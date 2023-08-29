Róisín Murphy Shares Statement After Transphobic Facebook Comment: 'I Will Now Bow Out of This Conversation'

Róisín Murphy has issued a lengthy statement after receiving backlash for a comment she made about the use of puberty blockers by "little mixed-up kids" on her personal Facebook account.

The Irish singer — who has previously acknowledged she's been regarded as a "gay icon" — said she had stepped "out of line" in a statement she posted to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday.

“The morning I made these comments I was scrolling and I brought up a specific issue that was only broadly related to the original post,” Murphy, 50, wrote. “It was something that had been on my mind. I knew my friends were informed about the topic. I should’ve known too that I was stepping out of line.”

"I have been thrown into a very public discourse in an arena I'm uncomfortable in and deeply unsuitable for. I cannot apologise enough for being the reason for this eruption of damaging and potentially dangerous social-media fire and brimstone. To witness the ramifications of my actions and the divisions it has caused is heartbreaking," she explained.

She continued, “I’ve spent my whole life celebrating diversity and different views, but I never patronise or cynically aim my music directly at the pockets of any demographic. The music I make is the core of everything I do and it’s ever-evolving, freewheeling and unpredictable. For those of you that are leaving me, or have already left, I understand, I really do, but please know I have loved every one of you. I have always been so proud of my audience and understood the privilege of performing for you, all through the years."

Murphy offered a more general apology to her fans — of which many are from the LGBTQ+ community — saying they "must have felt a huge shock."

“I am so sorry my comments have been directly hurtful to many of you. You must have felt a huge shock, blindsided by this so abruptly. I understand fixed views are not helpful but I really hope people can understand my concern was out of love for all of us," she said.

The "You Knew" musician concluded the statement by attempting to remove herself from the conversation.

Róisín Murphy. Patricia J. Garcinuno/Getty

"I will now bow out of this conversation within the public domain. I’m not in the slightest bit interested in turning it into ANY kind of ‘campaign’, because campaigning is not what I do. Though I completely understand that for others activism is their true calling, and is necessary and legitimate in a democracy," she declared.

Murphy concluded her statement by focusing on her music: "My true calling is music and music will never exclude any of us, I believe it will always be one of the greatest tools we can use to create a culture of tolerance. Thank you for taking the trouble to read this. I’m Gone Fishing. Sincerely, Róisín ❤️."



According to a fan-posted screengrab, Murphy's original comment said, “Please don’t call me a terf, please don’t keep using that word against women. I get you! But puberty blockers ARE F---ED, absolutely desolate, big Pharma laughing all the way to the bank. Little mixed up kids are vulnerable and need to be protected, that’s just true.”

Murphy's comments come at at time when the LGBTQ+ community is under attack. According to GLAAD, "research shows that access to puberty blockers during adolescence is associated with a significant decrease in suicidal ideation." In 2023, more than 494 anti-LGBTQ bills in the U.S. have been passed, per the ACLU.



If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

