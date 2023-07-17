Ron DeSantis Fires Several Staffers as Struggling 2024 Presidential Campaign Faces Cash Crunch: Report

The Florida governor and 2024 presidential hopeful faces backlash from donors as he struggles to gain traction in the Republican primary election currently dominated by Donald Trump

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 17, 2023 03:18PM EDT
Florida Governor and 2024 Republican Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis speaks with voters and residents in border-adjacent communities during a campaign event
Florida Governor and 2024 Republican Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis speaks with voters and residents in border-adjacent communities during a campaign event in Eagle Pass. Photo:

SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is vying for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election, has reportedly fired numerous campaign staffers amid financial woes and lackluster poll numbers.

A source told NBC News that the firings were an effort to cut costs, and that they primarily affected mid-level staffers across multiple departments. Politico reported that fewer than 10 people were cut, while NBC News reported the number as "roughly a dozen" and suggested that more were coming.

Generra Peck, the campaign manager who spearheaded DeSantis’ 2022 gubernatorial reelection bid, is facing backlash among those in the Republican’s inner circle. “She should be,” a DeSantis donor told NBC News, adding, "DeSantis stock isn’t rising. Twenty percent is not what people signed up for."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at a drive-through coronavirus testing site in front of Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis doesn't want the people on the Holland America's Zandaam where four people died and others are sick to be treated in Florida, saying the state doesn't have the capacity to treat outsiders as the coronavirus outbreak spreads Virus Outbreak Florida, Miami Gardens, United States - 30 Mar 2020
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at a drive-through coronavirus testing site in front of Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Gov. Wilfredo Lee/AP/Shutterstock

“They never should have brought so many people on,” a separate Republican source told the outlet. "The burn rate was way too high. People warned the campaign manager, but she wanted to hear none of it.”

The donor noted that DeSantis, 44, changed his campaign staff three times each time he ran for Congress, and that he also had a big staff shakeup in his 2018 gubernatorial race.

“Americans are rallying behind Ron DeSantis and his plan to reverse Joe Biden’s failures and restore sanity to our nation, and his momentum will only continue as voters see more of him in person, especially in Iowa,” said DeSantis spokesperson Andrew Romeo, as reported by Politico. “Defeating Joe Biden and the $72 million behind him will require a nimble and candidate-driven campaign, and we are building a movement to go the distance.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

According to Politico, the governor collected $20 million in the second quarter, but $3 million of that was for the general election. 15% of the money was from small-dollar donors, which he may need to increase to compete with former President Donald Trump, who has a strong small-dollar base. DeSantis’ campaign had about 90 staff and spent more than $1 million on payroll and related costs in the second quarter, per the outlet. 

The campaign’s plan to bounce back was revealed in an internal memo obtained by NBC News on Friday, which stated: “Early state voters are only softly committed to the candidates they select on a ballot question this far out — including many Trump supporters,” adding, “Our focus group participants in the early states even say they do not plan on making up their mind until they meet the candidates or watch them debate.”

“They need to treat it like it’s all that matters right now,” the donor said, regarding DeSantis winning Iowa. “If Trump wins it, it is over. It means he needs to be there a lot. He needs to do all the retail politics he can.”

Related Articles
Fire engine
Ga. Firefighter Couple Set to Wed Seriously Injured After Engine Overturns While Responding to Crash
Carlethia Carlee Nichole Russell Thomar Latrell Simmons
Woman Who Disappeared After Reporting Toddler on Interstate Was 'Fighting for Her Life,' Says Boyfriend
Woman Who Disappeared After Calling 911 to Report a Toddler on an Ala. Interstate Has Been Found
Woman Who Disappeared After Calling 911 to Report a Toddler on an Ala. Interstate Has Been Found Alive
A Father of 4 â Who Was Months Away from His Wedding â Dead After Falling into a Manhole at Work
Father of 4 Dead After Falling into Manhole at Work Just Months Before His Wedding
Tameka Raymond at Lupus LA's Hollywood Bag Ladies Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 17, 2017
Usher's Ex-Wife Tameka Foster Asks Georgia Officials to Drain Lake Where Her Son Died in Jet Ski Accident
A close-up portrait view of a North American beaver, Quebec, Canada
Young Girl Bitten in the Leg by Rabid Beaver While Swimming in Georgia Lake
Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ) speaks at a press conference on the debt limit and the Freedom Caucus's plan for spending reduction at the U.S. Capitol on March 28, 2023
Far-Right Rep. Eli Crane Offensively Calls Black Americans ‘Colored People’ During House Floor Debate
This morning deputies responded to the Forest Glen and Golf Course community after a nearly 7-foot alligator attacked a man who was out for a walk.
Man, 79, Attacked by Alligator While on Early Morning Walk at Florida Country Club: 'I’m Bleeding'
Ivana Trump attends the 2018 Angel Ball hosted by Gabrielle's Angel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on October 22, 2018 and Ivanka Trump follow the casket of Ivana Trump out of St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church during her funeral on July 20, 2022 in New York City
Ivanka Trump Is Spending 'Precious Time' with Her Children on Anniversary of Mother Ivana's Death (Exclusive)
BATON ROUGE, LA - FEBRUARY 24: Danielle Ballard #32 of the LSU Tigers brings the ball upcourt against the Kentucky Wildcats during a game at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on February 24, 2013 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. LSU won the game 77=-72. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Danielle Ballard, Former LSU Basketball Star, Dead at 29 After 'Tragic Accident'
Ivana Trump during Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2006 - Christian Dior - Arrivals & Front Row at Polo de Paris in Paris, France. (Photo by Adrianne Olivera Lacroix/WireImage)
One Year After Fall, Ivana Trump's 'Shocking' Death Continues to Weigh on Loved Ones (Exclusive)
Businesswoman Ivana Trump (L) and Nikki Haskell attend the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute
Ivana Trump's Friend Fought Her About Needing Live-in Help the Day Before She Fell Down Stairs (Exclusive)
Conservancy measures longest Burmese python ever captured
Hunters Capture 19-Foot Python, the Longest Ever Caught in Florida: 'It Was Trying to Wrap Me Up'
Geraldo Rivera, Donald Trump
Geraldo Rivera Vows to Stop Ex-Friend Trump from Becoming President: ‘He Stabbed the Constitution in the Back’
This photo provided by Hillsborough County, Fla., shows a sinkhole that in 2013 fatally swallowed a man sleeping in his own house. The sinkhole has reopened for a third time, this time behind chain-link fencing and doing no harm to people or property.
Florida Sinkhole That Killed Sleeping Man in 2013 Opens for Third Time: 'This Is Mother Nature'
Spencer Herron, Jenifer Faison
Wife Reveals How She Learned that 'Teacher of the Year' Husband Was Preying on Student