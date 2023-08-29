Róisín Murphy Shares Statement After Transphobic Facebook Comment: 'I Will Now Bow Out of This Conversation'

A screenshot recently appeared on social media where the singer criticized the use of puberty blockers by "little mixed-up kids"

By
Ilana Kaplan
IK bio
Ilana Kaplan
Ilana Kaplan is a Senior Digital Writer/Editor at PEOPLE. They have been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Their work has previously appeared in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, Vogue and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 29, 2023 03:45PM EDT
Roisin Murphy performs at Castello Sforzesco on July 16, 2023 in Milan, Italy
Roisin Murphy performs in July 2023 in Milan, Italy. Photo:

 Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty 

Róisín Murphy has issued a lengthy statement after receiving backlash for a comment she made about the use of puberty blockers by "little mixed-up kids" on her personal Facebook account.

The Irish singer — who has previously acknowledged she's been regarded as a "gay icon" — said she had stepped "out of line" in a statement she posted to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday.

“The morning I made these comments I was scrolling and I brought up a specific issue that was only broadly related to the original post,” Murphy, 50, wrote. “It was something that had been on my mind. I knew my friends were informed about the topic. I should’ve known too that I was stepping out of line.”

"I have been thrown into a very public discourse in an arena I'm uncomfortable in and deeply unsuitable for. I cannot apologise enough for being the reason for this eruption of damaging and potentially dangerous social-media fire and brimstone. To witness the ramifications of my actions and the divisions it has caused is heartbreaking," she explained.

She continued, “I’ve spent my whole life celebrating diversity and different views, but I never patronise or cynically aim my music directly at the pockets of any demographic. The music I make is the core of everything I do and it’s ever-evolving, freewheeling and unpredictable. For those of you that are leaving me, or have already left, I understand, I really do, but please know I have loved every one of you. I have always been so proud of my audience and understood the privilege of performing for you, all through the years."

Murphy offered a more general apology to her fans — of which many are from the LGBTQ+ community — saying they "must have felt a huge shock."

“I am so sorry my comments have been directly hurtful to many of you. You must have felt a huge shock, blindsided by this so abruptly. I understand fixed views are not helpful but I really hope people can understand my concern was out of love for all of us," she said.

The "You Knew" musician concluded the statement by attempting to remove herself from the conversation.

Roisin Murphy attends the "ICON" Awards 2022 at Hotel Madrid Edition on November 24, 2022
Róisín Murphy.

Patricia J. Garcinuno/Getty 

"I will now bow out of this conversation within the public domain. I’m not in the slightest bit interested in turning it into ANY kind of ‘campaign’, because campaigning is not what I do. Though I completely understand that for others activism is their true calling, and is necessary and legitimate in a democracy," she declared.

Murphy concluded her statement by focusing on her music: "My true calling is music and music will never exclude any of us, I believe it will always be one of the greatest tools we can use to create a culture of tolerance. Thank you for taking the trouble to read this. I’m Gone Fishing. Sincerely, Róisín ❤️."

According to a fan-posted screengrab, Murphy's original comment said, “Please don’t call me a terf, please don’t keep using that word against women. I get you! But puberty blockers ARE F---ED, absolutely desolate, big Pharma laughing all the way to the bank. Little mixed up kids are vulnerable and need to be protected, that’s just true.”

Murphy's comments come at at time when the LGBTQ+ community is under attack. According to GLAAD, "research shows that access to puberty blockers during adolescence is associated with a significant decrease in suicidal ideation." In 2023, more than 494 anti-LGBTQ bills in the U.S. have been passed, per the ACLU.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

Related Articles
Josh Seiter
Former 'Bachelorette' Contestant Josh Seiter Declares He Is Not Dead (Update)
Von Viddy dead
TikToker VonViddy Dead at 32: 'All We Can Hope Now Is That He’s at Peace,' Says Sister
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 26: Country music songwriter/vocalist Kyle Jacobs (L) and country musician/TV personality Kellie Pickler visit SiriusXM Studio on October 26, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)
Kellie Pickler Breaks Silence, Thanks Fans After Husband Kyle Jacobs' Death: 'Darkest Time in My Life' (Exclusive)
Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra Joins OnlyFans with Wife Catelynn's Help, Promises Nothing 'Sexual': 'We Got Kids'
Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra Opens Up About His Turbulent Teens Through 'Therapeutic' New Music
Jeezy Opens Up About Overcoming Grief and Dealing with Trauma in New Book
Jeezy Reflects on the Time He Had Suicidal Thoughts — and Why He Decided Not to 'Jump' (Exclusive)
Coco Lee 12 05 20
CoCo Lee Laid to Rest in Hong Kong Weeks After She Died by Suicide at Age 48
Amanda Abbington from the serie "Safe" attends the Closing Ceremony and "Safe" screening during the 1st Cannes International Series Festival at Palais des Festivals on April 11, 2018 in Cannes, France
'Sherlock' Actress Amanda Abbington Deletes Twitter amid Transphobia Accusations: 'I'm Not a Hateful Person'
Coco Lee attends Armani Si Passione Perfume event on November 6, 2018 in Shanghai, China
Singer and Voice of 'Mulan' CoCo Lee Dead by Suicide at Age 48, Siblings Confirm
Elvis Presley (1935-1977), American rock 'n' roll legend.
Elvis Presley's Stepbrother Is 'Sorry' for Alleging Singer Died by Suicide: 'No Excuse for My Comments'
Watch the Deeply Personal Music Video for Alex Warren's 'Change Your Mind'
Alex Warren Gets Vulnerable About His Brother's Suicide Attempts in His New Music Video (Exclusive)
Ginger Zee
Ginger Zee Recalls 'Scary' Inpatient Treatment for Depression: 'I Really Needed Help'
Ming-Na Wen, Coco Lee
Ming-Na Wen Mourns Fellow 'Mulan' Voice Actress CoCo Lee: 'Horrible Loss for Our Mulan Family'
Coco Lee, who has sold millions of albums in Asia, and is now poised to blitz the USA 2000
CoCo Lee Wrote About 'Incredibly Difficult Year' in Final IG Post Before Death by Suicide: 'Choose Happy'
Coco Lee, Michelle Yeoh
Michelle Yeoh Says She's 'Deeply Saddened' After Death of CoCo Lee: 'We Lost a Bright Star'
Toni Cornell
Toni Cornell Pays Tribute to Late Dad Chris Cornell on 6th Anniversary of His Death: 'Miss You'
Elyce Arons, Rachel Brosnahan Remember Kate Spade 5 Years After Her Death: âSheâs Still Hereâ
Elyce Arons, Rachel Brosnahan Remember Kate Spade 5 Years After Her Death: ‘She’s Still Here’