Ron DeSantis' 2024 presidential campaign has lost another wealthy mega-donor, who said the far-right Florida governor will "lose" unless he adopts a more moderate stance.

Speaking to Reuters, hotel entrepreneur Robert Bigelow said, “Extremism isn’t going to get you elected," adding that a lot of potential DeSantis donors are "still on the fence" about supporting him.

“He does need to shift to get to moderates. He’ll lose if he doesn’t," Bigelow said.



As Reuters notes, Bigelow gave $20 million to the pro-DeSantis PAC Never Back Down in March. But for now he's pulling back, telling Reuters he won't continue to fund the campaign “until I see that he’s able to generate more on his own.”

Among DeSantis' “extreme positions” cited by Bigelow was the six-week abortion ban he signed into law in April.

Under the new law, abortions would be allowed only in cases to save a pregnant person's life. Abortions from pregnancies resulting in rape or incest would be allowed until 15 weeks of gestation, but only if the woman has proof of a restraining order or police report, the Associated Press reported.



Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holds up a 15-week abortion ban law after signing it on April 14, 2023. John Raoux/AP/Shutterstock

Bigelow's decision to stop financing DeSantis' campaign comes on the heels of reports revealing that some other billionaire mega-donors have had second thoughts.

On July 24, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported that Nelson Peltz, a billionaire businessman and the father of actress Nicola Peltz Beckham, is among those "rethinking" their support for the Florida governor.

Peltz, who was expected to be a huge financial asset to the campaign, allegedly "thinks that most of DeSantis’s policies are acceptable, but his position on abortion is way too severe," a source told the Financial Times.

Another billionaire mega-donor, Ken Griffin, is also reportedly rethinking his support of the campaign and is allegedly troubled by DeSantis' so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill and his ongoing fight with Disney, a cultural and tourism juggernaut that produces a more-than $75.2 billion annual economic impact for Florida. (Peltz, meanwhile, is a Disney shareholder.)

The DeSantis campaign has been facing other controversies and in recent weeks, reportedly fired numerous campaign staffers amid financial woes and lackluster poll numbers.

A New York Times/Siena College poll released last week shows former President Donald Trump leading DeSantis by 37 points, 54% to 17%, among likely Republican primary voters. And a recent Fox News poll shows DeSantis trailing Trump by 40 points in the Iowa GOP presidential caucus.



The campaign has also had to manage the fallout from an anti-LGBTQ+ ad made by the campaign itself and a fan video reportedly shared by a campaign staffer featuring what looks to be a Nazi-era symbol known as the "sonnenrad."

