Don't worry, Rod Stewart fans — he's not going anywhere.

After announcing that he's pivoting away the rock 'n' roll genre and making a swing album earlier this month, the "Maggie May" singer-songwriter clarified to fans on Wednesday that he'll "never retire" and won't leave his hit songs behind.

"I'd like to clear up any confusion that I may have caused with my dear fans and the media," wrote Stewart, 78, on Instagram. "I shall never retire! I was put on this earth to be a singer and will keep doing so for as long as the good Lord lets me."

Stewart is touring the world this summer, and he assured fans that he'll "be playing the hits as advertised for the U.K., U.S., South America and Vegas and into 2024 but no retirement as such."

In an interview with BBC Breakfast last week, the musician said he wants "to leave the rock 'n' roll stuff behind, for a while" as he makes a "swing album with Jools Holland" to be released next year.

"Everything has to come to an end sooner or later," continued Stewart, who said he's in a "good place" with the pivot.

His new Instagram post addressed the interview, noting that he's looking to put out the "big band/swing" album when he's done with the ongoing tour: "It's something I'm very eager to share with you."

However, he wants fans to know that he still loves his many hits. "I could never turn my back on the songs that I've written and sung over the last six decades," urged Stewart.

"They are like my children. I created them and I love them," he continued, reminding his followers that he previously pivoted away from the rock genre with his Great American Songbook series of albums in the 2000s.

Rod Stewart. Kerry Marshall/Getty

Stewart wrote, "I'll always come back to them, just like I did after The Great American Songbook series, which I shall boastfully add, sold 26 million albums!"

Additionally, he's also strayed from his original sound and into the soul genre with 2009's Soulbook album.

"I look forward to seeing you on the road with all the hits, and I can't wait to introduce you to my new swing album next year," concluded the "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy?" performer.

Stewart is currently touring Europe through July 22 before heading to North America the following week for a string of shows through September. After a few shows in Brazil and more in North America, he'll then resume his Las Vegas residency in November.

