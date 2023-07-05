Entertainment Music Rod Stewart's Son Liam Engaged to Nicole Artukovich Less Than 2 Months After Welcoming Their First Baby Liam and his soon-to-be wife had son Louis Mark Roderick Stewart on May 12 By Liza Esquibias Liza Esquibias Liza Esquibias is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She is a rising senior majoring in Journalism at Pepperdine, where she is the editor-in-chief of the school's magazine. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 5, 2023 09:30PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Liam Stewart and Nicole Artukovich. Photo: Instagram/nicoleartukovich Rod Stewart's son Liam has popped the question. The hockey player, 28, and Nicole Artukovich announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post Wednesday. The photo shows the two smiling as they look into each other’s eyes, with his soon-to-be wife holding her hand lovingly against Liam's chest — showing off her diamond ring — and him wrapping his arm around her shoulder. "Forever 💍," the couple captioned the post. Stewart’s wife, Penny Lancaster, 52, left a sweet message for the bride and groom-to-be: “So magical, congratulations 💕.” Liam’s brother, Alastair, wrote, “1 vibes,” as his sister, Ruby, commented, “It’s about time! Love you two! Congrats! 🫶🏻🥰.” Rod Stewart's Granddaughter Delilah, 11, Holds New Baby Cousin Louie in Sweet Photo by Mom Kimberly Liam Stewart and Nicole Artukovich. Instagram/nicoleartukovich The Stewart family has been growing recently — Ruby, 35, and partner Jake Kalick welcomed a baby boy named Otis into the world on May 9, and Liam and Artukovich had their son Louis on May 12. The new parents announced Louis’ birth, with a post on Liam’s Instagram, captioning it, "Welcome lad 💚 you American, British, Croatian, Kiwi. Louie Mark Roderick Stewart 5.12.23." The middle name, Roderick, is an ode to Liam’s famous father. Liam shared another post when his son was one week old of the baby looking up at the camera. The caption read: I love you little guy 🐨.” Later that month, the siblings’ rock legend dad, 78, shared photos of him with all the family’s new additions. In a sweet collage picture, Stewart held his new grandbabies. "Happy grandad," he captioned the post. Rod Stewart's 8 Kids: Everything to Know Rod Stewart/Instagram Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Stewart shares daughter Ruby with ex-girlfriend Kelly Emberg and shares son Liam with ex-wife Rachel Hunter.