, Malibu/Lost Hill's Sheriff's Deputy Navarro told Fox News that "it appeared that the driver had possibly lost control of her vehicle," and added that "at the time of the incident, it did not appear that she had any injuries."

Los Angeles Fire Station 71 Captain Mike Rivera told The Malibu Times that the individual who crashed the vehicle was taken to the hospital as a precaution. “She was a little shook up about what happened,” he told the outlet, before noting that the crash appeared to be a result of a failed attempt by the driver to park her car.

“Around 9:45 a.m., a vehicle that was attempting to park, it was unknown exactly what happened, but instead of backing out, it went forward, and took out three pillars that support the roof," Rivera said. "Luckily no one was injured. We had two tables nearby but luckily no one was sitting there."

At the time, Rivera noted that fire officials were waiting for engineers to arrive on the scene in order to deem the building safe for use. “We’re here making sure it doesn’t collapse,” he told The Malibu Times.

Officials confirmed to Fox News that the cause of the crash was "pending investigation" and confirmed the driver had no impairment due to alcohol or drugs.

Arquette belongs to one of the more prominent acting families in Hollywood. In addition to Rosanna, the family consists of Alexis Arquette (who died in 2016), Richmond Arquette, Patricia Arquette and David Arquette.

