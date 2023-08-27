Shopping Rory Gilmore’s Y2K Sweater Is Having a Resurgence — and These Similar Styles Start at $36 We found options at Amazon, L.L. Bean, Zappos, and more By Nicola Fumo Nicola Fumo Nicola has covered style and culture since 2012, with work published by The New York Times, Vanity Fair, GQ, Harper's Bazaar, Slate, Forbes, and more. She has worked as an editor for Vox Media, Hearst, Forbes, The Daily Beast, and Interview Magazine on projects spanning print, digital, social, video, and podcasts. Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she now lives between Los Angeles and New York City. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 27, 2023 11:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: the wb; amazon What’s old is new again: A generation is discovering, or re-discovering, Gilmore Girls 23 years after it debuted on The WB in 2000. And a particular sweater Rory Gilmore wears in the pilot episode has caught the attention of young people on TikTok, with the hashtag #rorygilmoresweater racking up more than 15 million views. The sweater is an oversized, cream-colored fisherman's sweater, which is a kind of cable knit. It’s a timeless style that didn’t look out of place in 2000 and won’t in 2023, either. With fall around the corner, it makes sense that the cozy-looking “Rory Gilmore sweater” would inspire TikTok users to share where to buy similar styles, showing off finds from Amazon, Princess Polly, and more. Rory Gilmore-Inspired Oversized Sweaters Aelfric Eden Oversized Crewneck Sweater in Khaki, $48; amazon.com L.L. Bean Signature Cotton Fisherman Tunic Sweater in Beige, $129; llbean.com Lillusory Cable Knit Sweater Dress in Apricot, $36.99; amazon.com On sale: Calvin Klein Cable Stitch Wide Sleeve Sweater, $35.80 (orig. $89.50); zappos.com Princess Polly Anaya Oversized Sweater in Beige, $65; us.princesspolly.com Jennifer Lopez, Gwyneth Paltrow, and More Celebs Are Wearing Baggy Jeans Right Now — These Lookalikes Start at $13 The overwhelming favorite on TikTok is the Aelfric Eden Oversized Crewneck Sweater, which is $48 at Amazon. Aelfric Eden Oversized Crewneck Sweater Amazon Buy on Amazon $48 The crewneck sweater has an oversized fit that is mid-thigh length. It has various cable stitch patterns down the torso and sleeves that make it look very similar to Rory’s sweater. One reviewer, who gave the sweater a five-star rating, said it “feels like I’m wearing a blanket.” It comes in sizes XS to XXL, and reviewers say it’s true to size (they suggest sizing down for a less oversized fit, depending on preference). And there are 34 styles to choose from, including different styles of stitching and in lots of different colors. L.L. Bean Signature Cotton Fisherman Tunic Sweater L.L Bean Buy on L.L.Bean $129 If you want to invest in something that will last, check out L.L. Bean’s Fisherman Tunic Sweater. It’s made from 100 percent cotton that’s densely knit for what the brand calls “three-season appeal” (fall, winter, spring). It has a longer length with a rounded hem and zippers on the bottom of each side. And there are a lot of fit options: Choose from regular, petite, or plus in sizes XS to 3XL. An oversized, cable-knit sweater is a great piece to add to your closet as the seasons change. Throw it on for a stroll on a cool late-summer night, wear it with leggings on lazy days in the fall, and layer it under your favorite coat come winter. Keep reading for more Rory Gilmore-inspired sweaters from Amazon, Princess Polly, and Calvin Klein. Lillusory Cable Knit Sweater Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $37 Calvin Klein Cable Stitch Wide Sleeve Sweater Zappos Buy on Zappos $90 $36 Princess Polly Anaya Oversized Sweater Princess Polly Buy on Princesspolly.com $65 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping 9 Amazon Deals on Cat Toys for Endless Entertainment — All Under $32 This Stick Vacuum That’s a ‘Powerhouse for Cleaning’ Is Just $75 Right Now at Amazon Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Ben’ Necklace Costs at Least $1,000 — but You Can Create Your Own Custom One for $23