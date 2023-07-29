Romeo Beckham Posts Sweet Tribute for Girlfriend Mia Regan: 'Crazy How Lucky I Am'

The 20-year-old son of David Beckham made his red carpet debut with Regan in 2021 after about two years of dating

By
Published on July 29, 2023 03:57PM EDT
Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan
Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan share a kiss in a sweet Instagram post.

Romeo Beckham is living up to his first name!

On Saturday, the 20-year-old soccer player and son of Victoria and David Beckham shared a romantic and heartfelt Instagram tribute for his longtime girlfriend, Mia Regan.

For the post, Beckham uploaded an image of the couple sharing a kiss while sitting in a field of grass and wearing some swimwear. In the image, the model, 20, sat in the middle of Beckham's legs as he crouched down to plant the kiss.

"Crazy how lucky I am with this person," Beckham captioned the image, adding a smiley face and heart emoji.

Beckham and his model girlfriend previously made their red carpet debut in November 2021 at the 2021 British Fashion Awards, which took place at Royal Albert Hall in London. Beckham wore a black military-style suit to the event, while Regan opted for a black fringed Proenza Schouler dress from luxury fashion rental site My Wardrobe HQ.

The outing came about two years after the duo reportedly began dating in 2019.

Over the years, the couple has continued to share sweet pics and insight into their relationship — from days at the race track and road trips, to outings to Wimbledon and some sweet anniversary celebrations.

On May 3, the pair celebrated their fourth anniversary with another kissing shot posted to Instagram.

"4 years round the world with you xx I love you @mimimoocher 🤍," Beckham captioned the shot.

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan attend the JW Anderson show during London Fashion Week February 2023 on February 19, 2023 in London, England
Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan attend London Fashion Week in February 2023.

Chris Ratcliffe/BFC/Getty 

Romeo's older brother, 24-year-old Brooklyn Beckham, is also in a longterm relationship of his own, and celebrated the three-year anniversary of his engagement to Nicola Peltz in June. The pair got married in 2022.

“3 years ago I asked my best friend to marry me,” he wrote on Instagram of his proposal. “It has been the most amazing 3 years, and you are my everything.”  

“I can’t wait to stay young together and continue to grow together,” he continued. “I wouldn’t be where I am today without you.” 

Brooklyn also hinted at what the future may hold for the couple. “You make me a better person and man every single day, and I can’t wait to start a family with you at some point x happy 3 year anniversary, Nicola Peltz Beckham ❤️,” he concluded his post.

