Ron DeSantis Defends New Florida Curriculum to Teach Slavery’s ‘Benefit,’ Says ‘Scholars’ Are Behind It

Speaking to reporters, DeSantis defended the standards — and also claimed he "wasn’t involved" in them

By
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee headshot
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee is a Politics Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for three years. Her work has previously appeared in The Washington Post, Buzzfeed, Eater, and other outlets.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 24, 2023 11:55AM EDT
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at a drive-through coronavirus testing site in front of Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis doesn't want the people on the Holland America's Zandaam where four people died and others are sick to be treated in Florida, saying the state doesn't have the capacity to treat outsiders as the coronavirus outbreak spreads Virus Outbreak Florida, Miami Gardens, United States - 30 Mar 2020
Ron DeSantis. Photo: Wilfredo Lee/AP/Shutterstock

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Friday that new education standards around teaching slavery in Florida schools will show that enslaved people were able to "parlay" the skills they were forced to learn.

DeSantis, who was speaking to reporters during an event in Utah, defended a new set of academic standards in his state that will require middle schools to teach that enslaved people "developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit" — a line that has ignited significant controversy among teachers' groups and parents in the state.

“They’re probably going to show that some of the folks that eventually parlayed, you know, being a blacksmith into doing things later in life," DeSantis said, adding that "scholars" put together the standards, which he said were "rooted in whatever is factual."

DeSantis also tried to distance himself from the standards, saying, “I didn’t do it. I wasn’t involved in it.”

But the standards — which were approved by Florida’s Board of Education last week despite pleas from a statewide teachers' union — come in response to the state's 2022 "Stop WOKE Act," a piece of legislation championed by DeSantis himself that stated that race must be taught in "an objective manner" that does not "indoctrinate or persuade students to a particular point of view."

The act pushed far-right lawmakers' rhetoric that teaching Black history makes White people feel ashamed, instructing that no student should be made to feel "guilt" or "responsibility" for actions previously committed by members of the same race.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The event features student activism and leadership training, and a chance to participate in a series of networking events with political leaders.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Joe Raedle/Getty

According to the newly approved education guidelines in Florida, middle school teachers must now teach students about "the various duties and trades performed by slaves (e.g., agricultural work, painting, carpentry, tailoring, domestic service, blacksmithing, transportation)." A benchmark clarification listed in the standards includes the note that teachers should also instruct that enslaved people developed skills, "in some instances... for their personal benefit."

Another guideline directs teachers to instruct high schoolers about “acts of violence perpetrated against and by African Americans” when teaching about the rebuilding of Black communities during Reconstruction. The standards list the 1920 Ocoee Massacre, in which more than 30 African Americans were killed by a White mob while attempting to vote, among the examples of "acts of violence perpetrated against and by African Americans."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

The move is the latest in a long string of attempts by DeSantis, who formally entered the 2024 presidential race in May, to reshape education in his state — either via legislation or through his re-shaping of school boards themselves (DeSantis himself has publicly said that he funneled over $2 million of his own PAC contributions into Florida school board races in 2022).

In January, Florida's Department of Education, which is comprised of DeSantis appointees, rejected a new Advanced Placement course on African American history in January, saying in a letter that the course "lacks educational value and is contrary to Florida law."

"In the future, should College Board be willing to come back to the table with lawful, historically accurate content, FDOE will always be willing to reopen the discussion," reads the letter, which was sent to the College Board from the Florida Department of Education Office of Articulation.

According to TIME, the course covered more than 400 years of African American history and is the College Board's first new offering since 2014.

Related Articles
kamala harris
Kamala Harris Addresses Florida's New Mandate to Teach About Slavery's 'Benefit': 'An Attempt to Gaslight Us'
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media in the Florida Cabinet following his State of the State address during a joint session of the Senate and House of Representative
Ron DeSantis Goes After Bud Light in Latest Culture Wars Attack as He Slips in 2024 Polls
Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis sits with his family before addressing supporters at The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., Sunday, March 5, 2023. DeSantis has quietly begun to expand his political coalition on his terms just as he releases a book, "The Courage to be Free," which comes out Tuesday. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Ron DeSantis Eliminates Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Funding at Florida Public Universities
Heyer Elementary School teacher Melissa Tempel, testifies during a Waukesha School Board hearing regarding her termination Wednesday, July 12. Waukesha School District superintendent James Sebert recommended Tempel be fired for a tweet criticizing the district's decision to ban the Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton song, Rainbowland.
Wisconsin Teacher Fired After Criticizing School District's Ban of Student 'Rainbowland' Performance
Denee Benton Tony Awards
‘The Gilded Age’ Star Denée Benton Calls Ron DeSantis ‘the Grand Wizard’ in Tony Awards Speech
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holds up a 15-week abortion ban law after signing it on April 14, 2022, in Kissimmee, Fla. A synagogue claims in a lawsuit filed, that a new Florida law prohibiting abortion after 15 weeks violates religious freedom rights of Jews in addition to the state constitution's privacy protections
The Most Controversial Bills Ron DeSantis Has Signed into Florida Law So Far This Year
Texas-capitol.jpg
Texas to Become Largest State to Ban Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Efforts at Public Universities
Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida, speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' Administration Blocks AP African American History Course From High Schools
Montana State Capitol protesting anti-LGBTQ+ legislation
Human Rights Campaign Declares First-Ever 'National State of Emergency' for LGBTQ+ Community
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with his wife Casey
All About Ron DeSantis' Wife Casey DeSantis and Their 3 Kids
Amanda Gorman
Amanda Gorman's Inauguration Poem Banned — Along with 3 Race-Related Books — at a Miami-Area School
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters at a campaign rally at the Cheyenne Saloon on November 7, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. DeSantis faces U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) in his re-election bid in tomorrow's general election. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via AP)
Ron DeSantis Moves to Apply Florida's Restrictive 'Don't Say Gay' Law in High School Classrooms
Karine Jean-Pierre
White House Press Secretary Opens Up About Doing Her Job From a 'Vulnerable' Place: 'Have to Put My Armor On'
U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia speaks with DNC Chair Jaime Harrison during his conversation with PEOPLE at the Stonewall Inn on June 26, 2023
Robert Garcia, Congress' First Gay Immigrant, Is Becoming the Queer Role Model He Never Had (Exclusive)
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The event features student activism and leadership training, and a chance to participate in a series of networking events with political leaders.
Fact Check: Did Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Mandate Female Athletes to Divulge Menstrual Cycle Details?
Mike Pence, Tim Scott, and Gretchen Whitmer
Who Is Running for President in 2024? Confirmed and Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates