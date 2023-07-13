The Best Robot Vacuum for Carpets That We Tested Is $200 Off for Just 2 More Days

If we’re being honest, cleaning tasks are not fun, and vacuuming, in particular, may be the most mundane of them all — but it doesn’t have to be.

Anyone with kids, pets, or a living space that gets unfathomably dusty knows the importance of owning a do-it-all vacuum that suits your space and your specific cleaning needs. If you’d rather be kicking your feet up than vacuuming, we’re here to tell you this dream scenario is possible.

While Amazon’s Prime Day was chock-full of great savings on countless home necessities, Target’s Circle Week event has quite competitive deals (and some that are even better), particularly when it comes to vacuums. One of Target’s major markdowns is the iRobot Roomba J7 Vacuum, that’s currently $200 off and is one of PEOPLE Tested’s top robot vacuum picks of 2023 in the “best for carpet” category.

iRobot Roomba J7 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $399 (Save $201)

The PEOPLE writers who tested the vacuum said one of its stand-out qualities was “the care it took” when tackling the carpet and explained that it went over “spots multiple times to truly clean” the entire perimeter of the room. They mentioned it picked up everything “from dust to food to pet hair” with ease.

With the iRobot Roomba J7 Vacuum, you can easily schedule cleanings and map out your space to effectively avoid obstacles and walls. It also has the ability to avoid any pet messes that “show up” on your floors instead of attempting to clean them up (or drag them around). It’s completely cordless and gives you the luxury of doing quite literally anything else while it does the vacuuming for you.

Its PrecisionVision Navigation recognizes common objects in your household, like cords, socks, shoes, pets, and more, for a safer clean. The smart vacuum will even analyze your space and preferences to provide personalized cleaning suggestions.

The robot vacuum is gentle on hardwood, tile, and carpet floors yet tough when it comes to its powerful three-stage cleaning system. The system uses 10 times the power-lifting suction, an edge sweeping brush for walls and corners, and dual multi-surface rubber brushes to accommodate different floor types — and they don’t get tangled with pet hair.

If you’re out and about and realize you forgot to vacuum your home, no worries, you can set it to automatically clean while you’re away. It’s also compatible with smart devices like Google Home and Amazon Alexa and can be activated with voice commands. Vacuuming doesn’t get much easier than that.

Be sure to snag the iRobot Roomba J7 Vacuum while it’s $200 off during Target Circle Week before the price goes back up after Saturday, July 15. And keep scrolling to explore other Roomba vacuums included in the sale.

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum, $245 (Save $35)

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO 3150 Robot Vacuum, $250 (Save $100)

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO 3550 Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, $400 (Save $150)

iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop, $800 (Save $200)

iRobot Roomba s9+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, $900 (Save $100)

What is Target Circle Week?

Target Circle Week is a week-long event of sales up to 50 percent off across various categories like home, beauty, everyday essentials, electronics, and more.

Who can shop Target Circle Week?

The short answer: everyone. In order to take advantage of the numerous deals, a Target Circle account is required. But don’t worry, you can sign up for one at any time, and it’s totally free.

When is Target Circle Week?

The sale kicked off on Sunday, July 9, and runs through Saturday, July 15.

