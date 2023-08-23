Rolling Stones Appear to Tease New Music with Newspaper Advert for ‘Hackney Diamonds’

The Rolling Stones appear to be releasing new music!

The band, which is currently made up of Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood, Bill Wyman and Keith Richards, seemed to tease news of their 31st album on Monday — by posting an advert for a glass company in London newspaper, the Hackney Gazette.

A photograph of the advert was posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) by Clash magazine founder Simon Harper on Monday, and read:

“Hackney Diamonds. Specialists in Glass Repair. Our friendly team promises you satisfaction. When you say gimme shelter we’ll fix your shattered windows.”

The red-colored advertisement also revealed that a store for the glass company will be opening in September 2023 on Mare Street, which is a street in London's Hackney. In addition, the advert showcased a phone number for customers who want a quote.

"Anyone see this? An ad ran in Hackney Gazette for a company called Hackney Diamonds teasing Rolling Stones song titles. Their est. date is 1962, same year Stones formed. Website seems to be run by Universal Music, the Stones’ label. A clue their long-awaited new LP is on its way?" Harper wrote alongside the image.



As Harper noted, the newspaper advert included the detailed that the glass company was established in 1962, which is the same year The Rolling Stones were formed.

Another hint included that the dot on the "i" in the word Diamonds’ is the band’s famous tongue logo, while the site, hackneydiamonds.com, detailed in the advert, is run by Universal Music, who is the band's record label.

Representatives for The Rolling Stones did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Music from the band’s late drummer, Charlie Watts, is expected to feature in the upcoming album, according to a report from The Times.

Watts — who played with the band since 1963 — died in August 2021 at the age of 80 following an undisclosed illness.

"Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation," Watts’ publicist told PEOPLE at the time. "We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time."

Hackney Diamonds advert. Hackney Gazette

On the one-year anniversary of Watts’ death, Jagger posted a tribute video honoring his late bandmate.

"I miss Charlie because he had a great sense of humor,” Jagger said in the voiceover of the video. “Outside of the band, you know, we used to hang out quite a lot and have interesting times. We loved sports. We'd go to football, we'd go to cricket games, and we had other interests apart from just music."

"But, of course, I really miss Charlie so much,” he added.