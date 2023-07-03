Roger Federer Joins Coldplay on Stage: 'Adventure of a Lifetime'

Roger Federer is enjoying his retirement by living it up with Coldplay on stage!

The former tennis champion, 41, and his wife Mirka Federer, 45, got special VIP treatment with the British band on Saturday.

“Adventure of a Lifetime”, the 20-time Grand Slam winner captioned on his Instagram post, referencing the famous Coldplay song. The post showed Federer and his wife huddled with the band before their weekend performance in Zurich, in the Swiss player's home country.



Federer took the stage at Stadion Letzigrund with lead singer Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman and drummer Will Champion.

In a fan video posted to Twitter, Chris Martin introduced Federer as "thee original band member” before the group sang "Don't Panic," from their 2000 debut studio album Parachutes. Federer was spotlighted for a “shaker solo” in the middle of the song, where Federer shook the instrument into the microphone.



And when the band played "Adventure of a Lifetime," it was Federer who released inflated balloons.



Federer has been living the good life since his retirement from professional tennis in September 2022.

Just last month, the tennis pro joined Kate Middleton to train with Wimbledon ball boys and girls in England.

The Princess of Wales, also 41, challenged Federer on the court in a behind-the-scenes Wimbledon video posted to YouTube on Jun. 24.

“Shall we play some tennis?" he asks her, to which she responds, “Yes, please.”

