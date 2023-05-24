Artists came together Monday to honor guitarist Jeff Beck, who died in January at the age of 78.

Gathering in London’s Royal Albert Hall, The Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood, who was in a band with Beck in the ‘60s, was joined by rock legends in a series of iconic performances at the 2-night tribute for Beck — sharing photos to Instagram of the stars and their “backstage hi-jinx.”

Wood, 75, wrote in his caption, "I had the best time playing with these amazing musicians in Jeff’s honour."

The photo gallery featured stars like Johnny Depp, Imelda May, Nathan East, Metallica lead guitarist Kirk Hammett, Rod Stewart and Sally Wood, Ronnie Wood's wife, smiling and laughing at the camera.

In a second post, showing "another wonderful night," the British singer posed nose-to-nose with Stewart — his long-time friend and former bandmate.

"There was so much love amongst him and his friends, huge thanks to everyone who came," he wrote.

Beck, Stewart and Wood were the original members of the Jeff Beck Group, the band Beck created in 1967. When Beck died, the superstars took to social media to share their love for the guitarist.

"He took me and Ronnie Wood to the USA in the late 60s in his band the Jeff Beck Group and we haven't looked back since," Stewart, 78, wrote in an Instagram post. "He was one of the few guitarists that when playing live would actually listen to me sing and respond. Jeff, you were the greatest, my man . Thank you for everything. RIP."

Wood wrote on Twitter that he feels like "one of my band of brothers has left this world."

"I'm going to dearly miss him," he wrote. "I'm sending much sympathy to [his wife] Sandra, his family, and all who loved him. I want to thank him for all our early days together in Jeff Beck Group, conquering America."

Among the performers at the tribute show was Depp, 59, who garnered attention with his back-to-back public appearances, going straight from the Cannes Film Festival to the concert.

Depp — who visited Beck at his bedside before his death, a source told PEOPLE — sang and danced on stage alongside Stewart.

This appearance from Depp, whom a source tells PEOPLE "had a really tight friendship" with Beck, is part of his re-emergence a year out of his controversial legal battle with ex Amber Heard.

"He really enjoys working and touring again. He has managed to turn his life around," the source said. "He is prioritizing his health and work. He was living a destructive life and people close to him were concerned. Everyone is excited about how he turned things around. He is much happier too."