Rosalía Says End of Her Engagement to Rauw Alejandro Is 'Not an Easy Moment'

Rosalía is setting the record straight on where she and Rauw Alejandro stand.

Days after PEOPLE confirmed that the musicians broke up after more than three years together, the "Con Altura" singer, 30, spoke out about the news in a statement shared on her Instagram Story.

"I love, respect, and admire Rauw. I'm not paying attention to the movies. We know what we lived. This is not an easy moment, so thank you all for understanding and respecting," she wrote in Spanish.

The statement was shared against a blue backdrop and ended with a white heart emoji.

The Thursday message was published shortly after the singer's performance at Lollapalooza Paris last Saturday in which she became emotional while performing her song "Hentai." Fan-filmed videos of the performance showed her wiping her eyes as she delivered a piano rendition of the track, briefly stopping a few times throughout the song to collect herself. The crowd eventually helped her get through the song and Rosalía smiled.

Alejandro, 30, previously spoke out about their breakup in a statement shared to his Twitter account on Wednesday.

"Yes, a few months ago Rosi and I ended our engagement," he wrote. "There are thousands of problems that can cause a break, but in our case, it was not the fault of third parties or infidelity. During this space that I am taking to absorb all of this, erroneous public allegations have emerged."

The "Toda" singer continued, "And for the respect that I have for her, for our families, and for everything we lived, I I could not remain silent and continue watching how they try to destroy the truest love story that God has allowed me to live."

Rosalía and Alejandro were first linked in August 2021 and went public with their romance the following month on social media. In March, they announced their engagement in the music video for their song "Beso" from their joint EP RR.

While speaking to Billboard in March, Alejandro shared that respect was something that the two took seriously in their relationship.



"We kind of represent each other mutually. If I'm going to go out there and do something crazy, I sometimes think, 'Heck, no: I'm Rosalía's boyfriend,'" he said. "I need to raise the bar, understand? We're taking care of our prestige and our work and ensuring it always looks the part. We motivate each other to keep rising to an infinite level."