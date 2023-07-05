Rod Stewart's Son Liam Engaged to Nicole Artukovich Less Than 2 Months After Welcoming Their First Baby

Rod Stewart's son Liam has popped the question.

The hockey player, 28, and Nicole Artukovich announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post Wednesday. The photo shows the two smiling as they look into each other’s eyes, with his soon-to-be wife holding her hand lovingly against Liam's chest — showing off her diamond ring — and him wrapping his arm around her shoulder.

"Forever 💍," the couple captioned the post.

Stewart’s wife, Penny Lancaster, 52, left a sweet message for the bride and groom-to-be: “So magical, congratulations 💕.”

Liam’s brother, Alastair, wrote, “1 vibes,” as his sister, Ruby, commented, “It’s about time! Love you two! Congrats! 🫶🏻🥰.”

Liam Stewart and Nicole Artukovich. Instagram/nicoleartukovich

The Stewart family has been growing recently — Ruby, 35, and partner Jake Kalick welcomed a baby boy named Otis into the world on May 9, and Liam and Artukovich had their son Louis on May 12.

The new parents announced Louis’ birth, with a post on Liam’s Instagram, captioning it, "Welcome lad 💚 you American, British, Croatian, Kiwi. Louie Mark Roderick Stewart 5.12.23." The middle name, Roderick, is an ode to Liam’s famous father.

Liam shared another post when his son was one week old of the baby looking up at the camera. The caption read: I love you little guy 🐨.”

Later that month, the siblings’ rock legend dad, 78, shared photos of him with all the family’s new additions.

In a sweet collage picture, Stewart held his new grandbabies. "Happy grandad," he captioned the post.

Rod Stewart/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Stewart shares daughter Ruby with ex-girlfriend Kelly Emberg and shares son Liam with ex-wife Rachel Hunter.