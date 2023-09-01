Braves Star Ronald Acuña Jr. Gets Married, Then Makes MLB History Hours Later: 'Incredibly Special Day'

The Atlanta Braves slugger tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend before helping lift his team to a win — and creating an MLB record in the process

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 1, 2023 11:54AM EDT
Ronald Acuna Jr.of the Atlanta Braves poses with fiancee Maria Laborde
Ronald Acuña Jr. and Maria Laborde. Photo:

Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty 

Ronald Acuña Jr. had himself a day to remember on Thursday.

The Atlanta Braves star, 25, got married to his longtime girlfriend Maria in the morning and then later that night he cranked a grand slam to help lift his team 8-7 over the Los Angeles Dodgers, creating an MLB record in the process.

“That’s a pretty wild day,” teammate Michael Harris II joked after the game, according to The Associated Press.

The athlete said he’d been planning the private wedding ceremony for weeks now, as his wife Maria, 23, was facing a visa restriction that would’ve sent her home to Venezuela for three months. 

The couple met four years ago and got engaged in January, according to ESPN. They share two sons together: Ronald Daniel, 2, and Jamall, 11 months. After the wedding earlier in the day, the family cheered on the star from the stands.

“For the rest of my life, I hope you never forget this incredibly special day for us,” he wrote on the back of a ticket stub he gave to his wife, ESPN reported.

Ronald Acuna Jr.of the Atlanta Braves poses with fiancee Maria Laborde and sons
Ronald Acuña Jr., Maria Laborde, and their two sons.

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty

The athlete explained to reporters through a translater after the game that he and Maria planned to get married during the offseason in front of friends and family back in Venezuela.

However, because of her visa rules, she was required to leave the United States at the end of the week without being able to return for three months – a restriction that would’ve kept her away from Acuña and their kids during the Braves’ impending playoff run.

Instead, he asked his business manager Nick Drbal for help. Drbal locked down a venue, found an officiant, and booked tickets for their families to fly out to Los Angeles for the morning ceremony before he had to race over to Dodgers Stadium for the game later that night.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Maria's visa restriction would’ve meant she missed the end of Acuña's historic season. The Braves outfielder was already having a career year and on Thursday he made history, becoming the first Major League Baseball player in history to have hit both 30 home runs and stolen 60 bases.

Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves celebrates his grand slam home run in the dugout with teammates
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Acuña said he and Maria plan to celebrate their honeymoon soon after the World Series ends in November. And at this pace, the Braves look poised to be in the World Series - much thanks to his record-breaking season.

His 30th home run of the year came during the second inning Thursday night when he launched a no-doubt grand slam to left field. “What a day for No. 13!” Braves broadcaster Brandon Gaudin said after the young star ran the bases.

“I feel very happy, I feel very special,” Acuña told reporters afterwards, according to the AP. “I’m very thankful, I feel very privileged.”

Related Articles
Fiona Crawley
UNC Star Fiona Crawley Forgoes US Open Prize Money to Keep NCAA Eligibility: 'It Seems Unreal'
Carl Hagelin
Carl Hagelin Forced to Retire From Hockey Due to Stick to Face: ‘My Eye Injury is Too Severe’
Ken Griffey Jr. takes photos during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at T-Mobile Park
MLB Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. Spotted Working as Photographer at Lionel Messi's MLS Match
Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022
All About Caroline Wozniacki's Husband, Former NBA All-Star David Lee
Son of former Packers Super Bowl champion dies following asthma attack
Son of Former Packers Super Bowl Champion Brady Poppinga Dies Following Severe Asthma Attack
Crystal McCrary and Cole Anthony attend The Gordon Parks Foundation Awards Dinner on May 23, 2023
Cole Anthony Calls His Mom Crystal McCrary ‘Superwoman’ as They Launch App for Athlete Development (Exclusive)
Jihad Ward of New York Giants, Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets
Giants' Jihad Ward 'Pissed Off' Over Aaron Rodgers' Reaction to Play That Led to Player's Injury
Former executive Gil Brandt poses during induction ceremonies at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
Football Hall of Famer Gil Brandt Dead at 91: 'A True Icon and Pioneer of Our Sport'
Coco Gauff of the United States in action against Mirra Andreeva during the second round on Day 3 of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Coco Gauff Reflects on Her Progress After Advancing in US Open: ‘I Should Be Proud of Myself’
The Nebraska Cornhuskers take on The Omaha Mavericks at Memorial Stadium on August 30, 2023 in Lincoln, Nebraska
Nebraska Volleyball Breaks Women's Sport World Attendance Record at Football Stadium
Lindsey Vonn Time 100 Gala 04 26 23 Billie Jean King WTA gala 08 25 23
Lindsey Vonn Praises ‘Icon’ Billie Jean King as ‘an Inspiration’ and the 'Pillar of Equality'
Michael Jordan, Marcus Jordan
NBA Legend Michael Jordan Is 'Terrified' of Snakes, Says His Son Marcus
Simone Biles reacts after competing in the floor exercise on day four of the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at SAP Center on August 27, 2023
Simone Biles Eyes World Championships After 2 Years Off: ‘I Feel a Lot More Confident Now’ (Exclusive)
Patrick Mahomes Throws Wife Brittany Denim and Diamonds Themed Birthday Bash
Patrick Mahomes Throws Wife Brittany a Denim-Filled Birthday Party: ‘Always Making Me Feel Special’
Charles Barkley on Michael Jordan Friendship
Charles Barkley Is Tired of Discussing Michael Jordan Split 'Like We Prince William and Prince Harry'
Venus Williams of the United States talks to the media after losing to Greet Minnen of Belgium in the first round on Day 2 of the US Open
Venus Williams Says It’s ‘Too Soon to Say’ If She’ll Keep Playing Tennis This Fall After US Open Defeat