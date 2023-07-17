Rod Stewart Is Surrounded by Kids and Grandkids in Beautiful Family Photo from Spain: 'La Familia'

Rod Stewart's family enjoyed a beautiful night in Spain making memories together

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
Published on July 17, 2023 01:27PM EDT
Photo:

Kimberly Stewart/ Instagram

Rod Stewart's family is enjoying getting together and making memories.

The 78-year-old singer enjoyed quality time on a family trip to Spain, where he posed with his kids and grandkids in a beautiful group shot.

The photo, shared by daughter Kimberly on Instagram Sunday, shows son Alastair, 17, and his girlfriend, next to Liam holding son Louis with fiancé Nicole Artukovich on his arm, followed by Renee, 31, who posed next to her dad. On the other side of the legendary entertainer stands youngest son Aiden Patrick, 12 who is just in front of mom Penny Lancaster, 52.

Rod Stewart Grandkids
Rod Stewart/Instagram

Next to them, Ruby poses holding 10-week-old son Otis, with fiancé Jake Kalic followed by Sean Stewart and wife Jody Weintraub, both 42. Kimberly — whose soon-to-be 12-year-old daughter Delilah is absent from the photo — finishes out the family line-up.

"La familia 🇪🇸," Kimberly captioned the shot.

In May, Kimberly, 43, showed what a hands-on grandfather the "Maggie May" singer can be as she showed off a diorama he helped Delilah, whom Kimberly shares with ex Benicio del Toro, create for a school project.

Kimberly Stewart Shares the Detailed Diorama Daughter Delilah Made with Grandad Rod Stewart's Help
Ian West/PA Images via Getty, Kimberly Stewart/instagram

Kimberly shared a photo of the pre-teen standing with her finished product, a Maryland-themed scene.

"When Grandad helps with a school project," Kimberly captioned the shot.

Speaking after the birth of his two grandkids earlier this year, Stewart called himself a "Happy grandad" in May, alongside shots with Louie and Otis.

