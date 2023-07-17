Celebrity Parents Rod Stewart Is Surrounded by Kids and Grandkids in Beautiful Family Photo from Spain: 'La Familia' Rod Stewart's family enjoyed a beautiful night in Spain making memories together By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 17, 2023 01:27PM EDT Trending Videos Photo: Kimberly Stewart/ Instagram Rod Stewart's family is enjoying getting together and making memories. The 78-year-old singer enjoyed quality time on a family trip to Spain, where he posed with his kids and grandkids in a beautiful group shot. The photo, shared by daughter Kimberly on Instagram Sunday, shows son Alastair, 17, and his girlfriend, next to Liam holding son Louis with fiancé Nicole Artukovich on his arm, followed by Renee, 31, who posed next to her dad. On the other side of the legendary entertainer stands youngest son Aiden Patrick, 12 who is just in front of mom Penny Lancaster, 52. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Rod Stewart/Instagram Rod Stewart's Granddaughter Delilah, 11, Holds New Baby Cousin Louie in Sweet Photo by Mom Kimberly Next to them, Ruby poses holding 10-week-old son Otis, with fiancé Jake Kalic followed by Sean Stewart and wife Jody Weintraub, both 42. Kimberly — whose soon-to-be 12-year-old daughter Delilah is absent from the photo — finishes out the family line-up. "La familia 🇪🇸," Kimberly captioned the shot. In May, Kimberly, 43, showed what a hands-on grandfather the "Maggie May" singer can be as she showed off a diorama he helped Delilah, whom Kimberly shares with ex Benicio del Toro, create for a school project. Ian West/PA Images via Getty, Kimberly Stewart/instagram Kimberly shared a photo of the pre-teen standing with her finished product, a Maryland-themed scene. "When Grandad helps with a school project," Kimberly captioned the shot. Speaking after the birth of his two grandkids earlier this year, Stewart called himself a "Happy grandad" in May, alongside shots with Louie and Otis.