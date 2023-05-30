Rosalynn Carter Has Dementia, Is Living 'Happily at Home' with Husband Jimmy Carter

The former first lady's diagnosis was revealed more than three months after her husband, President Carter, began receiving hospice care

By
Kyler Alvord
Kyler Alvord

Kyler Alvord leads PEOPLE's politics coverage as a news editor for the brand. He joined the publication in 2021 on the crime beat.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 30, 2023 01:17 PM

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter, 95, has been diagnosed with dementia, her family revealed on Tuesday. The announcement comes more than three months after Rosalynn's 98-year-old husband, former President Jimmy Carter, entered hospice care.

"Mrs. Carter has been the nation’s leading mental health advocate for much of her life. First in the Georgia Governor’s Mansion, then in the White House, and later at The Carter Center, she urged improved access to care and decreased stigma about issues surrounding mental health," a statement released by her family reads.

The statement continues: "One in 10 older Americans have dementia, a condition that affects overall mental health. We recognize, as she did more than half a century ago, that stigma is often a barrier that keeps individuals and their families from seeking and getting much-needed support. We hope sharing our family's news will increase important conversations at kitchen tables and in doctor’s offices around the country."

RELATED: Rosalynn Carter Has Never Known Life Without Jimmy — She Met Her Future Husband as a Newborn

Former President of the United States, Jimmy Carter walks with his wife, former First Lady, Rosalynn Carter towards their home following dinner at a friend's home on Saturday August 04, 2018 in Plains, GA. Born in Plains, GA, President Carter stayed in the town following his presidency
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter walk toward their home in Plains, Georgia. Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty

On Feb. 18, the Carter family announced that President Carter — the longest-living president of the United States — had terminated medical intervention and would live out the rest of his days at home in Georgia with loved ones.

Few updates have been provided on the former president's condition, but on Tuesday, the Carter family offered an update on Rosalynn's health, noting that she "continues to live happily at home with her husband, enjoying spring in Plains and visits with loved ones."

Election 2020 DNC

"As the founder of the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers, Mrs. Carter often noted that there are only four kinds of people in this world: those who have been caregivers; those who are currently caregivers, those who will be caregivers, and those who will need caregivers," the Carter family statement says. "The universality of caregiving is clear in our family, and we are experiencing the joy and the challenges of this journey. We do not expect to comment further and ask for understanding for our family and for everyone across the country serving in a caregiver role."

RELATED: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Enjoy Grandchildren's Living Room Juggling Show: 'They Loved It'

U.S. President Jimmy Carter with his wife, Rosalynn, and daughter, Amy, wave to supporters from the stage at the 1980 Democratic National Convention.
Bettmann / Getty

Rosalynn met her husband when Jimmy was 3 years old and she was just a newborn. Their parents were close friends and neighbors, and Jimmy's mother, Bessie Lillian Carter, helped deliver Rosalynn, according to Biography.com.

President Carter told his mother he wanted to marry Rosalynn after their first date and the two have remained as smitten since becoming nonagenarians.

The Carters celebrated their 76th wedding anniversary on July 7, 2022 and have four children, 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

"The best thing I ever did was marrying Rosalynn," the former president said in a 2015 interview. "That's the pinnacle of my life."

RELATED: All About Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter's Children and Grandchildren

UNION BEACH, NEW JERSEY, USA (10/12/13)-Rosalynn Carter holds 1 year-old Alexa Burke, the daughter of a Habitat homeowner, on the final day of the 2013 Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project. Union Beach, located 40 miles south of New York City, suffered significant damage at the mercy of Superstorm Sandy. Over 80 percent of the town's homes were affected by flooding, while more than 50 were completely washed away during the storm, and another 200 were leveled in the months that followed. Â©Habitat for Humanity International/Ezra Millstein
Rosalynn Carter. Habitat for Humanity International/Ezra Millstein

Rosalynn served as a constant campaign surrogate during her husband's political career and, upon his inauguration as Georgia governor in November 1970, began her work on destigmatizing mental illness and raising awareness of mental health, as well as championing other causes as the state's first lady.

"Jimmy gave me the confidence to do things I was afraid of," Rosalynn has said of her time as Georgia's first lady. "I remember when we were in the Georgia governor's mansion, I used to greet tourists and talk to everybody who came through. One day, Jimmy told me I was going to have to make a speech. I was so nervous, and he said, 'Why don't you just do what you do at the governor's mansion when you're talking to the tourists?' So I made the speech with no problem, ran to the telephone and called Jimmy to say, 'I did it!' I did it because I had to do it."

Shortly after the Carters left the White House in 1981, they co-founded The Carter Center, a private, not-for-profit institution based in Atlanta. In the decades since, Rosalynn has served on the Center's Board of Trustees and has participated in many of the Center's programs, particularly to the Mental Health Programs.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Related Articles
Emma Heming Willis Shares Family Photos as She Talks Dementia Research
Emma Heming Willis Shares Family Photos as She Talks Dementia Research: 'Keep the Faith'
Texas-capitol.jpg
Texas to Become Largest State to Ban Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Efforts at Public Universities
lindsey graham
Russia Issues Arrest Warrant for Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham
Stewart Rhodes
Oath Keepers Founder Stewart Rhodes Sent to Prison for 18 Years over Jan. 6 Plot to Storm the Capitol
Ken Paxton, ââAttorney General State of Texas
Texas Attorney General Faces Impeachment by Fellow Republicans: What to Know — Including His Wife's Role in It
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the stage after speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home
Donald Trump Sometimes Showed Classified Docs to Mar-a-Lago Visitors, According to Witnesses
Mexican President Urges Hispanic Americans to Reject Ron DeSantis for Disrespecting Migrants
Mexican President Urges Hispanic Americans to Reject Ron DeSantis for Disrespecting Migrants: ‘Wake Up’
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 04: Angel Carter (L) and singer Aaron Carter attend Los Angeles opening night of "Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" at the Pantages Theatre on June 4, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vincent Sandoval/WireImage)
Angel Carter Talks Breaking 'Generational Dysfunction' with Mental Health After Twin Brother Aaron's Death
Supreme Court
Supreme Court Limits EPA's Power for Second Year in a Row with New Water Pollution Decision
Montana drag ban protests
Montana Enacts Law Specifically Targeting Drag Story Hours
Secret Service Agents Drunk Drove Into White House Barrier
Suspect Who Allegedly Crashed U-Haul into White House Barrier Said He Was Willing to 'Kill the President'
Marjorie Taylor Greene buying Kevin McCarthy's chapstick at the GOP auction for 100,000
Marjorie Taylor Greene Pays $100K for Kevin McCarthy’s Used Chapstick During GOP Auction
Kevin McCarthy
Party Leaders Reach Tentative Deal on Raising Debt Ceiling — Now Congress Has to Get on Board
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with his wife Casey
All About Ron DeSantis' Wife Casey DeSantis and Their 3 Kids
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The event features student activism and leadership training, and a chance to participate in a series of networking events with political leaders.
Report Claims Ron DeSantis' Police Relocation Program Lured Officers with Violent Records to Florida
Kellyanne Conways Daughter Claudia Conway Launches Playboy Bunny Career
Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter Claudia Launches Playboy Bunny Career: ‘Aiming to Reclaim My Womanhood’