Rosalía Held Back Tears While Performing in Paris Days Before Rauw Alejandro Split News

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro called off their engagement after three years together, PEOPLE confirmed on Tuesday

By
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin has over five years of experience working in digital journalism, and he’s worked at PEOPLE since 2022. Jack started in the industry with internships at Rolling Stone and Entertainment Tonight, and he worked as a freelance writer for publications including Bustle, MTV News, Shondaland, L’Officiel USA, Ladygunn, Flood and PopCrush before joining PEOPLE. In his current role, Jack covers daily music news and has interviewed both up-and-coming and established artists including Dolly Parton, Michelle Branch, Ashanti, Cyndi Lauper, Normani, Carly Rae Jepsen and Coco Jones.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 25, 2023 06:20PM EDT
Spanish singer-songwriter, Rosalia performs onstage during the Lollapalooza Paris Festival - Day Two on July 22, 2023 in Paris, France.
Rosalía performing on July 22, 2023 at Lollapalooza Paris. Photo:

Kristy Sparow/Getty

Days before news of Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro ending their engagement broke on Tuesday, the Spanish singer attempted to hold back tears during a performance.

Rosalía, 30, took the stage at Lollapalooza Paris over the weekend, and she became emotional while performing her song "Hentai," prompting the crowd to help her sing the passionate, sensual ballad.

According to fan-filmed videos from the performance, the Grammy winner wiped her eyes as she delivered a piano rendition of the track, briefly stopping a few times throughout the song to collect herself. The crowd eventually helped her get through the song as Rosalía smiled.

Rauw Alejandro and Rosalia celebrate her birthday at Carbone after Rosalia performed at the Global Citizen Festival on September 25, 2022 in New York City
Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía. Gotham/GC Images

While the performance came days before the breakup news, it was also the final performance of the "Saoko" musician's Motomami World Tour, giving the musician many reasons to be emotional.

On Tuesday, PEOPLE confirmed that Rosalía and Alejandro, 30, had broken up after more than three years together. The couple announced their engagement in March.

Sources told PEOPLE that despite the love and respect the singers have for one another, they have both agreed to end their engagement.

Rosalía and Alejandro were first linked in August 2021, and went public with their romance the following month on social media.

Rosalia and Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro attends The 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022
Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro.

John Parra/Getty

In March 2022, Rosalía revealed that she'd gotten "RR" tattooed on her foot, telling Teen Vogue that she'd given Alejandro the heads up that she'd be inking the initials that they both shared (Alejandro's given last name is Ruiz).

The next month, Alejandro revealed that he had "Rosalía" inked above his navel in a handwritten font.

In March, the couple revealed news of their engagement in the music video for their song "Beso," which was featured on their joint EP RR.

That same month, they opened up about their bond in an interview with Billboard, in which they revealed what the other had taught them and how they apply it to their work.

Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro, pose at the photocall of the 40 Music Awards 2021
Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro. Isaac Buj/Europa Press via Getty Images

"Rosi has a more solid music base than I do in the sense that I'm more extroverted in my music, but she's far more disciplined," Alejandro told the outlet. "But she's a freak-crazy workaholic. Piano lessons, dance lessons, voice lessons; what else can you learn when no one sings like you? At the beginning, I didn't really get it, but after some time, I said, 'OK, let me try to follow her lead and see.' And the difference is huge."

Rosalía added that her then-fiancé was "far more relaxed" than she is, which helped her keep her "balance."

"Of course my career is super important in my life, but at the same time, in my life, you're my companion, and everything else comes second," she told Alejandro during the interview.

Related Articles
azmine Sullivan accepts the Album of the Year award with Pam Sullivan onstage at the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021
Jazmine Sullivan Mourns the Death of Her Mother Pamela: 'Rest Now Butterfly'
Mauricio Umansky, Kyle Richards, Farrah Brittany, Alexia Umansky and Sophia Umansky attend Wheelhouse's Spoke Studios and the Agency's "Buying Beverly Hills" premiere party
Kyle Richards' Daughters Are 'Holding Up' amid News of Separation from Husband: 'They're Really Strong'
Chase Chirsley and Emmy Medders
Chase Chrisley and Fiancée Emmy Medders Spark Split Rumors with Drastic Social Media Moves
Offset's James Brown alter ego
Offset Addresses 'Drama' with Cardi B in Spoof of Bizarre 1988 James Brown Interview
Tori Kelly (L) and Andre Murillo attend Motown 60: A GRAMMY Celebration at Microsoft Theater
Tori Kelly's Husband Posts Singer's Lyrics About Loneliness and Fear as She's Reportedly Hospitalized
Madison Beer attends the 2023 Spotify Best New Artist Party at Pacific Design Center on February 02, 2023
Madison Beer Slams Body Shamer Who Says She's 'Getting Fatter'
Rosalia and Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro attends The 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022
Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro End Engagement After 3 Years Together (Exclusive)
Monica attends 2019 World Lightweight & World Light Heavy Weight Championships at State Farm Arena on December 28, 2019
Monica Leaves Stage Mid-Concert to Defend Woman in the Crowd After a Fight: 'I Pray She's OK'
Tiffany Haddish, Common
Tiffany Haddish Says Her Breakup from Common 'Wasn't Mutual' Despite Rapper Claiming Otherwise
Sutton Stracke, Kyle Richards at Kyle Richards in Support of NAMI, Hosts a Night of Musicy at The Fleur Room
Sutton Stracke Pays Tribute to 'Thick and Thin' Friendship with Kyle Richards amid 'RHOBH' Costar's Separation
Harry Styles
Harry Styles Fan Binges His Concerts Before Going Deaf: 'Memories I'll Remember Forever'
Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan
Tommy Lee and Wife Brittany Furlan Spotted on ‘Barbie’ Date to the Theaters in California
Drake Reacts to Fan Throwing Vape on Stage: âYou Got Some Real Life Evaluating To Doâ (Brenton)
Drake Reacts to Fan Throwing Vape on His Stage: 'You Got Some Real Life Evaluating to Do'
Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner arrive at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' Governors Awards
Kevin Costner's Ex Slams His Effort to Have Her Pay His Attorney Fees as 'Unreasonable'
SofÃ­a Vergara Receives 2 Colorful Bouquets of Flowers After Joe Manganiello Files for Divorce
Sofía Vergara Receives 2 Elaborate Flower Bouquets After Joe Manganiello Files for Divorce
Ariana Grande's Dating History: From Pete Davidson to Dalton Gomez
Ariana Grande's Ex Dalton Gomez 'Was Committed to Making It Work' — but She'd 'Moved On': Source (Exclusive)