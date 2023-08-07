Ron DeSantis Finally Calls Donald Trump’s 2020 Election Conspiracies ‘Unsubstantiated’: ‘Of Course He Lost’

Ron DeSantis now says he agrees that former President Donald Trump "lost" the 2020 election.

“Of course he lost,” DeSantis said of Trump, whom he is currently squaring off against for the 2024 Republican nomination, in an interview with NBC News. “Joe Biden’s the president.”

The remarks came only a few days after DeSantis similarly told reporters in Iowa that "theories" pushed by Trump and his allies after the 2020 election are "unsubstantiated."

While a factual assessment of the winner and loser of a presidential race would not normally make headlines, Trump himself has refused to accept the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, in which he lost both the popular and electoral vote.



Many Republican voters have been swayed by the former president's false claims about "election fraud" — claims that have been struck down repeatedly in court and have since gotten Trump in a considerable amount of legal trouble.

A recent CNN poll shows that some 69% of Republicans and Republican-leaning Independents view Biden's win as illegitimate (up from 63% earlier this year), despite that no proof has been found to back up Trump's repeated claims of voter fraud.

Even conservative audits of the 2020 election found no proof of voter fraud, and both federal and state election officials — plus Trump’s own attorney general, a Republican himself — found no evidence of election fraud.

And yet, many of Trump's Republican rivals for the 2024 presidential nomination have stopped short of saying he lost, even as the former president was recently indicted for his efforts to overturn the election in his favor.

The most recent indictment was the third for Trump since he has left office. The former president was charged with one count each of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

The indictment alleges that Trump, after losing the 2020 presidential election, "was determined to remain in power." The indictment also lists several unnamed co-conspirators, including four attorneys, a Justice Department official, and a political consultant who "helped implement a plan to submit fraudulent slates of presidential electors to obstruct the certification" of votes.

DeSantis offered subtle criticism of Trump's handling of classified documents — which is the subject of an earlier indictment — but also tried to shift the focus, telling NBC News, “If the election is a referendum on Joe Biden’s policies and the failures that we’ve seen and we are presenting a positive vision for the future, we will win the presidency. If, on the other hand, the election is not about Jan. 20, 2025, but Jan. 6, 2021, or what document was left by the toilet at Mar-a-Lago, if it’s a referendum on that, we are going to lose.”

Despite being accused of 78 criminal offenses this year, Trump has been trouncing DeSantis in the polls.

A New York Times/Siena College poll released last week saw Trump leading DeSantis by 37 points, 54% to 17%, among likely Republican primary voters. Those numbers come on the heels of a recent Fox News poll showing DeSantis trailing Trump by 40 points in the Iowa GOP presidential caucus.