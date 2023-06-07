Rod Stewart Lists Sprawling L.A. Chateau for $70 Million — See Inside!

The European-style California home is equipped with a soccer field, motor court, speakeasy, and more luxury amenities

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on June 7, 2023 04:59 PM
Rod Stewart home for sale
Photo:

Samir Hussein/WireImage; Ryan Lahiff

Rod Stewart is rockin' away from his Los Angeles home!

The British rocker, 78, has officially listed his European-style Beverly Hills estate for $70 million. It was specially designed for Stewart in the 90s by celeb-favorite architect Richard Landry, who also built Mark Wahlberg's Beverly Hills compound and Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's former Brentwood mega-mansion

Along with a separate guest house, the sprawling 38,500-square-foot property features a variety of luxury amenities, including a soccer field, motor court, and a shimmering pool.

Michelle Oliver of Douglas Elliman currently holds the listing.

Rod Stewart home for sale

Ryan Lahiff

Upon arriving at the lavish home, residents can admire the motor court's picturesque fountain before entering through the mansion's columned doors. The first floor contains a great room equipped with dark wooden floors and a hand-painted bar, making it the perfect entertaining space. 

Rod Stewart home for sale

Ryan Lahiff

The home features two sitting rooms — the den and tea room — which both boast wood-burning fireplaces and an English-style design.

Rod Stewart home for sale

Ryan Lahiff

In the kitchen, a white marble center island offers added space for preparing meals and is complete with matching white cabinetry. 

Rod Stewart home for sale

Ryan Lahiff

Dual bathrooms and spacious closets create added luxury for residents in the primary bedroom.

Rod Stewart home for sale

Ryan Lahiff

Also found in the primary suite is access to the outdoor terrace overlooking the pool, with plenty of room for lounging. 

Rod Stewart home for sale

Ryan Lahiff

The home also comes with a private movie room and speakeasy. Outdoor amenities include an inviting pool, spa-like jacuzzi, built-in barbecue, and fireplace.

