Expected DeSantis Megadonors Are Reportedly 'Rethinking' Their Support amid Continued Controversy, Low Polling

Ron DeSantis, who is vying for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election, continues to confront challenges with his campaign, with reports suggesting that some wealthy donors are now "rethinking" their support for the Florida governor.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports that Nelson Peltz, a billionaire businessman and the father of actress Nicola Peltz Beckham, is among the donors having second thoughts.

Peltz, who was expected to be a huge financial asset to the campaign, "thinks that most of DeSantis’s policies are acceptable, but his position on abortion is way too severe," a source told the Financial Times.

Another billionaire megadonor, Ken Griffin, is also reportedly rethinking his support of the campaign and is allegedly troubled by DeSantis' so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill and his ongoing fight with Disney, a cultural and tourism juggernaut that produces a more-than $75.2 billion annual economic impact for Florida. (Peltz, meanwhile, is a Disney shareholder.)

As the Financial Times notes, both Griffin and Peltz are hedge fund managers and among the biggest taxpayers in the state of Florida.

Earlier this year, another top Republican donor, Thomas Peterffy, told the Financial Times he was "reluctant" to finance a DeSantis presidential run, due to the governor's extreme social positions, including "his stance on abortion and book banning."

"I am more reluctant to back him," Peterffy said. "We are waiting to see who among the primary candidates is most likely to be able to win the general, and then put all of our firepower behind them."

The news about the donors comes on the heels of reports of other setbacks, including that numerous DeSantis campaign staffers had been let go amid financial woes and lackluster poll numbers.

Meanwhile, the DeSantis campaign is mired in other controversies, including the fallout from an anti-LGBTQ+ ad made by the campaign itself and a fan video reportedly shared by a campaign staffer featuring what looks to be a Nazi-era symbol known as the "sonnenrad."

The reported struggles are noteworthy considering the optimism about a DeSantis campaign among some Republicans following his November reelection as governor. While candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump suffered losses throughout the country during the midterms, DeSantis himself won in a landslide.

His easy reelection led some to speculate that the Florida lawmaker could prove a major threat to Trump himself, who is also running in 2024 and announced his presidential campaign in November. But so far, his campaign continues to reportedly struggle, with a recent Fox News poll showing DeSantis trailing Trump by 40 points in the Iowa GOP presidential caucus.

