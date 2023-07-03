Roger Federer Joins Coldplay on Stage: 'Adventure of a Lifetime'

Roger Federer played the shaker during the song "Don't Panic" — and even had a short solo!

By Jill Lupupa
Published on July 3, 2023 08:53AM EDT
Roger Federer attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"; Chris Martin speaks onstage at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Photo:

Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Roger Federer is enjoying his retirement by living it up with Coldplay on stage!

The former tennis champion, 41, and his wife Mirka Federer, 45, got special VIP treatment with the British band on Saturday.

“Adventure of a Lifetime”, the 20-time Grand Slam winner captioned on his Instagram post, referencing the famous Coldplay song. The post showed Federer and his wife huddled with the band before their weekend performance in Zurich, in the Swiss player's home country.

Federer took the stage at Stadion Letzigrund with lead singer Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman and drummer Will Champion.

In a fan video posted to Twitter, Chris Martin introduced Federer as "thee original band member” before the group sang "Don't Panic," from their 2000 debut studio album Parachutes. Federer was spotlighted for a “shaker solo” in the middle of the song, where Federer shook the instrument into the microphone. 

And when the band played "Adventure of a Lifetime," it was Federer who released inflated balloons.

Roger Federer Joins Coldplay on Stage

Roger Federer Instagram

Federer has been living the good life since his retirement from professional tennis in September 2022.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Just last month, the tennis pro joined Kate Middleton to train with Wimbledon ball boys and girls in England.

The Princess of Wales, also 41, challenged Federer on the court in a behind-the-scenes Wimbledon video posted to YouTube on Jun. 24.

“Shall we play some tennis?" he asks her, to which she responds, “Yes, please.”

Related Articles
Ryan Mallett's Girlfriend Madison Carter Shares Moving Message
Ryan Mallett's Girlfriend Madison Carter Shares Moving Tribute: 'Sorry I Couldn't Save You'
A general view of the Chicago Street Course
NASCAR Pit Crew Provides Aid After Spotting a Fender Bender in Chicago
Hassan Haskins
Tennessee Titans' Hassan Haskins Arrested, Charged with Strangling Girlfriend
Millenium Park, Chicago on June 30, 2023
Contractor Dies While Setting Up for NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend
Darren "Droz" Drozdov remembrance post on WWE Instagram
Darren Drozdov, Former WWE Wrestler Who Was Paralyzed in 1999 Ring Accident, Dead at 54
Coach Dawn Staley on Inspiring Next Generarion of Female Athletes
Coach Dawn Staley Wants to End 'Inequities' in Sports and Healthcare: 'We're Shaping Lives' (Exclusive)
Brittany Mahomes and Jackson Mahomes
Brittany and Jackson Mahomes Support Patrick at 'The Match' Golf Tournament: 'Family Fun'
Colin Kaepernick waits to walk onto the field for the coin toss prior to the Michigan spring football game at Michigan Stadium on April 2, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Kaepernick was honorary captain for the game.
Colin Kaepernick Says He Wants to Return to the NFL: 'I Still Train for It Every Day'
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. (34) stands on the sideline during an NFL football game
Isaiah Rodgers Sr. and 3 Other NFL Players Suspended for Gambling: 'I've Let People Down'
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett
Ryan Mallett Treated High School Football Player He Coached as His 'Son' Before Both of Their Deaths
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger is Engaged to Model Chase Carter: âSo Excitedâ
Cubs' Cody Bellinger is Engaged to Model Chase Carter — See The Ring!
Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Tom Brady 'Still Wants to Maintain' His NFL Diet: 'What I Put in My Body Is Very Important' (Exclusive)
Jason Kelce Chugs Beer at Autism Benefit
Philadelphia Eagles Star Jason Kelce Downs Beer for a Good Cause — See the Video!
Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs poses for a picture at a welcome reception for Capital One's The Match VII at Wynn Golf Club on June 28, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Travis Kelce Says Around 80% of NFL Players Smoke Marijuana: 'A Lot of Guys Stop a Week Before' Season
Ausar and Amen Thompson
Twins Amen and Ausar Thompson Made NBA History Together – Now They'll Adjust to Living Apart (Exclusive)
Cedric Killings of the Houston Texans poses for his 2007 NFL headshot
Former NFL Player Cedric Killings Dead at 45 After Pancreatic Cancer: 'Can't Believe This Is Real'