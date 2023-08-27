Rory Gilmore’s Y2K Sweater Is Having a Resurgence — and These Similar Styles Start at $36

What’s old is new again: A generation is discovering, or re-discovering, Gilmore Girls 23 years after it debuted on The WB in 2000. And a particular sweater Rory Gilmore wears in the pilot episode has caught the attention of young people on TikTok, with the hashtag #rorygilmoresweater racking up more than 15 million views.

The sweater is an oversized, cream-colored fisherman's sweater, which is a kind of cable knit. It’s a timeless style that didn’t look out of place in 2000 and won’t in 2023, either. With fall around the corner, it makes sense that the cozy-looking “Rory Gilmore sweater” would inspire TikTok users to share where to buy similar styles, showing off finds from Amazon, Princess Polly, and more.

Rory Gilmore-Inspired Oversized Sweaters

The overwhelming favorite on TikTok is the Aelfric Eden Oversized Crewneck Sweater, which is $48 at Amazon.

Aelfric Eden Oversized Crewneck Sweater

Amazon

The crewneck sweater has an oversized fit that is mid-thigh length. It has various cable stitch patterns down the torso and sleeves that make it look very similar to Rory’s sweater. One reviewer, who gave the sweater a five-star rating, said it “feels like I’m wearing a blanket.”

It comes in sizes XS to XXL, and reviewers say it’s true to size (they suggest sizing down for a less oversized fit, depending on preference). And there are 34 styles to choose from, including different styles of stitching and in lots of different colors.

L.L. Bean Signature Cotton Fisherman Tunic Sweater

L.L Bean

If you want to invest in something that will last, check out L.L. Bean’s Fisherman Tunic Sweater. It’s made from 100 percent cotton that’s densely knit for what the brand calls “three-season appeal” (fall, winter, spring). It has a longer length with a rounded hem and zippers on the bottom of each side. And there are a lot of fit options: Choose from regular, petite, or plus in sizes XS to 3XL.

An oversized, cable-knit sweater is a great piece to add to your closet as the seasons change. Throw it on for a stroll on a cool late-summer night, wear it with leggings on lazy days in the fall, and layer it under your favorite coat come winter. Keep reading for more Rory Gilmore-inspired sweaters from Amazon, Princess Polly, and Calvin Klein.

Lillusory Cable Knit Sweater Dress

Amazon

Calvin Klein Cable Stitch Wide Sleeve Sweater

Zappos

Princess Polly Anaya Oversized Sweater

Princess Polly

