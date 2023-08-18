Ron DeSantis’ ‘Sassy’ Press Briefing Moment Gets the Meme Treatment from LGBTQ+ Content Creators

Audio of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis losing his cool in a press briefing has turned into a meme on TikTok.

The Florida governor, 44 — who is currently running in the 2024 presidential campaign — snapped at a reporter from Vice News during a press conference back in April. “Governor, during your time at Guantanamo, did you witness any incidents of torture?” the reporter asked, to which DeSantis replied, “No, no. All that’s BS. Totally BS.”

"We’ve spoken to detainees who say you were present during force-feedings. Is that -,” the reporter added.

“Who said that?” DeSantis interjected. "How would they know me? Ok, think about that. Do you honestly believe that’s credible?"

The press conference moment has since been made into a meme of sorts, with many content creators labeling the clip as “sassy.” On TikTok, members of the LGBTQ+ community and beyond have been creating videos of themselves mouthing DeSantis’ words to the reporter.

“Y’all think Trumps sounds fruity when Ron DeSantis is out here talking like this,” one creator wrote while miming the governor’s audio. “Why all Republicans gotta be so sassy?” another added.

“You can’t tell me this wasn’t a juicy altercation between two queens on Untucked,” a third user wrote over their video, referencing the RuPaul's Drag Race spinoff series where contestants are known to air their grievances with one another, often resulting in explosive arguments.

The light-hearted TikToks come amid a series of attacks on the LGBTQ+ community at the hands of DeSantis, who has often touted his anti-trans, anti-gay and anti-drag policies.

In March 2022, DeSantis signed the "Parental Rights in Education" bill — colloquially known as the "Don't Say Gay" law — which banned talk of sexual orientation and gender identity in public school classrooms up to third grade. In March 2023, his administration expanded the Don't Say Gay law to apply to all classrooms through 12th grade.

Among other pieces of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation promoted by DeSantis are a law that criminalizes doctors providing gender-affirming care to minors, a law that restricts drag performances in the state, and a law that makes it a criminal trespassing offense for people to use a gendered bathroom that doesn't align with their sex at birth.

