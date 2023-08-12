'Rolling Thunder' Actress Linda Haynes Dead at 75

Linda Haynes, an actress who appeared in several films including Rolling Thunder, Human Experiments and Brubaker, died July 17 in South Carolina. She was 75.

Haynes' son, Greg Sylvander, shared the news of her death in a Facebook post Friday. "It is with great sadness that I report that my mother, Linda Haynes Sylvander, has passed away, peacefully at home," he wrote. "My mom moved up to South Carolina to live with us over three years ago, and it was some of our very best times together."

Sylvander continued, "As an only child, I have dreaded these times my entire life. I find peace in knowing that my mother was at peace and had the most beautiful life these final years together with her grandchildren, Courtney Sylvander and I. We are going to miss my mom immensely."

A cause of death was not disclosed.

Haynes' most acclaimed Hollywood role was starring in John Flynn’s psychological thriller Rolling Thunder alongside Tommy Lee Jones, William Devane and James Best. The film follows former Vietnam prisoner of war Charles Rane as he embarks on a plot for vengeance after experiencing a violent home invasion. Haynes portrayed Linda Forchet, a woman who gets pulled into Rane's increasingly volatile crusade.

According to Haynes' obituary, director Quentin Tarantino once raved about Haynes' performance in the film. "Linda Forchet is my favorite female character in a Paul Schrader movie. She has that look that Ava Gardner got — you know, blousy — but it took Ava years to do it, and Linda Haynes just did it naturally. And I mean that in a good way."

Born in Miami in 1947, Haynes got her start in showbiz in the early 1970s, guest starring on TV shows including This Is the Life and My Three Sons. She then appeared in Jack Hill's 1973 Blaxploitation movie Coffy, followed by Robert Mulligan’s 1974 drama The Nickel Ride and 1975's The Drowning Pool, which starred Paul Newman.

She stepped into the horror genre with the 1979 film Human Experiments, portraying a woman wrongly convicted of murder who is forced to undergo shock therapy treatments while in prison. Her final acting role was in 1980's Brubaker alongside Morgan Freeman and Robert Redford.

She later left the entertainment industry to work as a legal secretary, while also pursuing her passion for art, enjoying in particular, creating ocean and nature paintings.

Haynes is survived by her son, her daughter-in-law Courtney and two grandchildren.

