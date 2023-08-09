Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger and Keith Richards Honored with 'Glimmer Twins' Statues in Dartford Hometown

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards will always be remembered in their hometown of Dartford, Kent.

On Wednesday, statues of the Rolling Stones rockers were unveiled in their hometown where they first met at the train station in 1961.

The bronze statues — which were commissioned by Dartford Borough Council — capture their essence as Richards, 79, rocks out on a guitar and Jagger, 80, is mid-dance move with a microphone in hand.

The statues, which have been named The Glimmer Twins, were created by Amy Goodman, who is a fan of the band. (Jagger and Richards adopted the pseudonym in the mid '70s.)

According to The Guardian, Goodman decided to depict the rockers as they were in the '80s: “I could have gone for any time between their late teenage years to their late 70s,” she told the outlet.

Richards' daughter Angela and granddaughter Ava were present at the unveiling at One Bell Corner in the town center, per the outlet.

Dartford Borough Council leader Jeremy Kite told BBC: "We want young creative people of today to get a little bit of the Mick and Keith spirit and pursue their dreams."

The statues. Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty

"It needn't be music, and they won't be as famous as the Rolling Stones, but if they go and do their thing in medicine, the arts, the environment, that would be fantastic," he added. "I want people to look at this and say, 'We're from Dartford, we can do that too.'"

In addition to the statues, several streets in Dartford have been named after Rolling Stone songs in the past, including Little Red Walk, Angie Mews and Ruby Tuesday Drive.

Last month, Jagger celebrated his 80th birthday with a bash at his West London home followed by an afterparty at nightclub Embargo Republica. Richards wished him a happy birthday with a sweet tribute video on social media.

"Hey Mick," he said in the video, which he posted to X (formerly known as Twitter). "Long may we keep saying this to each other. Happy birthday Mick, have another good one. Give me a call and let me know what it's like."



Richards also shared a second birthday message in the post itself: "Happy Birthday, Mick. Long may we keep saying this to each other, Happy 80th! Love, Keith @MickJagger," he wrote.

Earlier this year, Variety reported that Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr — the last living members of The Beatles — reportedly came together to record music for the Stones' upcoming abum.

