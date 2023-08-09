Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger and Keith Richards Honored with 'Glimmer Twins' Statues in Dartford Hometown

Mick Jagger celebrated his 80th birthday earlier this month

By
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila is an editorial assistant at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2021. Her work previously appeared on The Poly Post
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 9, 2023 10:05PM EDT
Mick Jagger and Keith Richards arrive for the private view of 'The Rolling Stones: Exhibitionism' Saatchi Gallery
Mick Jagger and Keith Richards in London in April 2016. Photo:

Brian Rasic/Getty 

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards will always be remembered in their hometown of Dartford, Kent.

On Wednesday, statues of the Rolling Stones rockers were unveiled in their hometown where they first met at the train station in 1961.

The bronze statues — which were commissioned by Dartford Borough Council — capture their essence as Richards, 79, rocks out on a guitar and Jagger, 80, is mid-dance move with a microphone in hand.

The statues, which have been named The Glimmer Twins, were created by Amy Goodman, who is a fan of the band. (Jagger and Richards adopted the pseudonym in the mid '70s.)

According to The Guardian, Goodman decided to depict the rockers as they were in the '80s:  “I could have gone for any time between their late teenage years to their late 70s,” she told the outlet.

Richards' daughter Angela and granddaughter Ava were present at the unveiling at One Bell Corner in the town center, per the outlet.

Dartford Borough Council leader Jeremy Kite told BBC: "We want young creative people of today to get a little bit of the Mick and Keith spirit and pursue their dreams."

A general view of "The Glimmer Twins", a statue of Rolling Stones Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards created by sculptor Amy Goodman, during its unveiling at One Bell Corner in Dartford, Essex.
The statues.

Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty

"It needn't be music, and they won't be as famous as the Rolling Stones, but if they go and do their thing in medicine, the arts, the environment, that would be fantastic," he added. "I want people to look at this and say, 'We're from Dartford, we can do that too.'"

In addition to the statues, several streets in Dartford have been named after Rolling Stone songs in the past, including Little Red Walk, Angie Mews and Ruby Tuesday Drive.

Last month, Jagger celebrated his 80th birthday with a bash at his West London home followed by an afterparty at nightclub Embargo Republica. Richards wished him a happy birthday with a sweet tribute video on social media.

"Hey Mick," he said in the video, which he posted to X (formerly known as Twitter). "Long may we keep saying this to each other. Happy birthday Mick, have another good one. Give me a call and let me know what it's like."

Richards also shared a second birthday message in the post itself: "Happy Birthday, Mick. Long may we keep saying this to each other, Happy 80th! Love, Keith @MickJagger," he wrote.

Earlier this year, Variety reported that Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr — the last living members of The Beatles — reportedly came together to record music for the Stones' upcoming abum.

Related Articles
Grupo Frontera Talks Bad Bunny Collab, El Comienzo and Reveals Why Payo Initially Ignored the Invite to Join the Band
Grupo Frontera's Payo Initially Ignored Juan's Message to Join the Band — So They Texted His Dad (Exclusive)
BeyoncÃ©Â Security Guard Goes Viral After Fans Spot Handsome Smile During 'Mute'
Beyoncé's Security Guard Goes Viral After Fans Spot His 'Impressed' Smile During Her 'Energy' Performance
Selena Gomez Attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert With Sister Gracie
Selena Gomez Attends BFF Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert with Sister Gracie
Whitney Houston at Madison Square Garden in her first concert appearance here since the fall of 1985
Whitney Houston Recalled Conversations with Aretha Franklin, Early Modeling Days in 1985: From the Archives
Carly Rae Jepsen performs at the Osheaga Music and Arts Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau
Carly Rae Jepsen Tells Crowd 'No One's Getting Electrocuted Tonight' After NYC Show Canceled Due to Lightning
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 27: Riley Keough and Lisa Marie Presley attend "Commando: The Autobiography of Johnny Ramone" launch party hosted by Linda Ramone on April 27, 2012 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/WireImage)
Riley Keough Remembers Last Time She Saw Mom Lisa Marie Presley and 'How Beautiful She Looked'
Singer Elvis Presley and his bride Priscilla Ann Beaulieu, pose for photograph following their wedding at the Aladdin Hotel.
Priscilla Presley Allowed to Be Buried Close to Elvis Presley as Riley Keough Officially Named Sole Trustee
Sinead O'Connor / Bono split image
Sinead O'Connor Laid to Rest in Ireland as Mourners Line Streets to Pay Their Respects
Suga of boy group BTS is seen at 'The Devil's Deal' VIP Premiere at coex megabox on February 28, 2023
BTS' Suga Prepares to Begin Mandatory Military Service in South Korea
Joe Lycett Harry Styles portrait hockney
Comedian Shares Joke Portrait of Harry Styles and Says Singer Reached Out to Buy It 'Immediately'
Drake, Kanye West
Drake Shades Audience Member for Wearing Yeezys During Tour Stop
Tomorrow X Together photographed at 2023 Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, Illinois on August 5, 2023.
Lollapalooza 2023: All the Best Portraits and Performances from Chicago's Annual Festival (Exclusive)
Will.i.am
Will.i.am Says He Has 'No Shame' in Being 'Ultra Feminine': 'I Think It's a Superpower'
Ashanti and Nelly attend 3rd Annual Birthday Ball for Quality Control CEO Pierre "P" Thomas at The Fox Theatre
Ashanti and Nelly Cozy Up to Each Other as They Sing Romantic Usher Lyrics in Cute Instagram Story Video
Offset says Jamie Lee Curtis is a âreal oneâ after music video cameo
Offset Says 'Jamie Lee Curtis Is a Real One' for Starring in 'Jealousy' Video with Him and Cardi B
Chad Kroeger (L) and Daniel Adair of Nickelback perform during the band's Get Rollin' tour at Toyota Amphitheatre on July 08, 2023 in Wheatland, California
Nickelback's Chad Kroeger Pauses Show and Says His Throat Feels 'Absolutely Destroyed': 'I Can't Do This'