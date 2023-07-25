Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro End Engagement After 3 Years Together (Exclusive)

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro are going their separate ways.

The couple — who announced their engagement in March — have broken up after more than three years together, PEOPLE confirms.

Sources say that despite the love and respect the singers have for one another, they have both agreed to end their engagement.

Rosalía and Alejandro, both 30, were first linked in August 2021, and went public with their romance the following month on social media.

In March 2022, the Spanish singer revealed that she'd gotten "RR" tattooed on her foot, telling Teen Vogue that she'd given Alejandro the heads up that she'd be inking the initials that they both shared (Alejandro's given last name is Ruiz).

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro in New York City in September 2022. Gotham/GC Images

The next month, Alejandro revealed that he had "Rosalía" inked above his navel in a handwritten font.

In March, the couple revealed news of their engagement in the music video for their song "Beso," which featured on their joint EP RR.



That same month, they opened up about their bond in an interview with Billboard, in which they revealed what the other had taught them and how they apply it to their work.

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro perform at Coachella together in April. Frazer Harrison/Getty

"Rosi has a more solid music base than I do in the sense that I'm more extroverted in my music, but she's far more disciplined," Alejandro told the outlet. "But she's a freak-crazy workaholic. Piano lessons, dance lessons, voice lessons; what else can you learn when no one sings like you? At the beginning, I didn't really get it, but after some time, I said, 'OK, let me try to follow her lead and see.' And the difference is huge."

Rosalía added that her then-fiancé was "far more relaxed" than she is, which helped her keep her "balance."

"Of course my career is super important in my life, but at the same time, in my life, you're my companion, and everything else comes second," she told Alejandro during the interview.

