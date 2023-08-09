Ron DeSantis Suspends Florida’s Only Black Female State Attorney in Radical Move — and Local Sheriff Mocks Her

Democrat Monique Worrell was elected in 2020 with 67% of the vote, but on Tuesday DeSantis announced her suspension for what he claimed was "neglect of duty"

By
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee headshot
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee is a Politics Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for three years. Her work has previously appeared in The Washington Post, Buzzfeed, Eater, and other outlets.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 9, 2023 04:27PM EDT
Ron DeSantis Removes Floridaâs Only Black Female State Attorney in Radical Move â and Local Sheriff Mocks Her
Monique Worrell (left), Ron DeSantis. Photo:

Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty; SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty 

Ron DeSantis suspended another democratically elected Florida state attorney on Tuesday in an extreme move that critics are calling politically motivated.

Monique Worrell was Florida's only Black female state attorney until DeSantis announced her suspension for what he claimed was "neglect of duty."

DeSantis, who is currently running for president in 2024, criticized Worrell for being too lenient on criminals. He has specifically called out her failure to charge a teenager accused of shooting and killing a 9-year-old girl and two others in a gang-related incident in 2022.

Worrell has said that witnesses in the case gave disjointed testimony and could not identify the suspect in a photo lineup, noting that the gunman was wearing a mask at the time of the incident.

In announcing the suspension, DeSantis held a press conference where he was joined by two local sheriffs — neither of which, CNN notes, serves a county that overlaps with Worrell’s jurisdiction.

At the press conference, one of those sheriffs turned the suspension into a meme, mocking Worrell by holding up a photoshopped sign showing her in a burning cartoon room with a "this is fine" thought bubble above her head.

At her own press conference, Worrell suggested she intended to fight the suspension, saying, “I am a duly elected state attorney for the Ninth Judicial Circuit. And nothing done by a weak dictator can change that.”

Critics have slammed the suspension as political, noting that Worrell served the liberal-leaning areas of Orange and Osceola counties and was elected to her role with 67% of the vote. Florida Democratic Party chairwoman Nikki Fried called the suspension "a political hit job."

That Worrell will be replaced by Judge Andrew Bain, who is reportedly a member of the conservative Federalist Society and was not elected by voters to the position, has only added to that criticism.

As Orlando Sentinel reporter Christopher Cann noted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Bain ranked last among Orange County criminal judges in a judicial-qualifications poll by the Central Florida Association of Criminal Defense Attorneys, with respondents describing him as prosecution-biased.

Worrell is the second Democratic state attorney to be suspended under DeSantis, who last year also suspended Tampa’s elected prosecutor, Andrew Warren. 

DeSantis' decision to remove Worrell comes as his 2024 presidential campaign faces numerous challenges, including low poll numbers, reports of wealthy donors pausing their contributions, and an overhaul of campaign staff.

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign event
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a presidential campaign event in South Carolina on July 17, 2023.

AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

DeSantis has maintained his suspension of Worrell is a result of incompetence, claiming in a press release that her "practices and policies have too often allowed violent criminals to escape the full consequences of their criminal conduct, thereby endangering the innocent civilians of Orange and Osceola counties."

“Prosecutors have a duty to faithfully enforce the law," DeSantis said in a press conference Tuesday morning. "One’s political agenda cannot trump this solemn duty."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

DeSantis himself, however, has been accused of being guided by his own political agenda. The governor launched a public fight with Disney after the company openly opposed the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill.

When Disney went public with its criticism of the measure, DeSantis asked state lawmakers to consider ending a deal between the company and Florida that, since 1967, has given it special privileges.

After Disney appeared to outmaneuver the governor by quietly taking back control of the district that same month, DeSantis hosted a press conference in which he joked about building a private prison next to Disney World, suggested opening a competing theme park near the property, and discussed the possibility of raising the company's taxes and imposing harsher restrictions on theme park rides.

Related Articles
Deidra Reese, statewide program manager for the Ohio Unity Coalition, celebrates the defeat of Issue 1 during a watch party Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023
Abortion Rights Prevail in Surprise Ohio Vote, a Stunning Rebuke to Supreme Court: Here's What It Means
Tampa Mayor Reels In $1.1 Million Cocaine Haul While Fishing in Florida Keys
Tampa Mayor Reels In Huge Catch While Fishing in Florida Keys: $1.1 Million Worth of Cocaine
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy discusses FOIA request regarding former President Donald Trump's indictment outside of the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse where Trump is scheduled to be arraigned later in the day on June 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida
Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Calls Juneteenth ‘Useless' After Recently Observing It on Social Media
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Doral Academy Preparatory School in Doral, Fla. Florida filed suit against President Joe Biden's administration Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, claiming his immigration policy is illegal,
Florida May Be Reversing Course on Barring AP Psychology from Its Schools over Inclusion of LGBTQ+ Topics
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to the Christians United For Israel (CUFI) Summit 2023
Florida Students Now Need Parental Permission to Use Nicknames, 'Alternate' Names Under New Ron DeSantis Rule
Rift Between Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump Spills Into Public View
Ron DeSantis Finally Calls Donald Trump’s 2020 Election Conspiracies ‘Unsubstantiated’: ‘Of Course He Lost’
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to the Christians United For Israel (CUFI) Summit 2023
Ron DeSantis’ Biggest Donor Is Pausing Campaign Contributions: 'Extremism Won't Get You Elected'
Justin Trudeau
Justin Trudeau and Son Xavier Twin in Pink to Watch 'Barbie' Movie Together
The Rock Oscars 03 12 23 Themba Gorimbo 05 19 23
UFC Fighter Themba Gorimbo Shares Family's Reaction After Dwayne Johnson Surprised Them with New House
Jalen Kitna
Former University of Florida Quarterback Jalen Kitna Speaks Out After Child Pornography Charges Dropped
Kim Kardashian Shares Behind-The-Scenes Photos of Her 'Miami Nights'.
Kim Kardashian Sports Racy Leather Outfit in Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Recent Miami Trip
High School Classroom
AP Psychology Course 'Effectively Banned' in Florida, College Board Says
President Barack Obama, Tafari Campbell
Barack Obama Remembers Late Chef Tafari Campbell: 'I’ll Miss Him Every Day'
Jimmy Carter, Hugo Wentzal
Jimmy Carter's Grandson Reveals How Family Is Staying Close and 'Expressing Love' amid Hospice Care (Exclusive)
Justin sticks out his tongue at his father; Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau
Justin Trudeau’s Father Pierre Trudeau Also Ended His Marriage While He Was Canada’s Prime Minister
Jeana Burrus, Skeletal remains found 16 years ago identified as Sarasota woman never reported missing
The Remains of a Woman Found Buried in 2007 Were Just ID'd — But She Was Never Reported Missing