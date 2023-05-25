'Romeo and Juliet' Sexual Exploitation Lawsuit Over Nude Scene Involving Minors Dismissed by Judge

Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting, who starred in 1968's 'Romeo and Juliet,' sued Paramount in December over a nude scene filmed when they were under 18

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on May 25, 2023 06:22 PM
Leonard Whiting and Olivia Hussey
Leonard Whiting and Olivia Hussey in Romeo and Juliet (1968). Photo: Bettmann/Getty

A lawsuit brought against Paramount Pictures over a nude scene involving minors in the 1968 film Romeo and Juliet is being dismissed by a judge.

Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting, the actors who played the titular roles when they were under 18 in Franco Zeffirelli's film, filed a lawsuit in California's Santa Monica Superior Court on Dec. 30. They accused the production company of sexual harassment, fraud, sexual abuse and intentional infliction of emotional distress, according to the complaint.

The complaint alleged that late director told Hussey and Whiting (now both 72) the film would not include nudity and used flesh-colored clothing for the scene in question, until he allegedly suggested the movie "would fail" unless the stars performed the scene nude while wearing body makeup on the last day of filming. Hussey and Whiting alleged the director lied and they were ultimately filmed nude without their knowledge.

Their lawsuit relied on a recent California law that temporarily suspended the statute of limitations regarding claims of child sexual abuse that had a Dec. 31, 2022, deadline.

On Thursday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Alison Mackenzie indicated that she would dismiss the lawsuit, Variety and The Hollywood Reporter report, saying the film's content didn't rise to the level of child pornography and noted that the plaintiffs didn't follow all the steps to comply with the California law.

ROMEO AND JULIET, Olivia Hussey, Leonard Whiting, 1968.
Everett

The judge wrote, per Variety: "Plaintiffs have not put forth any authority showing the film here can be deemed to be sufficiently sexually suggestive as a matter of law to be held to be conclusively illegal. Plaintiffs' argument on the subject is limited to cherry-picked language from federal and state statutes without offering any authority regarding the interpretation or application of those statutory provisions to purported works of artistic merit, such as the award-winning film at issue here."

The actors' attorney Solomon Gresen "strongly denounced" the judge's decision, according to a press release, and said they plan to move forward with a federal lawsuit over a 2023 re-release of Romeo and Juliet.

"We firmly believe that the exploitation and sexualization of minors in the film industry must be confronted and legally addressed to protect vulnerable individuals from harm and ensure the enforcement of existing laws," said Gresen.

Paramount did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The December filing said the actors were seeking compensation "believed to be in excess of $500 million" to match the amount of money the film has earned since 1968.

The lawsuit stated that Hussey and Whiting suffered "physical and emotional pain, along with extreme and severe mental anguish and emotional distress" in the decades since the movie's release, as well as "a lifetime of loss of earnings and other employment benefits and job opportunities."

Director Zeffirelli's son Pippo slammed the lawsuit in a January statement to THR, saying, "It is embarrassing to hear that today, 55 years after filming, two elderly actors who owe their notoriety essentially to this film wake up to declare that they have suffered an abuse that has caused them years of anxiety and emotional discomfort."

Romeo and Juliet was nominated for four Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director, winning two categories: Cinematography and Costume Design. Hussey and Whiting both won Golden Globes for new star of the year for the movie.

Related Articles
Tom Hanks received an Honorary Degree from Harvard
Tom Hanks Receives Honorary Degree from Harvard 'Without Having Done a Lick of Work'
Sofia Coppola and Keanu Reeves arrive at The House of Suntory 100 Year Anniversary Global Even
Keanu Reeves on Working with Ex Sofia Coppola on New Collab: 'A Special Opportunity' (Exclusive)
Robert De Niro and Kim Cattrall Blew Real Smoke Rings for 'About My Father' Scene: 'Unheard-of Talents'
Robert De Niro, Kim Cattrall Blew Real Smoke Rings in 'About My Father': 'Unheard-of Talents' (Exclusive)
mark hamill
Mark Hamill Jokes About Why He Likes Date Nights at Home: 'I'm an Elderly Recluse' (Exclusive)
BOOKSMART, from left: Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, director Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde Marks 4 Years Since 'Booksmart' with Throwback Photos: 'All the Love'
BARBIE (2023)
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Explore Life Beyond Barbie Land in Hilarious New Trailer
Actress Samantha Weinstein Dead at 28 from Ovarian Cancer
'Carrie' Actress Samantha Weinstein Dead at 28 from Cancer: 'She Is Off on Her Next Adventure'
Rose Byrne from the movie "Seriously Red". Shutterstock Portrait Studio in the ImmersiVerse ATX Lounge, Day 4, Austin, Texas, USA - 14 Mar 2022
Rose Byrne Would 'of Course' Make a 'Bridesmaids' Sequel 'If All the Girls Were In' (Exclusive)
Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill
Mark Hamill Admits He and Carrie Fisher Had 'Tumultuous Relationship' but a 'Connection That Is Special'
Netflix Whos Watching
Netflix Password Sharing Ban: Everything to Know
Elliot Page
Elliot Page Releases First Chapter of 'Pageboy' Memoir: 'Grateful to Be Here - and Alive' (Exclusive)
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas attend the launch of the new Aston Martin DB12 at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes on May 24, 2023 in Cannes, France
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Have Elegant Date Night in Cannes
Tina Turner, the color purple
Tina Turner Turned Down a Role in 'The Color Purple' Due to Past with Ike Turner: I 'Lived' It 'Already'
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 10: Eva Longoria attends "Raising the Bar: Public-Private Partnerships, Unlocking Career Success" during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Nicola Gell/Getty Images for SXSW)
Eva Longoria Says a 'White Male Can Direct a $200 Million Film, Fail and Get Another One' — I Can't
Jude Law
Jude Law Says He Wore Perfume to Smell Like ‘Blood and Fecal Matter’ for Henry VIII Role
Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward items up for auction
Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward's Personal Possessions from Their 50-Year Marriage Up for Auction