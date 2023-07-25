Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Involved in Car Crash During Tennessee Campaign Stop

The 2024 presidential candidate was traveling to a Republican-backed event in Chattanooga at the time of the accident. A spokesperson says he is "uninjured"

By People Staff
Published on July 25, 2023 10:21AM EDT
Florida Governor and 2024 Republican Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis speaks with voters and residents in border-adjacent communities during a campaign event
Florida Governor and 2024 Republican Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis speaks with voters and residents in border-adjacent communities during a campaign event on June 26, 2023. Photo:

SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his staff are reportedly "uninjured" after they were involved in a car crash on Tuesday morning.

"This morning, the governor was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee," Bryan Griffin, press secretary for DeSantis' 2024 presidential campaign, said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "He and his team are uninjured. We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail."

DeSantis was expected to attend a GOP fundraiser in Chattanooga on Tuesday organized by local supporters of his presidential bid, which has stumbled recently amid lackluster poll numbers and dwindling campaign finances.

Further controversies over the past week — including Florida's DeSantis-backed Board of Education instructing middle schools to teach that slavery had a "personal benefit" for enslaved people, and one of DeSantis' staffers sharing an unofficial ad that displays a Nazi symbol — have put the presidential hopeful on the defensive.

While DeSantis' campaign did not elaborate on the specifics of Tuesday morning's crash, local news outlet WTVC NewsChannel 9 reports that the incident occurred when traffic slowed and four motorcade vehicles collided with one another.

WTVC's Leslie Dominique reports that a female staffer had minor injuries but continued on to the campaign stop for treatment.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and Chattanooga Police Department were not immediately reached for comment.

