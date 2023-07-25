Rosalía Held Back Tears While Performing in Paris Days Before Rauw Alejandro Split News

Days before news of Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro ending their engagement broke on Tuesday, the Spanish singer attempted to hold back tears during a performance.

Rosalía, 30, took the stage at Lollapalooza Paris over the weekend, and she became emotional while performing her song "Hentai," prompting the crowd to help her sing the passionate, sensual ballad.

According to fan-filmed videos from the performance, the Grammy winner wiped her eyes as she delivered a piano rendition of the track, briefly stopping a few times throughout the song to collect herself. The crowd eventually helped her get through the song as Rosalía smiled.

Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía. Gotham/GC Images

While the performance came days before the breakup news, it was also the final performance of the "Saoko" musician's Motomami World Tour, giving the musician many reasons to be emotional.

On Tuesday, PEOPLE confirmed that Rosalía and Alejandro, 30, had broken up after more than three years together. The couple announced their engagement in March.

Sources told PEOPLE that despite the love and respect the singers have for one another, they have both agreed to end their engagement.

Rosalía and Alejandro were first linked in August 2021, and went public with their romance the following month on social media.

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro. John Parra/Getty

In March 2022, Rosalía revealed that she'd gotten "RR" tattooed on her foot, telling Teen Vogue that she'd given Alejandro the heads up that she'd be inking the initials that they both shared (Alejandro's given last name is Ruiz).

The next month, Alejandro revealed that he had "Rosalía" inked above his navel in a handwritten font.

In March, the couple revealed news of their engagement in the music video for their song "Beso," which was featured on their joint EP RR.



That same month, they opened up about their bond in an interview with Billboard, in which they revealed what the other had taught them and how they apply it to their work.

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro. Isaac Buj/Europa Press via Getty Images

"Rosi has a more solid music base than I do in the sense that I'm more extroverted in my music, but she's far more disciplined," Alejandro told the outlet. "But she's a freak-crazy workaholic. Piano lessons, dance lessons, voice lessons; what else can you learn when no one sings like you? At the beginning, I didn't really get it, but after some time, I said, 'OK, let me try to follow her lead and see.' And the difference is huge."

Rosalía added that her then-fiancé was "far more relaxed" than she is, which helped her keep her "balance."

"Of course my career is super important in my life, but at the same time, in my life, you're my companion, and everything else comes second," she told Alejandro during the interview.

