Rep. Rosa DeLauro, 80, Gets Tattoo Alongside 18-Year-Old Granddaughter: ‘Strengthens Our Bond’

Rep. Rosa DeLauro is one cool grandma.

The 80-year-old Connecticut congresswoman revealed Monday that she got a tattoo with her granddaughter who just recently turned 18 years old — the legal age for an adult in Connecticut to get inked.

“For her 18th birthday, my granddaughter wanted to get a tattoo with me. So, we went together,” DeLauro said in a statement to the Associated Press. “She’s off to college in the fall, and this strengthens our bond.”

A spokesperson for her office confirmed to AP and The Hill that it's the congresswoman’s first tattoo.

This photo provided by the Office of Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro shows Connecticut U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, right, donning a tattoo, as she talks with interns, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Washington. Daniel Robillard/Office of Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro via AP

The ink — located on DeLauro's left shoulder — appeared to show a large red and purple rose design in photos taken of the congresswoman chatting with interns on Friday.

Daniel Robillard, her press secretary, told AP and local newspaper the Hartford Courant that she wanted to get a tattoo with a special meaning to her. He said the rose design represented her name Rosa and that one of the petals formed into a “D” to signify her last name.

He also noted that the “bottom left of the rose is a stylized version of Italy” in order to pay homage to the country which her “father immigrated from.”

The congresswoman, who has three children with husband Stan Greenberg, teased that the tattoo may also not be her last.

“I have four more grandkids who still haven’t turned 18 yet,” DeLauro said. “So be on the lookout for more new ink!”

DeLauro isn’t the only member of Congress to sport some ink. Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman also has several tattoos, which depict a number of dates that hold a special meaning to him from his 2022 election campaign.



Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., arrives for the House Appropriations Committee markup of 'Fiscal Year 2024 Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Bill and Interim Suballocation of Budget Allocations.'. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images



DeLauro, who was first elected into Connecticut's 3rd Congressional District in 1991, has stood out from her peers for years by sporting colorful outfits and hairstyles around the state capitol. In 2018, she added purple streaks to her hair, a hairstyle she still currently wears, which could also be a nod to her support of pancreatic cancer research.



She told the Connecticut Post in that same year that she likes to have “fun” when it comes to her personal style.

“You are who you are; it’s your personality,” she told the publication. “I’m always of the point of view that you have to be who you are.”

